PayPal’s US dollar-backed stablecoin – $PYUSD – is going permissionless and multichain across nine blockchains.PayPal’s US dollar-backed stablecoin – $PYUSD – is going permissionless and multichain across nine blockchains.

PayPal Stablecoin Goes Multichain as MetaMask Teases Token & Best Wallet Gains Traction

By: Brave Newcoin
2025/09/19 22:27
Meanwhile, MetaMask, the world’s leading self-custody wallet, is finally entering the token game.

With crypto adoption on the rise, now’s a great time to consider $BEST. The reason is that it’s the native token of Best Wallet, a non-custodial crypto app built for the next wave of digital asset growth.

$PYUSD Set to Launch Across Avalanche, Sei, Abstract

$PYUSD currently supports Ethereum, Solana, Arbitrum, and Stellar. However, its permissionless upgrade, $PYUSD0, will expand its reach across numerous chains: Avalanche, Sei, Abstract, Ink, Stable, Tron, Berachain, and Flow.

LayerZero’s acquisition of Stargate, a bridge linking over 80 blockchains, is what has made the stablecoin’s blockchain expansion possible.

In doing so, $PYUSD0 can reach the most demanding markets. Plus, users who want to gain faster access to the stablecoin can do so without relying on banks and without relying on platforms like Venmo or PayPal.

The market’s already reacting to the expansion with intense enthusiasm. Since the news broke out, $PYUSD’s market cap has surpassed $1.3B for the first time.

And it’s not the only major crypto move that PayPal has recently made. Earlier this week, it also announced that it’ll soon expand peer-to-peer crypto payments through its new Links feature.

PayPal announced a new P2P crypto service called Links on Twitter.

Source: X (PayPal)

It’ll enable you to move digital assets like $PYUSD, BTC, and $ETH through easily shareable payment links via texts, direct messages, or emails. Its ultimate aim? To make crypto transactions faster and simpler across PayPal, Venmo, and compatible wallets worldwide.

And it’s not the only financial titan making big crypto moves. In a recent interview with The Block, ConsenSys CEO Joseph Lubin addressed long-running speculation over a potential MetaMask token.

As crypto continues gaining more mainstream attention, keeping your digital assets safe becomes increasingly necessary.

You’ll need a solution that offers secure storage, seamless trading, and reliable protection – precisely what Best Wallet delivers.

Crypto Security Demand Pushes $BEST Presale to $16M

Best Wallet is a secure, non-custodial wallet available on Google Play and iOS.

As a non-custodial app, it gives you complete control over your privacy keys, ensuring your assets are safe at all times, away from hackers. It reinforces security further through features like 2FA, biometrics, local encryption, and cloud backups.

The real advantage, however, is that you can easily manage, buy, sell, and swap over 1K digital assets directly from the app.

Whether you’re interested in stablecoins like $USDT and $USDC, the top cryptos $BTC and $ETH, or meme coins like $DOGE or $PEPE, all are readily available on Best Wallet.

Better yet, the wallet includes standout services like a built-in launchpad for new crypto presales and a powerful swap engine. The latter is a major boon, as it scans 330+ DEXs and 30 bridges so you’re granted the best possible rates.

It’s also got lots of new tools to look forward to in the pipeline, including Best Card, its very own crypto debit card, so you can spend your digital assets while on the move – just like you would regular fiat. Plus, it has its own presale: Best Wallet Token ($BEST).

Best Wallet to launch Best Card.

Source: Best Wallet Token

Other upcoming benefits worth a shout-out include an NFT gallery, market intel analytics, and a rewards hub.

For Best Wallet’s full suite of benefits, consider buying some $BEST on presale. Available for just $0.025665, it opens additional perks like lower gas fees, governance rights, and staking rewards at an 83% APY.

Despite the coin’s current low price, the presale has managed to raise a commendable $15.9M+. Of course, this is a clear sign of strong investor confidence.

With three large whales contributing $70.2K, $50.9K, and $49.5K alone, the token’s demand is building quickly. Such momentum suggests it might even climb well beyond its presale valuation following new app developments and top exchange listings.

Don’t miss out – check out the Best Wallet Token presale today.

