PayPal’s PYUSD0 Stablecoin Expands to Sei via LayerZero

Luisa Crawford Sep 18, 2025 16:45 PayPal's stablecoin PYUSD0 is set to integrate with the Sei network, leveraging LayerZero's crosschain technology for enhanced financial settlement capabilities. PayPal's native stablecoin, PYUSD0, is poised to make its debut on the Sei network, marking a significant development in the realm of digital finance. According to Sei, this integration is powered by LayerZero's crosschain technology, which promises to enhance PYUSD0's capabilities in the global financial settlement landscape. PYUSD0's Role in Digital Commerce As a stablecoin backed by one of the largest digital payment platforms globally, PYUSD0 is designed to bridge the gap between everyday commerce and onchain finance. With over 434 million active users and more than $1.2 billion in total value locked (TVL), PYUSD0 is becoming a trusted and widely integrated stablecoin in the market. The integration with Sei is expected to further solidify its role in digital commerce by leveraging Sei's preferred settlement layer for global finance. Integration with Sei Network Sei is recognized for its financial settlement capabilities, offering sub-second finality, low fees, and institutional-grade throughput. The integration of PYUSD0 into Sei is set to provide users with a seamless experience, allowing for fast and secure transactions. This move is also expected to enhance the stablecoin's composability across decentralized finance (DeFi) and capital markets. LayerZero's Crosschain Technology LayerZero plays a pivotal role in this integration by enabling PYUSD0 to move seamlessly across networks. Its decentralized messaging protocol ensures deep liquidity and efficient crosschain settlements. This technological advancement positions PYUSD0 not just as a tool for payments but as a universal asset that can power various applications, chains, and markets. Implications for Global Finance The collaboration between PayPal, LayerZero, and Sei represents a convergence of mainstream payments and onchain markets. By combining PayPal's extensive reach, LayerZero's interoperability, and Sei's high-performance capabilities, PYUSD0 on Sei is set to offer global users the stability of PayPal with the speed of the fastest global settlement layer. This development aligns with broader industry trends where financial giants like BlackRock, Franklin Templeton, and JPMorgan are exploring the potential of bringing real-world assets onchain.

2025/09/19 18:08
Luisa Crawford
Sep 18, 2025 16:45

PayPal’s stablecoin PYUSD0 is set to integrate with the Sei network, leveraging LayerZero’s crosschain technology for enhanced financial settlement capabilities.





PayPal’s native stablecoin, PYUSD0, is poised to make its debut on the Sei network, marking a significant development in the realm of digital finance. According to Sei, this integration is powered by LayerZero’s crosschain technology, which promises to enhance PYUSD0’s capabilities in the global financial settlement landscape.

PYUSD0’s Role in Digital Commerce

As a stablecoin backed by one of the largest digital payment platforms globally, PYUSD0 is designed to bridge the gap between everyday commerce and onchain finance. With over 434 million active users and more than $1.2 billion in total value locked (TVL), PYUSD0 is becoming a trusted and widely integrated stablecoin in the market. The integration with Sei is expected to further solidify its role in digital commerce by leveraging Sei’s preferred settlement layer for global finance.

Integration with Sei Network

Sei is recognized for its financial settlement capabilities, offering sub-second finality, low fees, and institutional-grade throughput. The integration of PYUSD0 into Sei is set to provide users with a seamless experience, allowing for fast and secure transactions. This move is also expected to enhance the stablecoin’s composability across decentralized finance (DeFi) and capital markets.

LayerZero’s Crosschain Technology

LayerZero plays a pivotal role in this integration by enabling PYUSD0 to move seamlessly across networks. Its decentralized messaging protocol ensures deep liquidity and efficient crosschain settlements. This technological advancement positions PYUSD0 not just as a tool for payments but as a universal asset that can power various applications, chains, and markets.

Implications for Global Finance

The collaboration between PayPal, LayerZero, and Sei represents a convergence of mainstream payments and onchain markets. By combining PayPal’s extensive reach, LayerZero’s interoperability, and Sei’s high-performance capabilities, PYUSD0 on Sei is set to offer global users the stability of PayPal with the speed of the fastest global settlement layer. This development aligns with broader industry trends where financial giants like BlackRock, Franklin Templeton, and JPMorgan are exploring the potential of bringing real-world assets onchain.

