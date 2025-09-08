Paxos Targets Hyperliquid’s Growing Perpetual Futures Market with USDH Stablecoin

By: Blockonomi
2025/09/08 18:51
Hyperliquid
HYPE$51.31+8.63%

TLDR

  • Paxos has proposed a fully compliant USDH stablecoin for the Hyperliquid ecosystem
  • 95% of interest earned from USDH reserves would be used to buy back HYPE tokens
  • Hyperliquid has opened proposals for teams to issue a USDH stablecoin on its network
  • Existing stablecoin protocol Hyperstable has called the process “unfair” as they were previously blocked from using the USDH ticker
  • Hyperliquid currently dominates 70% of the decentralized perpetual futures market

The stablecoin landscape is heating up as Paxos, a leading stablecoin infrastructure firm, has proposed launching USDH, a new stablecoin designed specifically for the Hyperliquid ecosystem. The proposal comes as Hyperliquid has emerged as a major player in decentralized finance, capturing 70% of the decentralized perpetual futures market.

According to Paxos’ announcement on Saturday, USDH would be fully compliant with both the GENIUS Act and MiCA regulatory standards. This compliance focus appears aimed at making the stablecoin attractive to institutional investors and mainstream financial platforms.

A key feature of the proposal is that 95% of interest earned from USDH reserves would be used to buy back Hyperliquid’s native token HYPE. These buybacks would redistribute value to users, validators and partner protocols within the ecosystem.

Paxos Labs, a newly formed entity, will lead the initiative. The firm has already acquired infrastructure developer Molecular Labs, which created Hyperliquid primitives LHYPE and WHLP, giving Paxos deeper insights into Hyperliquid’s financial architecture.

The proposed stablecoin would operate across both HyperEVM and HyperCore chains. By leveraging Paxos’ existing relationships with over 70 financial partners across major markets including the US, EU, Singapore, and Abu Dhabi, USDH aims to bridge Hyperliquid to global banking rails.

Controversy Surrounds Proposal Process

The USDH ticker has become a point of contention within the Hyperliquid community. Hyperliquid recently opened a five-day voting period for validators to select which team would receive rights to issue a stablecoin under the USDH ticker.

However, Hyperstable, an established stablecoin protocol on Hyperliquid, has pushed back against the announcement. According to a user identified as Max from Hyperstable, the USDH ticker had previously been blacklisted, forcing them to use USH instead.

“It seems unfair that the goal posts are now shifted after the game has already started months ago,” Max wrote in a Discord post. The team argued that many builders had already launched products and “reached the point of no return” based on previous guidelines.

Questions have also been raised about the proposal from Native Markets, which appeared shortly after Hyperliquid’s announcement. Some community members have questioned whether Native Markets had advance notice, pointing to suspicious wallet funding activity that occurred just hours before the official announcement.

One user called HyperInvestigator questioned whether Native Markets was operating independently or had an undisclosed relationship with Hyperliquid. This concern is amplified by the fact that Hyperliquid Foundation validators control more than 60% of staked HYPE tokens, potentially influencing the vote outcome.

Hyperliquid’s Growing Market Position

The controversy comes against the backdrop of Hyperliquid’s rapid rise in the decentralized finance space. The platform generated over $106 million in revenue last month on nearly $400 billion in trading volume, giving it a commanding position in the decentralized perpetual futures market.

Only Uniswap and PancakeSwap currently surpass Hyperliquid in weekly trading volume, according to data from DefiLlama. This market position makes the platform an attractive target for stablecoin issuers seeking high-volume trading environments.

Beyond the stablecoin proposal, Paxos has indicated plans to integrate HYPE into its brokerage infrastructure, which already powers crypto services for major payment platforms including PayPal, Venmo and MercadoLibre.

The outcome of the validator vote will determine which team receives rights to the USDH ticker. Once quorum is reached, the ticker will be released to the address of the winning proposal, setting the stage for the next chapter in Hyperliquid’s development.

Stablecoins have become one of crypto’s most widely adopted use cases, with many new entrants appearing throughout the year. From Trump-linked World Liberty Financial’s USD1 to plans from major retailers like Amazon and Walmart, the stablecoin sector continues to expand rapidly.

The post Paxos Targets Hyperliquid’s Growing Perpetual Futures Market with USDH Stablecoin appeared first on Blockonomi.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Blockchain startup Units.Network completes $10 million financing, led by Nimbus Capital

Blockchain startup Units.Network completes $10 million financing, led by Nimbus Capital

PANews reported on June 19 that according to Techinasia, blockchain startup Units.Network has completed a $10 million financing, led by Nimbus Capital, and other investors have not been disclosed. The
Startup
STARTUP$0.012-2.08%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0974+7.98%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001988+1.58%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 18:06
Share
Pi Network Scam Wallet Exposed as Community Sounds Alarm

Pi Network Scam Wallet Exposed as Community Sounds Alarm

The post Pi Network Scam Wallet Exposed as Community Sounds Alarm appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News The Pi Network community is on high alert after a moderator flagged a scam wallet linked to multiple thefts of Pi tokens. The exposure comes at a critical time, as the project prepares for a potential second token migration and doubles down on wallet security with fresh upgrades like PassKeys. Scam Wallet Exposed In a …
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.0129+1.33%
Wink
LIKE$0.010674-2.01%
Pi Network
PI$0.34595+0.52%
Share
CoinPedia2025/09/08 19:10
Share
Forward Industries Raises $1.65B for Solana Treasury Strategy Backed by Galaxy, Jump, Multicoin

Forward Industries Raises $1.65B for Solana Treasury Strategy Backed by Galaxy, Jump, Multicoin

Forward Industries has announced a $1.65 billion private placement in cash and stablecoin commitments through a private investment in public equity (PIPE) round led by Galaxy Digital, Jump Crypto, and Multicoin Capital. In a press release shared with CryptoNews, the firm said the financing, one of the largest Solana-focused raises to date, will allow the company to establish a digital asset treasury strategy centered on the Solana blockchain. Existing shareholder C/M Capital Partners also participated in the transaction. Strategic Alliance with Leading Crypto Firms Galaxy Digital will contribute its institutional infrastructure, including trading, lending, and staking services, while Jump Crypto will provide its technical expertise, particularly through initiatives such as Firedancer, a new validator client designed to scale Solana’s performance. Forward Industries stated that this collaboration is designed to help the company generate differentiated returns through staking, lending, and trading activities within the Solana ecosystem. By aligning with these firms, the company seeks to position itself as the leading publicly traded participant in Solana’s growth. Board Leadership and Governance Upon completion of the transaction, Kyle Samani, co-Founder and Managing Partner of Multicoin Capital, will become Chairman of the Board of Directors. Samani has been a vocal proponent of Solana since leading the network’s seed investment in 2018 and has continued to support its development through numerous ecosystem initiatives. He explains that Solana remains undervalued by many market participants, presenting Forward Industries with an opportunity to build an institutional-scale treasury that can deliver outsized returns compared to passive holding. Chris Ferraro, President and Chief Investment Officer of Galaxy, and Saurabh Sharma, Chief Investment Officer at Jump Crypto, will also join as Board observers. Both executives bring extensive experience in building and investing in Solana-based projects. Their participation is expected to further strengthen Forward Industries’ governance and strategic direction. Advisors and Next Steps Cantor Fitzgerald &amp; Co. has been appointed lead placement agent, with Galaxy Investment Banking acting as co-placement agent and financial advisor. Forward Industries also intends to enter into a services agreement with Galaxy Asset Management to provide ongoing support for its treasury activities. Legal counsel for the transaction includes Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher &amp; Flom LLP for Galaxy and DLA Piper LLP for Cantor Fitzgerald. Forward Industries expects to provide additional updates on its Solana treasury strategy and related activities in the near term. With the backing of Galaxy, Jump, and Multicoin, the company aims to build long-term shareholder value by becoming an institutional leader in the rapidly expanding Solana ecosystem
Jump Tom
JUMP$0.07066-25.98%
Forward
FORWARD$0.0002503-3.58%
Share
CryptoNews2025/09/08 19:44
Share

Trending News

More

Blockchain startup Units.Network completes $10 million financing, led by Nimbus Capital

Pi Network Scam Wallet Exposed as Community Sounds Alarm

Forward Industries Raises $1.65B for Solana Treasury Strategy Backed by Galaxy, Jump, Multicoin

TikTok: Claims that TikTok's owners are buying "Trumpcoin" are completely fabricated and extremely irresponsible

Exploring cloud mining as an investment strategy