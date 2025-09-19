PayPal's stablecoin PYUSD expands to Tron, Avalanche, Sei and other blockchains via LayerZero

PANews reported on September 19th that according to The Block, PayPal's stablecoin, PayPal USD (PYUSD), is expanding to multiple new blockchain networks, including Tron, Avalanche, and Sei, through integration with LayerZero's Stargate Hydra cross-chain bridge. PYUSD, issued by Paxos Trust Company, was initially launched natively on Ethereum, then expanded to Solana and Arbitrum, with the Stellar network added yesterday. LayerZero stated on Thursday that with this expansion, a permissionless version of the token, called "PYUSD0," will be introduced to seven additional blockchain networks, namely Abstract, Aptos, Avalanche, Ink, Sei, Stable, and Tron. In addition, the existing cross-chain versions of PYUSD on Berachain and Flow will also be upgraded to PYUSD0.