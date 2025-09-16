PayPal redefines messaging with crypto and cash payment links

PayPal has taken a decisive step toward merging conversations with transactions, unveiling a peer-to-peer program that turns messages into payment channels.

On Sept. 15, the financial payment giant unveiled PayPal Links, a new service that lets users create a one-time personalized link that can be dropped into text threads, DMs, or emails to send or request money.

According to the firm, the service is built for speed and simplicity and will initially be available to its 278 million US customers. Later this month, the services will expand globally to the United Kingdom, Italy, and other markets.

PayPal also said the program includes changes designed to ease tax concerns.

According to the company, friends-and-family transfers completed through Links or Venmo will not trigger 1099-K reporting requirements, meaning gifts, reimbursements, or shared expenses won’t generate unwanted tax forms.

PayPal’s crypto embrace

Meanwhile, PayPal is not stopping at dollar transfers as it also plans to enable support for crypto transfers.

The firm stated that this upgrade will allow users to move Bitcoin, Ethereum, PYUSD, and other assets through the same links, whether the recipient holds a PayPal wallet, a Venmo account, or an external crypto address.

The integration highlights PayPal’s increasing bet on digital assets. PYUSD, the company’s stablecoin, already holds a $1.27 billion market capitalization, according to CryptoSlate data.

By embedding crypto into messaging-based payments, PayPal is positioning itself to drive adoption and utility in a sector where convenience often dictates usage.

Diego Scotti, PayPal’s Consumer Group General Manager, framed the launch as part of its mission to make money as mobile as communication.

According to Scotti:

Mentioned in this article