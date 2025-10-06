Paybis H1 2025 Report: Institutional Flows Dominate with 82 % B2B Share While Retail Behaviour Matures

Institutional adoption accelerates

For the first time, institutional transactions outpaced retail , marking a new phase in Paybis’ evolution.

Corporate onboarding times have shrunk by 37% , boosting operational efficiency and user experience.

White-label integrations now account for 19% of Paybis’ total volume , up from 7 % year-over-year.



Retail activity retains strategic momentum

Median transaction size rose to $604 , reflecting more confident retail engagement.

Notably, 74 % of first-time users opted for self-custody wallets (e.g. Ledger Live, Rabby) rather than depositing to exchanges.



The shift toward wallet-first behavior signals maturation in how everyday users access digital assets.



Regional trends & payment rails

Europe leads , contributing ~36 % of global volume (YoY growth +129 %).

The U.S. contributes 28 % , rising +142 %, while Asia-Pacific accounts for 18 % (+116 %).

Latin America (~10 %) and Sub-Saharan Africa (~6 %) are likewise expanding rapidly, driven by stablecoin demand and alternative rails like Pix and SPEI.

Real-time rails (e.g. SEPA Instant, UPI, Pix) are displacing card-based settlement, reshaping margins across the on-ramp ecosystem.

Competitive positioning

Compared to peers, Paybis leads in institutional penetration:

• Paybis – 82 % B2B share, active in 29 countries

• Coinbase Pay – 68 %

• Ramp Network – 61 %

• Transak – 58 %

• MoonPay – 52 %

Pricing pressure is strongest in small-ticket retail segments (average rates down ~22 % YoY), whereas larger enterprise deals remain relationship-driven, with limited fee compression.



Outlook

Paybis’ H1 2025 results reinforce the narrative that crypto on-ramps are transitioning from speculative bridges to regulated, FX-backed infrastructure for institutions. Retail adoption is evolving, but the real impetus now comes from embedded treasury flows, API integrations, and compliance-ready rails.

As jurisdictions sharpen regulation (e.g. Europe’s MiCA, U.S. stablecoin reforms) and instant banking rails proliferate, Paybis is well positioned to lead in this next chapter of crypto infrastructure.

For more details, reference the full H1 2025 report.

