PayPal to integrate cryptocurrencies into one-click payment links “PayPal links”

PANews reported on September 15th that PayPal announced the launch of " PayPal Links , " a feature that allows users to send and receive payments via text messages, social apps, or email using personalized , one-time links. This feature is now available in the US and will expand to markets such as the UK and Italy by the end of the month. PayPal Links supports cryptocurrency payments and will integrate Bitcoin , Ethereum , PYUSD , and more in the future. Users can transfer funds between PayPal , Venmo , and supported crypto wallets worldwide. Unclaimed links expire after 10 days, and funds are instantly credited. Personal transfers remain exempt from 1099-K tax reporting.