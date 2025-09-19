PayPal’s PYUSD0 Goes Multi-Chain, Targeting Cross-Chain Adoption and Liquidity

PayPal is taking its US dollar-pegged stablecoin, PYUSD, into a new growth phase by expanding beyond its original networks. Through a partnership with LayerZero’s interoperability framework, a permissionless version known as PYUSD0 is now available across nine blockchains, including Tron, Avalanche, and Sei, in what marks the biggest distribution milestone since the token’s 2023 launch. […]
