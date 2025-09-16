PayPal Launches Shareable ‘PayPal links’ P2P Payment Service With Upcoming Crypto Support

By: Coinspeaker
2025/09/16 02:56
PayPal has launched a new P2P feature that allows users to send and request payments via shareable links. The company says it will soon support crypto, enabling cross-border, instantaneous P2P transactions that can be initiated from virtually any digital space.

Dubbed “PayPal links,” the new service is available now. It remains unclear, however, when full crypto support will roll out. According to a Sept. 15 press release, Bitcoin, Ethereum, PYUSD, “and more” will receive direct integration “soon.”

As Coinspeaker reported in July, PayPal recently rolled out a new “Pay with Crypto” service, enabling US merchants to accept payments from over 100 cryptocurrencies including Bitcoin and Ethereum.

PayPal Expands Crypto Integration Strategy

“PayPal links” and “Pay with Crypto” each offer instant or near-instant settlement for users globally, though there are some market restrictions which may vary between the two. Pay with Crypto is primarily aimed at business-to-consumer transactions and thus offers savings for merchants that hold funds in PYUSD. Meanwhile, PayPal links is mostly focused on peer-to-peer transactions which, depending on local laws, are often non-taxable.

PayPal has demonstrated a renewed commitment to expanding cryptocurrency integration throughout its suite of products and services. The firm’s PYUSD stablecoin, for example, recently expanded to the Arbitrum network after previously being available exclusively on the Ethereum and Solana networks.

Ultimately, as Coinspeaker reported in February, PayPal intends to shore up both its P2P and B2B markets in hopes of spurring greater industry adoption of its stablecoin throughout 2025 and beyond. Michelle Gill, PayPal’s general manager for small business and financial services group, said the company’s strategy is to reach as many small to medium-sized businesses as possible. Per Gill, the company hopes to achieve PYUSD integration with 20 million small and medium-sized businesses while simultaneously increasing individual user adoption.

The post PayPal Launches Shareable 'PayPal links' P2P Payment Service With Upcoming Crypto Support appeared first on Coinspeaker.

