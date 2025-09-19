The post PayPal Takes PYUSD to TRON, Extending Its Stablecoin Footprint appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Insights: PayPal has launched its PYUSD stablecoin on TRON using LayerZero’s tech. After a slow start on Ethereum, PYUSD finds new momentum on TRON, where massive transaction volume and stablecoin liquidity promise real-world utility. With LayerZero enabling seamless transfers, PYUSD is now accessible across multiple blockchains, including TRON, for borderless payments for millions of users. PayPal is upping its blockchain bet. This week, the payments giant announced that its US dollar-backed stablecoin, PayPal USD (PYUSD), is now live on the TRON blockchain through LayerZero’s interoperability framework. What does this mean for PayPal, its users, and broader crypto adoption? Moving money around the world just got a whole lot faster, cheaper, and easier. PayPal From Ethereum to TRON: Broadening Horizons When PayPal first unleashed its PYUSD stablecoin in August 2023, it started life on Ethereum as an ERC-20 token. It was issued by Paxos and backed by dollar deposits, short-term Treasuries, and cash equivalents; a no-frills, stable rail for digital payments. But in those early months, adoption felt cautious. PYUSD showed up on exchanges, some wallets integrated it, and by the end of the year, Venmo had added support. Still, it was finding its footing, more of a proof of concept than a global payments disruptor. Fast forward to today, and PayPal’s decision to take PYUSD to TRON reads like a very different move. This isn’t a flashy experiment tacked onto a fintech dashboard. It’s a clear signal that PayPal wants the stablecoin to live where these dollar-pegged coins actually move, at scale, in the real world. And TRON isn’t a random pick. The TRON network runs at full tilt, processing an average of 9 million transactions a day. It’s home to one of the largest pools of stablecoin liquidity anywhere, hosting more than $76 billion in Tether (USDT) as… The post PayPal Takes PYUSD to TRON, Extending Its Stablecoin Footprint appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Insights: PayPal has launched its PYUSD stablecoin on TRON using LayerZero’s tech. After a slow start on Ethereum, PYUSD finds new momentum on TRON, where massive transaction volume and stablecoin liquidity promise real-world utility. With LayerZero enabling seamless transfers, PYUSD is now accessible across multiple blockchains, including TRON, for borderless payments for millions of users. PayPal is upping its blockchain bet. This week, the payments giant announced that its US dollar-backed stablecoin, PayPal USD (PYUSD), is now live on the TRON blockchain through LayerZero’s interoperability framework. What does this mean for PayPal, its users, and broader crypto adoption? Moving money around the world just got a whole lot faster, cheaper, and easier. PayPal From Ethereum to TRON: Broadening Horizons When PayPal first unleashed its PYUSD stablecoin in August 2023, it started life on Ethereum as an ERC-20 token. It was issued by Paxos and backed by dollar deposits, short-term Treasuries, and cash equivalents; a no-frills, stable rail for digital payments. But in those early months, adoption felt cautious. PYUSD showed up on exchanges, some wallets integrated it, and by the end of the year, Venmo had added support. Still, it was finding its footing, more of a proof of concept than a global payments disruptor. Fast forward to today, and PayPal’s decision to take PYUSD to TRON reads like a very different move. This isn’t a flashy experiment tacked onto a fintech dashboard. It’s a clear signal that PayPal wants the stablecoin to live where these dollar-pegged coins actually move, at scale, in the real world. And TRON isn’t a random pick. The TRON network runs at full tilt, processing an average of 9 million transactions a day. It’s home to one of the largest pools of stablecoin liquidity anywhere, hosting more than $76 billion in Tether (USDT) as…

PayPal Takes PYUSD to TRON, Extending Its Stablecoin Footprint

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/19 17:40
Key Insights:

  • PayPal has launched its PYUSD stablecoin on TRON using LayerZero’s tech.
  • After a slow start on Ethereum, PYUSD finds new momentum on TRON, where massive transaction volume and stablecoin liquidity promise real-world utility.
  • With LayerZero enabling seamless transfers, PYUSD is now accessible across multiple blockchains, including TRON, for borderless payments for millions of users.

PayPal is upping its blockchain bet. This week, the payments giant announced that its US dollar-backed stablecoin, PayPal USD (PYUSD), is now live on the TRON blockchain through LayerZero’s interoperability framework.

What does this mean for PayPal, its users, and broader crypto adoption? Moving money around the world just got a whole lot faster, cheaper, and easier.

PayPal From Ethereum to TRON: Broadening Horizons

When PayPal first unleashed its PYUSD stablecoin in August 2023, it started life on Ethereum as an ERC-20 token.

It was issued by Paxos and backed by dollar deposits, short-term Treasuries, and cash equivalents; a no-frills, stable rail for digital payments.

But in those early months, adoption felt cautious. PYUSD showed up on exchanges, some wallets integrated it, and by the end of the year, Venmo had added support.

Still, it was finding its footing, more of a proof of concept than a global payments disruptor.

Fast forward to today, and PayPal’s decision to take PYUSD to TRON reads like a very different move. This isn’t a flashy experiment tacked onto a fintech dashboard.

It’s a clear signal that PayPal wants the stablecoin to live where these dollar-pegged coins actually move, at scale, in the real world. And TRON isn’t a random pick.

The TRON network runs at full tilt, processing an average of 9 million transactions a day. It’s home to one of the largest pools of stablecoin liquidity anywhere, hosting more than $76 billion in Tether (USDT) as of September 2025.

With a sprawling user base of 332 million accounts and $28 billion sitting in the ecosystem, TRON has evolved into the rails for payments most people never see but millions rely on.

Cross-border transfers, remittances, e-commerce in regions facing currency crunches, you name it.

By plugging PYUSD directly into that machine, PayPal isn’t just adding another blockchain integration.

It’s dropping its stablecoin into one of the busiest settlement highways in the digital economy, a network already defined by high volume, low costs, and global reach.

PayPal Integration Brings It All Together

The PayPal integration is powered by LayerZero, a cross-chain messaging protocol that acquired Stargate Finance earlier this year.

Stargate pioneered a model known as “Hydra,” which allows assets to be extended from a hub blockchain (like Ethereum) out to spoke chains (like TRON).

As Tron DAO commented:

PayPal & Tron DAO | Source: TRON DAO on X

By applying this framework directly to PayPal USD, LayerZero makes PYUSD fully fungible and interoperable across networks.

That means whether you hold PYUSD on Ethereum or PYUSD0, its representation on another chain, the unit remains the same dollar-pegged token.

No bridges for users to fumble with, no manual conversions, just seamless transfer for streamlining payments across borders and currencies.

This model of interoperability is more than a backend technicality. It’s a vision of payment systems where “walled gardens” between networks fall away, and assets simply move and settle wherever users need them.

TRON’s Growing Stablecoin Empire

TRON DAO’s bold claim: “moving trillions, empowering billions,” has the ring of a marketing slogan, until you look at the numbers.

Since launching its mainnet in 2018, the TRON network has facilitated over $21 trillion in value globally and processed more than 11 billion transactions.

But it’s the recent surge that grabs headlines. In just the first half of 2025, TRON nearly hit the billion-dollar mark in protocol revenue, mostly fueled by nonstop payment rails and stablecoin swaps.

The pace hasn’t let up; the network consistently hovers around 8 to 9 million transactions a day, with stablecoin activity leading the charge.

So it’s hardly a shock that TRON now sits at the heart of global stablecoin settlement. What started as a challenger to Ethereum isn’t lurking in anyone’s shadow anymore.

TRON has carved out its own spot, cornering the markets where stablecoins get used for more than speculation. It serves real people in the real economy through remittances, payroll, e-commerce, and more.

And this is why PayPal stablecoin PYUSD move makes so much sense. It’s not some late-to-the-party experiment or a box-ticking exercise.

The fintech firm is planting its stablecoin in the thick of the action. In other words, it aims to use the tokens not just for trading, but to move value across borders and helping people manage their money, day in, day out.

For PayPal, this is about legitimacy. By planting PYUSD on TRON, the stablecoin gains visibility in markets where digital dollars are not a curiosity but a necessity.

For users, the implications are simple but powerful: faster, cheaper transfers of digital dollars across chains, wallets, and geographies.

Source: https://www.thecoinrepublic.com/2025/09/19/paypal-takes-pyusd-to-tron-extending-its-stablecoin-footprint/

Share
Share
Share
Share
Share
Share

