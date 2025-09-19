The post PayPal Expands First PYUSD Stablecoin Across 8 Blockchains appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Highlights PayPal expands PYUSD to 8 new blockchains including Tron and Avalanche PYUSD0 enables cross-chain transfers and full compatibility with the original token Stablecoin market projected to reach $2 trillion by 2028, says US Treasury New PYUSD0 Version Boosts Cross-Chain Transfers PayPal has announced the expansion of its PayPal USD (PYUSD) stablecoin to eight new blockchains, including Tron, Avalanche, Aptos, Abstract, Ink, Sei, and Stable. At the same time, two existing versions on Berachain and Flow will be upgraded to the PYUSD0 standard. The company also confirmed support for the Stellar network, further broadening accessibility. This expansion leverages LayerZero infrastructure and the Stargate Hydra bridge, enabling issuance, burning, and cross-chain transfers of PYUSD0. Developers say the new version is fully fungible with the original PYUSD, allowing users to freely transfer assets across supported blockchains. PYUSD in the Stablecoin Market With this update, PYUSD is no longer limited to Ethereum, Solana, and Arbitrum—it now spans multiple networks, making it one of the most accessible stablecoins, though still trailing market leaders. According to CoinGecko, USDT operates on 12 networks with a market cap of $171.2 billion, while USDC covers 25 networks and has a $74.3 billion market cap. In comparison, PYUSD ranks 11th with around $1.3 billion. PayPal USD PYUSD Market Cap. Source: CoinGecko The stablecoin market continues to grow. In April 2025, the US Treasury projected that total stablecoin volume could surge from $295 billion to $2 trillion by 2028. This growth was further boosted by the GENIUS Act, passed in July 2025, the first comprehensive regulation of stablecoins in the United States. LayerZero Labs CEO Brian Pellegrino described stablecoins as “the killer app within the crypto ecosystem,” highlighting PayPal’s integration as part of a shift toward a seamless, borderless financial system. “With PYUSD0, PayPal USD expands its reach and… The post PayPal Expands First PYUSD Stablecoin Across 8 Blockchains appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Highlights PayPal expands PYUSD to 8 new blockchains including Tron and Avalanche PYUSD0 enables cross-chain transfers and full compatibility with the original token Stablecoin market projected to reach $2 trillion by 2028, says US Treasury New PYUSD0 Version Boosts Cross-Chain Transfers PayPal has announced the expansion of its PayPal USD (PYUSD) stablecoin to eight new blockchains, including Tron, Avalanche, Aptos, Abstract, Ink, Sei, and Stable. At the same time, two existing versions on Berachain and Flow will be upgraded to the PYUSD0 standard. The company also confirmed support for the Stellar network, further broadening accessibility. This expansion leverages LayerZero infrastructure and the Stargate Hydra bridge, enabling issuance, burning, and cross-chain transfers of PYUSD0. Developers say the new version is fully fungible with the original PYUSD, allowing users to freely transfer assets across supported blockchains. PYUSD in the Stablecoin Market With this update, PYUSD is no longer limited to Ethereum, Solana, and Arbitrum—it now spans multiple networks, making it one of the most accessible stablecoins, though still trailing market leaders. According to CoinGecko, USDT operates on 12 networks with a market cap of $171.2 billion, while USDC covers 25 networks and has a $74.3 billion market cap. In comparison, PYUSD ranks 11th with around $1.3 billion. PayPal USD PYUSD Market Cap. Source: CoinGecko The stablecoin market continues to grow. In April 2025, the US Treasury projected that total stablecoin volume could surge from $295 billion to $2 trillion by 2028. This growth was further boosted by the GENIUS Act, passed in July 2025, the first comprehensive regulation of stablecoins in the United States. LayerZero Labs CEO Brian Pellegrino described stablecoins as “the killer app within the crypto ecosystem,” highlighting PayPal’s integration as part of a shift toward a seamless, borderless financial system. “With PYUSD0, PayPal USD expands its reach and…