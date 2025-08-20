Faced with a wave of critical maturities on $4,000 billion of debt, Beijing launched an unprecedented monetary response. In August, the People's Bank of China injected $1,400 billion to avoid the suffocation of its bond market. More than an emergency measure, this intervention marks a strategic turning point in managing Chinese financial flows. In a context of global tensions, this technical gesture speaks volumes about Beijing's determination to maintain control over its economic cycle.
L’article PBOC Reshapes Markets With Liquidity Boost est apparu en premier sur Cointribune.