Paxos releases forensic report: Total PYUSD tokens in circulation exceeded 1.1 billion in August

PANews reported on October 2 that Paxos officially released an attestation report on the stablecoin PYUSD for August 2025, issued by KPMG, one of the "Big Four accounting firms." The report disclosed that the total circulation of PYUSD tokens (Total Tokens Outstanding) rose to 1,169,714,720 as of August 29; the nominal value of redeemable collateral in total net assets was US$1,173,383,198, which was higher than the total circulation of PYUSD tokens.

In addition, Paxos data also shows that as gold prices rise, the market value of its gold-linked token PAXG has exceeded US$1.15 billion, currently at US$1,153,328,709, setting a new record high.