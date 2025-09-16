PayPal Rolls Out New Crypto P2P Payment Feature with BTC, ETH, PYUSD

By: Coincentral
2025/09/16 23:31
Union
U$0,016175-%20,86
Bitcoin
BTC$116.866,31+%1,34
Suilend
SEND$0,4917+%0,46
Major
MAJOR$0,16181+%1,08
Ethereum
ETH$4.505,87-%0,19

TLDR

  • PayPal now supports Bitcoin, Ether, and PYUSD for P2P transfers between users.
  • PayPal Links allows users to send personalized payment requests for crypto.
  • PYUSD, PayPal’s stablecoin, now serves as the backbone for crypto payments.
  • PayPal will expand crypto transfers globally after initial U.S. launch.

PayPal has announced a major update to its peer-to-peer (P2P) payment system, introducing support for cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin (BTC), Ether (ETH), and its own stablecoin PYUSD. The new feature allows users to send and receive digital assets directly via the PayPal app. The announcement marks a significant step in mainstreaming cryptocurrency use beyond trading and investment.

The new feature, called PayPal Links, enables users to share one-time personalized links via text, email, or chat. These links allow recipients to easily send crypto payments, streamlining the transfer process. Initially, the feature will launch in the U.S. before expanding to other countries, including the UK and Italy, later this year. PayPal’s move is seen as an effort to increase cryptocurrency adoption by simplifying transactions and expanding its user base.

PYUSD and Expanded Crypto Options

As part of its push into digital assets, PayPal also highlighted the role of its stablecoin, PYUSD. This dollar-pegged stablecoin, launched in 2023, has gained traction, with a market cap nearing $1.3 billion.

The integration of PYUSD into PayPal’s P2P system adds further utility to the stablecoin, allowing for seamless transactions across its platform.

Along with PYUSD, PayPal will also support Bitcoin, Ether, and other compatible digital assets for peer-to-peer transfers. This update positions PayPal as one of the few mainstream financial services to incorporate direct crypto transactions in its payment ecosystem, providing users with more flexibility in their payments.

P2P Crypto Transfers and Tax Reporting

A notable feature of PayPal’s new P2P crypto transfers is the tax-exempt status of personal transactions. According to PayPal, transfers made between friends and family will not trigger 1099-K tax reporting, which typically applies to commercial transactions.

This is an important step in simplifying the use of crypto for everyday transactions, as it reduces the tax burden for users who wish to send gifts, reimbursements, or split expenses with family and friends.

For many crypto users, the tax implications of transactions have been a source of concern. PayPal’s decision to exclude personal transfers from tax reporting is expected to make crypto usage more appealing for everyday payments, further driving adoption among mainstream consumers.

Expanding PayPal’s Crypto Ecosystem

PayPal’s crypto integration is part of a broader effort to build out its crypto ecosystem. In 2020, PayPal began allowing users to buy, sell, and hold cryptocurrencies on its platform. This was followed by the introduction of the “Pay with Crypto” feature in 2023, which enables U.S. businesses to accept crypto payments using PayPal’s infrastructure.

The new P2P crypto functionality complements these existing services and provides users with more ways to interact with digital assets.

PayPal is not the only major player entering the crypto payment space. Other financial institutions and payment providers are increasingly adding support for cryptocurrencies. PayPal’s introduction of P2P crypto payments signals its commitment to remaining a key player in the evolving digital payments landscape.

The post PayPal Rolls Out New Crypto P2P Payment Feature with BTC, ETH, PYUSD appeared first on CoinCentral.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.6.19)

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.6.19)

What happened in the past 24 hours? Take a look at the picture review of "Ai&Meme Daily"! ?6/19 Update: The Palestinian-Israeli conflict escalated, the market collectively pulled back, and the
Sleepless AI
AI$0,1381+%1,24
Memecoin
MEME$0,002647+%3,19
MEMES
MEMES$0,00004666+%0,21
Share
PANews2025/06/19 10:07
Share
Solana Price Prediction: 6.82 Million $SOL Scooped Up by Wall Street – Can Solana Hit $1,000 This Year?

Solana Price Prediction: 6.82 Million $SOL Scooped Up by Wall Street – Can Solana Hit $1,000 This Year?

Solana price prediction has assessed momentum after $198M in inflows and FORD’s $1.58B purchase, plus Pantera’s $1.1B stake. Price has traded in a rising channel, testing $270–$300; RSI mid-60s, MACD positive. Base case has remained $500–$600 for 2025; $1,000 has looked unlikely.
Solana
SOL$238,64+%2,01
Share
Coinstats2025/09/17 02:44
Share
CryptoPunks changes ownership again, with Ribbit Capital as the financial backer behind the scenes. Can it usher in new development opportunities?

CryptoPunks changes ownership again, with Ribbit Capital as the financial backer behind the scenes. Can it usher in new development opportunities?

Cryptopunks need a permanent home to pass on.
Share
PANews2025/05/14 18:14
Share

Trending News

More

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.6.19)

Solana Price Prediction: 6.82 Million $SOL Scooped Up by Wall Street – Can Solana Hit $1,000 This Year?

CryptoPunks changes ownership again, with Ribbit Capital as the financial backer behind the scenes. Can it usher in new development opportunities?

Eric Trump Announces American Bitcoin Launch, Lauds BTC As 'Modern-Day Gold'

Santander’s Openbank launches crypto trading in Germany, eyes Spain