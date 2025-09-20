PayPal Expands to Nine New Chains & Metamask Token Confirmed

PayPal’s US dollar-backed stablecoin – $PYUSD – is going permissionless and multichain across nine blockchains.

Meanwhile, MetaMask, the world’s leading self-custody wallet, is finally entering the token game.

With crypto adoption on the rise, now’s a great time to consider $BEST. The reason is that it’s the native token of Best Wallet, a non-custodial crypto app built for the next wave of digital asset growth.

$PYUSD Set to Launch Across Avalanche, Sei, Abstract

$PYUSD currently supports Ethereum, Solana, Arbitrum, and Stellar. However, its permissionless upgrade, $PYUSD0, will expand its reach across numerous chains: Avalanche, Sei, Abstract, Ink, Stable, Tron, Berachain, and Flow.

In doing so, $PYUSD0 can reach the most demanding markets. Plus, users who want to gain faster access to the stablecoin can do so without relying on banks and without relying on platforms like Venmo or PayPal.

The market’s already reacting to the expansion with intense enthusiasm. Since the news broke out, $PYUSD’s market cap has surpassed $1.3B for the first time.

And it’s not the only major crypto move that PayPal has recently made. Earlier this week, it also announced that it’ll soon expand peer-to-peer crypto payments through its new Links feature.

It’ll enable you to move digital assets like $PYUSD, BTC, and $ETH through easily shareable payment links via texts, direct messages, or emails. Its ultimate aim? To make crypto transactions faster and simpler across PayPal, Venmo, and compatible wallets worldwide.

And it’s not the only financial titan making big crypto moves. In a recent interview with The Block, ConsenSys CEO Joseph Lubin addressed long-running speculation over a potential MetaMask token.

