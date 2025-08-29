‘Peacemaker’ Season 2, Episode 2 Start Time And Episode 1 Recap

“Peacemaker” Season 2 cast members Freddie Stroma, Danielle Brooks, John Cena, Jennifer Holland and Steve Agee. HBO

James Gunn and John Cena’s Peacemaker Season 2 is back this week for Episode 2 after a shocking premiere.

Peacemaker Season 2, of course, follows the events of Gunn’s summer movie superhero adventure Superman, starring David Corenswet as the Man of Steel, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor.

Note: Spoilers from Season 2, Episode 1 are discussed in the rest of this article.

The movie also introduced some notable metahumans from the DC Comics realm, including Green Lantern Guy Gardner (Nathan Fillion), Hawkgirl (Isabela Merced) and Mr. Terrific (Edi Gathegi) from the Justice Gang, as well as Metamorpho (Anthony Carrigan), who was being used by Luthor for nefarious purposes.

Gunn retconned a pivotal scene near the conclusion of Peacemaker Season 1 and used it as part of the Season 1 summary before Season 2, Episode 1 began. Two of the characters of the Justice Gang — Guy and Hawkgirl — then showed up again early in Episode 1, along with Maxwell Lord (Sean Gunn), to interview Peacemaker/Chris Smith ( Cena ) for a possible spot in the metahuman group. The interview, however, didn’t go so well.

The botched interview is only one of the many things that go wrong for Peacemaker in Season 2, Episode 1, which also chronicles his failed attempt at a romantic relationship with his former fellow ARGUS Agent Emilia Harcourt (Jennifer Holland), which leads to a cocaine-fueled scene featuring a wild orgy sequence.

Peacemaker Season 2, Episode 2 continues its eight-episode schedule Thursday on streaming on HBO Max at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT and on cable on HBO at 9 p.m. ET/PT. The name of the episode is the Eagly-themed A Man Is Only as Good as His Bird.

What Is The Main Storyline Of ‘Peacemaker’ Season 2?

The official logline for the second chapter of Peacemaker reads, “In Season 2, Peacemaker discovers an alternate world where life is everything he wishes it could be. But this discovery also forces him to face his traumatic past and take the future into his own hands.”

During the orgy sequence in Episode 1, Peacemaker discovers a door in his late father, Auggie’s (Robert Patrick) house that leads to a parallel universe where all that is wrong in his current world is right in the new dimension.

To begin with, Auggie is one of the good guys and Peacemaker’s older brother, Keith (David Denman) — whom he accidentally killed when they were youths — is alive. Together, the father and brothers are part of a heralded superhero trio.

Better yet for Peacemaker, he seems to have a legitimate shot at rekindling his romance with Emilia.

Things go awry by the end of the episode when Peacemaker confronts— and accidentally kills the alternate version of himself. Meanwhile, back in Peacemaker’s original world, new Argus Director Rick Flagg Sr. (Frank Grillo) wants the antihero to pay the price for killing Rick Flagg Jr. (Joel Kinnaman) during the events of the 2021 film The Suicide Squad.

Peacemaker Season 2, Episode 2 — A Man Is Only as Good as His Bird — begins Thursday on streaming on HBO Max at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT and on cable on HBO at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

