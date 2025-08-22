PeckShieldAlert: One address lost approximately $1 million due to phishing attack

PANews reported on August 22 that according to PeckShieldAlert, the address 0x1526...F32f lost about 1 million US dollars due to a phishing attack, including 623,600 SPX (about 804,000 US dollars), 71,600 CULT, 371.417 harrypotterobamasonic10in, 0.165 ETH and 570 million PORK and other cryptocurrencies and NFTs.
