The post PayPal Ventures Expands Into Stablecoins With PYUSD appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Highlights PayPal USD enables instant, low-fee payments on Stablechain $28M seed funding boosts stablecoin-focused blockchain network Stable and PayPal plan new products to reshape digital payments PayPal Ventures and Stable Push Blockchain Payments Forward PayPal Ventures, the venture arm of PayPal, has joined the latest funding round for the Stable project, which is developing its own L1 blockchain, Stablechain. The collaboration also includes the integration of PayPal’s stablecoin, PayPal USD (PYUSD), into the blockchain ecosystem. The PYUSD stablecoin, pegged to the US dollar, will enable users to make fast, low-cost transactions for both commercial and financial purposes on Stablechain. The implementation will leverage the LayerZero cross-chain protocol, ensuring broad blockchain compatibility and near-instant transaction finality. Exploring the Future of Payments With PYUSD Stable and PayPal are not stopping at just integration. Both companies plan to explore additional products related to stablecoin utility and digital payments over the coming months. The roadmap for 2025 promises further updates and new product launches, signaling a continued push for innovation in blockchain-based payments. Seed Funding Strengthens Stablechain Ambitions In early August 2025, Stable raised $28 million in seed funding to develop a network optimized for stablecoins and payment transactions. This funding positions Stablechain to become a leading platform for next-generation blockchain payments, powered by PYUSD. With PayPal’s backing and a strong technological foundation, PYUSD’s launch on Stablechain could redefine the way businesses and users transact digitally, paving the way for a faster, cheaper, and more efficient blockchain payment ecosystem. Source: https://coinpaper.com/11204/pay-pal-ventures-expands-into-stablecoins-with-pyusdThe post PayPal Ventures Expands Into Stablecoins With PYUSD appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Highlights PayPal USD enables instant, low-fee payments on Stablechain $28M seed funding boosts stablecoin-focused blockchain network Stable and PayPal plan new products to reshape digital payments PayPal Ventures and Stable Push Blockchain Payments Forward PayPal Ventures, the venture arm of PayPal, has joined the latest funding round for the Stable project, which is developing its own L1 blockchain, Stablechain. The collaboration also includes the integration of PayPal’s stablecoin, PayPal USD (PYUSD), into the blockchain ecosystem. The PYUSD stablecoin, pegged to the US dollar, will enable users to make fast, low-cost transactions for both commercial and financial purposes on Stablechain. The implementation will leverage the LayerZero cross-chain protocol, ensuring broad blockchain compatibility and near-instant transaction finality. Exploring the Future of Payments With PYUSD Stable and PayPal are not stopping at just integration. Both companies plan to explore additional products related to stablecoin utility and digital payments over the coming months. The roadmap for 2025 promises further updates and new product launches, signaling a continued push for innovation in blockchain-based payments. Seed Funding Strengthens Stablechain Ambitions In early August 2025, Stable raised $28 million in seed funding to develop a network optimized for stablecoins and payment transactions. This funding positions Stablechain to become a leading platform for next-generation blockchain payments, powered by PYUSD. With PayPal’s backing and a strong technological foundation, PYUSD’s launch on Stablechain could redefine the way businesses and users transact digitally, paving the way for a faster, cheaper, and more efficient blockchain payment ecosystem. Source: https://coinpaper.com/11204/pay-pal-ventures-expands-into-stablecoins-with-pyusd

PayPal Ventures Expands Into Stablecoins With PYUSD

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/23 01:23
NEAR
NEAR$2.88-8.33%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08443-4.22%
CROSS
CROSS$0.23488-14.60%
Palio
PAL$0.005071-7.69%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017391-2.71%

Key Highlights

  • PayPal USD enables instant, low-fee payments on Stablechain
  • $28M seed funding boosts stablecoin-focused blockchain network
  • Stable and PayPal plan new products to reshape digital payments

PayPal Ventures and Stable Push Blockchain Payments Forward

PayPal Ventures, the venture arm of PayPal, has joined the latest funding round for the Stable project, which is developing its own L1 blockchain, Stablechain. The collaboration also includes the integration of PayPal’s stablecoin, PayPal USD (PYUSD), into the blockchain ecosystem.

The PYUSD stablecoin, pegged to the US dollar, will enable users to make fast, low-cost transactions for both commercial and financial purposes on Stablechain. The implementation will leverage the LayerZero cross-chain protocol, ensuring broad blockchain compatibility and near-instant transaction finality.

Exploring the Future of Payments With PYUSD

Stable and PayPal are not stopping at just integration. Both companies plan to explore additional products related to stablecoin utility and digital payments over the coming months. The roadmap for 2025 promises further updates and new product launches, signaling a continued push for innovation in blockchain-based payments.

Seed Funding Strengthens Stablechain Ambitions

In early August 2025, Stable raised $28 million in seed funding to develop a network optimized for stablecoins and payment transactions. This funding positions Stablechain to become a leading platform for next-generation blockchain payments, powered by PYUSD.

With PayPal’s backing and a strong technological foundation, PYUSD’s launch on Stablechain could redefine the way businesses and users transact digitally, paving the way for a faster, cheaper, and more efficient blockchain payment ecosystem.

Source: https://coinpaper.com/11204/pay-pal-ventures-expands-into-stablecoins-with-pyusd

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Google antitrust trial opens as DOJ pushes for AdX breakup

Google antitrust trial opens as DOJ pushes for AdX breakup

DOJ wants Google to sell AdX to reduce monopoly power
AdEx
ADX$0.1092-9.37%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/23 02:11
Share
From Glory to Gory: Ethereum Loses Its Footing Below $4,200

From Glory to Gory: Ethereum Loses Its Footing Below $4,200

On Monday, ethereum may have survived a brutal sell-off, but signs of a proper comeback are still hanging in the balance. With a current price of $4,172, a market cap of $503 billion, and a 24-hour trading volume of $48.60 billion, all eyes are on whether the recent price floor between $4,029 and $4,497 was […]
Capverse
CAP$0.14382-2.58%
MAY
MAY$0.0404-8.41%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/23 01:28
Share
UK crypto holders brace for FCA’s expanded regulatory reach

UK crypto holders brace for FCA’s expanded regulatory reach

The post UK crypto holders brace for FCA’s expanded regulatory reach appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. British crypto holders may soon face a very different landscape as the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) moves to expand its regulatory reach in the industry. A new consultation paper outlines how the watchdog intends to apply its rulebook to crypto firms, shaping everything from asset safeguarding to trading platform operation. According to the financial regulator, these proposals would translate into clearer protections for retail investors and stricter oversight of crypto firms. UK FCA plans Until now, UK crypto users mostly encountered the FCA through rules on promotions and anti-money laundering checks. The consultation paper goes much further. It proposes direct oversight of stablecoin issuers, custodians, and crypto-asset trading platforms (CATPs). For investors, that means the wallets, exchanges, and coins they rely on could soon be subject to the same governance and resilience standards as traditional financial institutions. The regulator has also clarified that firms need official authorization before serving customers. This condition should, in theory, reduce the risk of sudden platform failures or unclear accountability. David Geale, the FCA’s executive director of payments and digital finance, said the proposals are designed to strike a balance between innovation and protection. He explained: “We want to develop a sustainable and competitive crypto sector – balancing innovation, market integrity and trust.” Geale noted that while the rules will not eliminate investment risks, they will create consistent standards, helping consumers understand what to expect from registered firms. Why does this matter for crypto holders? The UK regulatory framework shift would provide safer custody of assets, better disclosure of risks, and clearer recourse if something goes wrong. However, the regulator was also frank in its submission, arguing that no rulebook can eliminate the volatility or inherent risks of holding digital assets. Instead, the focus is on ensuring that when consumers choose to invest, they do…
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0004691-11.05%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016866-5.49%
MAY
MAY$0.0404-8.41%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/17 23:52
Share

Trending News

More

Google antitrust trial opens as DOJ pushes for AdX breakup

From Glory to Gory: Ethereum Loses Its Footing Below $4,200

UK crypto holders brace for FCA’s expanded regulatory reach

Nasdaq Company Adds 7,500 BTC in Bold Treasury Move

Artists feel short-changed by AI firms who are using their creative to feed models without permission