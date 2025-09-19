PayPal expands PYUSD stablecoin to Tron, Avalanche, and 6 other chains

PayPal is adding support for a permissionless version of its PYUSD stablecoin on Tron, Avalanche, and several other blockchains via LayerZero and its Stargate Hydra bridge.

Payments giant PayPal is expanding its PayPal USD stablecoin across eight new blockchains, seven of which are through an integration with LayerZero’s Stargate Hydra bridge.

The integration will create a permissionless version of PayPal USD (PYUSD) — PYUSD0 — which will be “fully fungible” with the PYUSD and interoperable across blockchains, crypto infrastructure firm LayerZero said in a statement on Thursday.

Those blockchains include Tron, Avalanche, Aptos, Abstract, Ink, Sei, and Stable, while existing permissionless versions on Berachain (BBYUSD) and Flow (USDF) will upgrade to PYUSD0. A separate announcement on Thursday also revealed that PYUSD has expanded to Stellar.

