PayPal expands P2P payments to include crypto transfers in U.S.

By: Crypto.news
2025/09/17 20:09
Union
U$0.014769+9.84%
Suilend
SEND$0.5533+8.10%
SOON
SOON$0.3255+5.64%
RWAX
APP$0.002513-0.75%

PayPal is expanding its peer-to-peer payment system to allow U.S. users to send and receive cryptocurrencies directly within the PayPal app.

Summary
  • The P2P crypto feature initially supports BTC, ETH, and PYUSD, allowing seamless transfers across PayPal accounts, Venmo, and other compatible wallets.
  • The P2P crypto feature builds on PayPal’s July 2025 “Pay with Crypto” launch, which enabled merchants to accept over 100 cryptocurrencies with instant conversion and lower fees.

PayPal has announced that it will soon allow U.S. users to send and receive crypto directly through its peer-to-peer payment system within the app. The new functionality will support Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and PayPal’s own stablecoin, PYUSD, enabling digital asset transfers between PayPal accounts, Venmo, and other compatible wallets.

In tandem with the P2P crypto rollout, PayPal is introducing “PayPal Links,” a feature that allows users to generate personalized links for sending or requesting funds via text, chat, or email.

PayPal doubles down on P2P as Q2 payment volume climbs

The P2P crypto rollout is part of PayPal’s broader “PayPal World” initiative, which seeks to connect major digital wallets and payment networks globally. With P2P transactions fueling strong momentum—consumer payment volume increased 10% YoY in Q2—PayPal is using its expanded crypto offerings to further accelerate growth.

This move builds on PayPal’s previous crypto initiatives, most notably the July launch of the “Pay with Crypto” feature for merchants. That platform enabled U.S. businesses to accept payments in over 100 cryptocurrencies, including BTC, ETH, and PYUSD, with near-instant conversion into stablecoins and lower transaction fees.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Australia approves regulatory relief for stablecoin usage

Australia approves regulatory relief for stablecoin usage

The Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) has announced regulatory relief for stablecoin intermediaries.
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/18 17:40
Share
The Bank of England kept interest rates unchanged at 4.00% as expected

The Bank of England kept interest rates unchanged at 4.00% as expected

PANews reported on September 18 that the Bank of England kept its policy interest rate unchanged at 4.00%, in line with market expectations. Seven voters voted to keep the rate unchanged, while two voted to cut it.
Line Protocol
LINE$0.0000406+24.53%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.08515-1.79%
Share
PANews2025/09/18 19:01
Share
The crypto market rebounded from the bottom, the AI sector led the increase by more than 13%, and BTC exceeded $105,000

The crypto market rebounded from the bottom, the AI sector led the increase by more than 13%, and BTC exceeded $105,000

PANews reported on June 24 that according to SoSoValue data, as the situation in the Middle East cooled down and Trump announced a ceasefire between Iran and Israel, the crypto
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.653+1.25%
Bitcoin
BTC$117,141.77+0.60%
Moonveil
MORE$0.0889+1.83%
Share
PANews2025/06/24 11:16
Share

Trending News

More

Australia approves regulatory relief for stablecoin usage

The Bank of England kept interest rates unchanged at 4.00% as expected

The crypto market rebounded from the bottom, the AI sector led the increase by more than 13%, and BTC exceeded $105,000

Koscom Pursues Korean Won Stablecoin with 5 Trademark Applications

Pepeto Attracts Capital As Early Shiba Inu And Pepe Investors Hunt Big Gains And The Next 100x Story