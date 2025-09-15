PayPal to integrate cryptocurrencies into one-click payment links “PayPal links”

PANews reported on September 15th that PayPal announced the launch of " PayPal Links , " a feature that allows users to send and receive payments via text messages, social apps, or email using personalized , one-time links. This feature is now available in the US and will expand to markets such as the UK and Italy by the end of the month. PayPal Links supports cryptocurrency payments and will integrate Bitcoin , Ethereum , PYUSD , and more in the future. Users can transfer funds between PayPal , Venmo , and supported crypto wallets worldwide. Unclaimed links expire after 10 days, and funds are instantly credited. Personal transfers remain exempt from 1099-K tax reporting.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contactfor removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.