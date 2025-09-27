PCE Report Confirms No Surprises, US Demand Remains Strong

The PCE inflation figures for the month of August, published this Friday, September 27, confirm apparent stability, with progress as expected. A key indicator for the Federal Reserve, the PCE remains above the target, while American consumption continues to surprise with its strength. In a context of monetary tension, these data maintain uncertainty about the future trajectory of interest rates.

