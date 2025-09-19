PayPal is launching a permissionless version of its $PYUSD stablecoin across Tron, Avalanche, and seven other blockchains. All will be achieved through Stargate, a bridge service that connects over 80 blockchains. LayerZero, which acquired Stargate last month, used its Hydra model to expand $PYUSD to these nine networks. With crypto adoption accelerating, now’s a prime […]PayPal is launching a permissionless version of its $PYUSD stablecoin across Tron, Avalanche, and seven other blockchains. All will be achieved through Stargate, a bridge service that connects over 80 blockchains. LayerZero, which acquired Stargate last month, used its Hydra model to expand $PYUSD to these nine networks. With crypto adoption accelerating, now’s a prime […]

PayPal Stablecoin Goes Permissionless Across Nine Blockchains, Drives Attention to Best Wallet

By: Bitcoinist
2025/09/19 17:50
Hyperbridge
BRIDGE$0.06211-11.43%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00579-4.29%
HYDRA
HYDRA$0.1181-9.22%
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.02517-0.07%

PayPal is launching a permissionless version of its $PYUSD stablecoin across Tron, Avalanche, and seven other blockchains.

All will be achieved through Stargate, a bridge service that connects over 80 blockchains. LayerZero, which acquired Stargate last month, used its Hydra model to expand $PYUSD to these nine networks.

With crypto adoption accelerating, now’s a prime time to buy $BEST. As the native token of Best Wallet, it’s a great way to stay ahead of this mainstream shift.

PayPal Debuts Permissionless Version of $PYUSD Stablecoin

Yesterday, LayerZero announced that $PYUSD will expand into a permissionless version dubbed $PYUSDO. It’ll be fully fungible with the original version and interoperable across multiple networks.

Beyond Tron and Avalanche, the rollout covers Aptos, Abstract, Ink, Sei, and Stable. Existing permissionless versions on Berachain ($BBYUSD) and Flow ($USDF) will upgrade to $PYUSD0.

In another update, PayPal also confirmed that $PYUSDY has launched on Stellar. This way, you can benefit from five-second transaction finality and easier dollar-denominated savings.

PayPal announced stablecoin is now on Stellar via Twitter.

Following these developments, $PYUSD has surpassed $1.3B in market capitalization for the first ever time.

PYUSD market cap on CoinGecko.

As stablecoins like $PYUSD continue to attract mainstream attention, managing your digital assets securely becomes increasingly important.

And you’ll need a good solution that can take care of asset storage, trading, with top-notch security to boot.

This is where Best Wallet comes in.

Securely Manage 1K+ Digital Assets on Best Wallet

Available on Google Play and iOS, Best Wallet is a secure, non-custodial app that gives you complete control over your private keys to keep your digital assets safe.

Extra protection comes from 2FA, biometrics, local encryption, and encrypted cloud backups to guard against unauthorized access.

Beyond security, Best Wallet offers an easy way to manage, buy, sell, and swap over 1K+ digital assets while on the go – spanning stablecoins like $USDT and $USDC, top cryptos like $BTC and $ETH, and even the best meme coins.

At the moment, the mobile app supports major networks like Ethereum, Polygon, BNB Chain, Bitcoin, and Solana. It’s on track to expand across 60 networks soon, which will give you even more flexibility to manage your crypto activity in one place.

The wallet already has some notable features. This includes its built-in launchpad that gives you access to top crypto presales. Meanwhile, its swap engine scans 330+ DEXs and 30 bridges to ensure you benefit from the best rates on the market.

Information about the Best Wallet token launchpad.

Even more functions are on the way, including market intel analytics, an NFT gallery, and a rewards hub.

Each of these new enhancements is powered by $BEST, the official Best Wallet Token. That’s because 25% of its total token supply is set aside for product development.

$BEST also unlocks governance rights, reduces gas fees, and offers staking rewards at an 83% APY.

Given its perks, it’s no wonder $BEST has nearly raised $16M on presale, backed by whales investing significant amounts of capital (including eye-boggling amounts of $70.2K, $50.9K, and $49.5K).

This is even more impressive when considering that you can currently buy $BEST for just $0.025665. To join the presale at this ultra-low price, you’ll want to act fast. After the new app developments launch, the token’s anticipated to spike to $0.072 by the end of the year.

Check out our Best Wallet review for more information.

This article is for information only and not financial advice. Always do your own research before making any type of crypto investment. 

Authored by Leah Waters for Bitcoinist: https://bitcoinist.com/paypal-pyusd-goes-multichain-best-wallet-surges

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

SOL Faces Pressure, DOT Climbs 2.3%, While BullZilla Presale Rockets Past $460K as the Top New Crypto to Join Now

SOL Faces Pressure, DOT Climbs 2.3%, While BullZilla Presale Rockets Past $460K as the Top New Crypto to Join Now

What if the next meme coin wasn’t just about culture but also structure? It’s the question many investors ask as meme coin volatility rises. Communities demand more than hype, and the search for the Top New cryptos to join now is heating up. In the past 24 hours, Solana fell 0.75% to $236.52 while Polkadot […] Continue Reading: SOL Faces Pressure, DOT Climbs 2.3%, While BullZilla Presale Rockets Past $460K as the Top New Crypto to Join Now
Threshold
T$0.01675-0.71%
Solana
SOL$238.28-2.20%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$55.93-2.16%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/18 05:15
Share
MoonBull Sets Pace as Q4’s Best Upcoming Crypto, While Mog Coin And Official TRUMP Lose Steam – Snag It Before It Vanishes Away

MoonBull Sets Pace as Q4’s Best Upcoming Crypto, While Mog Coin And Official TRUMP Lose Steam – Snag It Before It Vanishes Away

Which meme coin could be the next giant bull charging across the crypto arena? With so many coins fighting for attention, it takes a special mix of hype, tokenomics, and market positioning to stand tall. MoonBull, Mog Coin, and Official Trump are three names dominating conversations, each bringing its own flair to the table. Over […]
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.439-0.79%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$55.93-2.16%
Tron Bull
BULL$0.002428-15.19%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/20 09:15
Share
Former SEC Chairman Gensler Says He's "Proud" of Cryptocurrency Law Enforcement

Former SEC Chairman Gensler Says He's "Proud" of Cryptocurrency Law Enforcement

PANews reported on September 20th that, according to Cointelegraph, former U.S. SEC Chairman Gary Gensler admitted in an interview on Wednesday that he has no regrets about his approach to cryptocurrency law enforcement during his four years at the agency. Gensler expressed "proud" of the correct decisions he made regarding the regulation of digital assets during his tenure at the SEC and reiterated his view that cryptocurrency is a "highly speculative, extremely risky asset." Speaking about enforcement actions against cryptocurrency companies, Gensler stated, "We have always worked hard to ensure investor protection. However, during this time, we have also encountered many fraudsters: look at Sam Bankman-Fried; he's not the only one."
Union
U$0.013998-3.38%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001848-3.34%
Share
PANews2025/09/20 09:57
Share

Trending News

More

SOL Faces Pressure, DOT Climbs 2.3%, While BullZilla Presale Rockets Past $460K as the Top New Crypto to Join Now

MoonBull Sets Pace as Q4’s Best Upcoming Crypto, While Mog Coin And Official TRUMP Lose Steam – Snag It Before It Vanishes Away

Former SEC Chairman Gensler Says He's "Proud" of Cryptocurrency Law Enforcement

BitGo Revenue Skyrockets: Quadruples Year-Over-Year in Astounding H1

Based Eggman $GGs Grabs Ethereum Investors’ Focus in 2025 Institutional Presale Rally