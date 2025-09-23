peaq picks Hong Kong as site for 'world’s first' tokenized robo-farm

peaq, the blockchain network powering the so-called Machine Economy, has announced the launch of the world’s first tokenized robo-farm. The initiative combines blockchain tokenization, artificial intelligence, and robotics to create a semi-autonomous vertical farming system.

According to a press statement shared with Cryptopolitan, the project is a collaboration between peaq, a tokenization platform, DualMint, and urban agritech company KanayaAI. It was also unveiled during the ongoing Korean Blockchain Week held at the Grand Walkerhill Seoul.

The farm is located in Hong Kong and will produce lettuce, kale, spinach, and other leafy greens. Residents will be able to subscribe to home delivery services once the farm becomes operational in the fourth quarter of 2025.

peaq brings automation to urban farming

The Machine Economy developers mentioned that the system automates about 80% of farming tasks, including planting, monitoring, and harvesting. It uses hydroponics, robotics, and smart climate controls to maintain efficiency and consistency.

KanayaAI designed, built, and operates the farm, while DualMint handles tokenization through peaq’s blockchain infrastructure.

According to the developers, the facility can run around 12 crop cycles per year, much more than the three or four used in traditional agriculture. The AI-powered systems are expected to reduce labor costs by half, while producing 20% more crops than comparable farms.

The farm claims to use one-tenth the water of conventional agriculture, requires no pesticides, and is said to use land ten times more efficiently, in tandem with Hong Kong’s sustainability agenda.

Ownership of the farm’s revenue streams will be represented by non-fungible tokens (NFTs) on peaq, which could see token holders earn yields based on the farm’s income. A waiting list for the sale has already gone live on both DualMint’s website and the peaq portal.

Developers deem tokenized robo-farms more efficient

DualMint has promoted the farm as the first in a series of “Boring Robots,” machines that handle routine tasks but generate steady cash flow.

“The beauty of Boring Robots is in their immunity to crypto market swings,” said Bill Lee, co-founder and CEO of DualMint. “The demand for everyday groceries has nothing to do with where crypto prices are today or tomorrow, which makes this system a healthy, sustainable foundation for growth and yields.”

Lee said his company has more applications and other robotic use cases for several industries, ready to facilitate billions of dollars in economic activity on-chain.

KanayaAI executives reiterated the ecological and practical benefits of vertical farms in cities.

Leonard Dorlöchter, co-founder of peaq, said the project is an alternative vision for automation in an age of artificial intelligence (AI).

“What we announced today is not just a breakthrough in technical or business terms, but an alternative route for humanity in the context of the Age of AI and Automation,” he surmised.

The Hong Kong farm announcement comes a few months after peaq launched another initiative in conjunction with the UAE and Pulsar Group.

The Machine Economy Free Zone Dubai project is a testbed for regulatory support, infrastructure, and investments for decentralized machine economy applications. These include networks for decentralized physical infrastructure (DePIN).

Trump family attends the Korea Blockchain Week

In other news, members of US President Donald Trump’s family attended and spoke at the Korea Blockchain Week on Tuesday.

Donald Trump Jr., co-founder of American Bitcoin, and his brother Eric Trump, co-founder of World Liberty Financial, appeared to promote their businesses and as advocates for crypto adoption under the Trump administration.

Eric Trump congratulated South Korea for embracing digital assets like America, telling the audience he admired the country’s progress in creating a legal and institutional framework for cryptocurrencies.

“This trajectory really makes it clear that Korea is poised to establish itself, no different than America, as the undisputed leader in the blockchain industry in Asia,” he said.

If you're reading this, you’re already ahead. Stay there with our newsletter.