Paxos and PayPal Push USDH into the Mainstream of Global Payments

TLDR

Paxos has released a revised proposal for issuing USDH, backed by a major partnership with PayPal. This move integrates USDH into PayPal’s global payments infrastructure and commits $20 million in ecosystem incentives. The proposal sets a clear path to position USDH as the leading gateway stablecoin for DeFi adoption.

USDH Integration into PayPal’s Payment Channels

PayPal will list Hyperliquid’s HYPE token and enable USDH on its on/off-ramp products at no cost. This integration includes major PayPal products such as Checkout, Venmo, Braintree, Hyperwallet, and Xoom. These steps bring USDH into global circulation and enhance its utility across retail and enterprise payment systems.

Venmo users will also benefit from the listing of USDH, with peer-to-peer transfers and merchant payments becoming seamless. PayPal’s Hyperwallet and Xoom platforms will support USDH payouts and remittances globally. These additions position USDH as a real-world payments tool rather than a niche DeFi asset.

The partnership leverages PayPal’s reach of over 400 million users and $1 trillion in annual transaction volume. This boosts USDH’s accessibility and positions it for rapid international adoption. Additionally, PayPal will help bootstrap adoption by contributing $20 million in HYPE ecosystem incentives.

Paxos Introduces a Performance-Based Rewards Model

The updated reward structure ties Paxos’ earnings directly to the growth of USDH’s total value locked (TVL). Paxos earns no fees until USDH reaches $1 billion in TVL, with compensation capped at 5% even beyond $5 billion. This aligns the issuer’s success entirely with Hyperliquid’s expansion.

All fees Paxos receives will be in HYPE tokens, reinforcing alignment with the community and its governance. During early phases, 80% of USDH yield goes toward ecosystem development and liquidity bootstrapping. As TVL grows, more revenue shifts toward the Hyperliquid Assistance Fund (AF) to support long-term sustainability.

This structure incentivizes early growth and ensures that value accrues back to HYPE holders over time. Each milestone triggers community votes to reassess the distribution model, allowing for transparent governance and long-term strategic planning for USDH.

Paxos to Expand USDH Access Through Fintech and DeFi Integration

Paxos will integrate USDH into its existing brokerage infrastructure that serves platforms like Robinhood and Interactive Brokers. This will allow end-users to access and trade USDH globally through familiar financial services platforms. Paxos will also support builder code integrations to route orders through Hyperliquid liquidity.

Paxos plans to introduce an Earn product based on USDH with an easy-to-integrate API for fintechs. It will also launch tokenized liquidity pool (HLP) products to support HIP-3 market deployers. These products will help grow demand for USDH in DeFi markets while simplifying access for traditional users.

Hyperliquid’s HIP-3 permissionless markets will benefit from Paxos’s partnerships with asset issuers. Paxos will onboard tokenized off-chain asset issuers who can list new perpetual pairs. These listings will increase trader activity and deepen liquidity for USDH pairs across DeFi.

A Strategic Ecosystem Incentive Plan for USDH Expansion

Ecosystem incentives will focus on platforms that grow USDH adoption and liquidity. HIP-1 and HIP-3 deployers using USDH as a quote asset will receive targeted rewards. These incentives will entrench USDH as the default quote asset across Hyperliquid’s spot and perpetual markets.

Paxos will also incentivize DeFi protocols on HyperEVM to deepen USDH liquidity across lending and trading pairs. This approach will reduce the cost of capital and drive further USDH usage. Enterprise platforms holding user fiat balances will be encouraged to convert funds into USDH.

Paxos will offer free migration into USDH from stablecoins like USDC, PYUSD, and USDG. Additionally, enterprises will be able to launch cards that use USDH and other HyperEVM assets as collateral. These efforts will bridge off-chain capital into the Hyperliquid ecosystem at scale.

Global Compliance and Competitive Landscape

Paxos emphasized its regulatory compliance and ability to issue USDH legally in Europe under the GENIUS framework. It also added PYUSD as a GENIUS-compliant reserve asset to back USDH. This positions Paxos uniquely among other contenders for USDH issuance.

Other proposals include Frax Finance’s frxUSD model and a coalition featuring Agora and Rain offering 100% net revenue share. Ethena Labs also submitted a bid using USDtb, a stablecoin tied to BlackRock’s BUIDL fund. Despite competition, Paxos’s proposal stands out with PayPal’s direct support and proven infrastructure.

Hyperliquid validators will vote on the issuer starting September 14. The decision will shape the trajectory of USDH and its role in global DeFi adoption. Paxos aims to deliver a compliant, growth-aligned, and scalable stablecoin that unlocks the next phase of Hyperliquid’s development.

