PDD Holdings Inc. ($PDD) Stock: Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Shares Jump

By: Coincentral
2025/08/25 20:31
Oasis
ROSE$0.02593-3.53%
Jump Tom
JUMP$0.10028+9.38%

TLDR

  • PDD shares rose over 11% premarket to $141.14 after Q2 results on August 25, 2025.
  • Adjusted EPS was RMB22.07 per ADS, topping estimates of RMB14.80.
  • Revenue climbed 7% year over year to RMB103.98 billion ($14.52B).
  • Operating profit fell 21% compared to the prior year.
  • Strong Temu expansion and merchant support drive growth despite margin pressure.

Shares of PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: PDD) closed at $127.11 on August 22, 2025, before climbing to $133.01 in after-hours trading. The rally strengthened in premarket trading on August 25, with the stock soaring 11.04% to $141.14 after the company reported second-quarter earnings that surpassed expectations. Investors responded positively to the strong earnings surprise, which offset concerns about falling profitability.

PDD Holdings Inc. (PDD)

Q2 2025 Earnings Overview

On August 25, 2025, PDD posted second-quarter results for the period ending June 30. Adjusted earnings per share came in at RMB22.07 per ADS, well above consensus estimates of RMB14.80, representing a 38.7% upside surprise. Revenue reached RMB103.98 billion, or $14.52 billion, reflecting 7% year-over-year growth and slightly exceeding forecasts.

Despite this revenue strength, profitability slipped. GAAP net income declined to RMB30.75 billion from RMB32.01 billion in the same quarter last year, while non-GAAP net income fell 5% to RMB32.71 billion. Operating profit decreased 21% year over year to RMB27.75 billion, underscoring the impact of rising costs.

Profitability Challenges

PDD’s results revealed mounting pressure on its margins. While revenue from online marketing services rose 13% to RMB55.70 billion, transaction services revenue held nearly flat at RMB48.28 billion. Operating costs expanded 5% year over year to RMB32.33 billion, driven by higher sales and marketing expenses tied to promotional activities and international expansion.

This spending weighed on profitability, with non-GAAP operating profit dropping notably. On a GAAP basis, earnings per share fell slightly to RMB5.19 from RMB5.40 in the prior year, reflecting the company’s efforts to sustain growth at the cost of short-term profits.

Competitive Landscape

Management highlighted ongoing merchant support and ecosystem development as priorities, signaling a continued focus on long-term growth. Chairman and Co-CEO Lei Chen emphasized the company’s progress in building a sustainable platform, while Vice President of Finance Jun Liu acknowledged that growth moderated this quarter due to heightened competition.

The remarks highlight the balancing act between capturing market share through Temu’s aggressive global expansion and protecting profit margins.

Performance and Outlook

Despite current margin challenges, PDD continues to outperform broader benchmarks over the long term. Year to date, shares are up 34.66%, compared to a 13% gain for the MSCI World Index. Over three years, the stock has surged nearly 139%, while over five years, it has advanced 52.85%, although slightly trailing the benchmark’s 72.93% rise.

Looking ahead, analysts expect revenue of RMB106.96 billion for the third quarter and RMB432.94 billion for the full year. While the company did not issue guidance, strong international momentum through Temu and consistent merchant engagement provide optimism for sustained top-line growth, even as profitability remains under pressure.

The post PDD Holdings Inc. ($PDD) Stock: Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Shares Jump appeared first on CoinCentral.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Pacific nation Nauru passes law to establish a crypto regulator

Pacific nation Nauru passes law to establish a crypto regulator

The brother of former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried once plotted to buy Nauru and build a doomsday bunker using funds from the now-defunct crypto exchange.
Nowchain
NOW$0.007+3.24%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 14:15
Share
Galaxy Digital leads talks to raise $1B for SOL treasury with Multicoin Capital, Jump Crypto

Galaxy Digital leads talks to raise $1B for SOL treasury with Multicoin Capital, Jump Crypto

Galaxy Digital, Multicoin Capital, and Jump Crypto are in advanced discussions with potential backers to raise about $1 billion for Solana (SOL), according to people familiar with the matter. The initiative, first reported by Bloomberg, would become the largest treasury devoted to the token and bring together three of the most viewed names in the […]
Solana
SOL$198.25-2.92%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01321-2.36%
ConstitutionDAO
PEOPLE$0.01952-6.15%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/08/25 20:33
Share
Saylor’s Strategy Scoops Up Another 3,081 BTC in $342M Purchase

Saylor’s Strategy Scoops Up Another 3,081 BTC in $342M Purchase

Metaplanet also announced a BTC purchase earlier today.
Bitcoin
BTC$111,668.51-2.44%
Share
CryptoPotato2025/08/25 20:11
Share

Trending News

More

Pacific nation Nauru passes law to establish a crypto regulator

Galaxy Digital leads talks to raise $1B for SOL treasury with Multicoin Capital, Jump Crypto

Saylor’s Strategy Scoops Up Another 3,081 BTC in $342M Purchase

Empery Digital, a listed company, increased its holdings by 13 bitcoins, bringing its total holdings to 4,065.

This Week In XRP: Ripple CTO Set To Announce Important Update