Pendle expands DeFi offerings to Plasma with 5 yield markets

Pendle Finance is integrating with Plasma’s digital bank to bring its DeFi yield products to global users, including the unbanked, unlocking new opportunities for earning on stablecoins.

Summary Five yield markets will launch on Plasma, with APYs ranging from 12.67% (USDe) to 649% (sUSDai).

$900,000 in weekly XPL token incentives will support Yield Token holders and liquidity providers.

Pendle Finance (PENDLE) has announced its integration with Plasma Foundation’s digital bank, giving global users direct access to its DeFi yield products. At launch, five yield markets will go live on Plasma, with start dates and indicative APYs as follows:

sUSDe Pool – Launching 15 Jan 2026 | 25.9% APY | $8.74M liquidity

USDe Pool – Launching 15 Jan 2026 | 12.67% APY | $14.34M liquidity

syrupUSDT Pool – Launching 29 Jan 2026 | 190% APY | $163K liquidity

USDai Pool – Launching 19 Mar 2026 | 36.72% APY | $6.47M liquidity

sUSDai Pool – Launching 19 Mar 2026 | 649% APY | $64.8K liquidity

In addition, Pendle confirmed that $900,000 worth of XPL tokens will be distributed each week as incentives across Plasma’s markets. These rewards are expected to lift yields for Yield Token (YT) holders — who speculate on variable returns — and liquidity providers (LPs) — who earn fees by supplying capital to the markets — while Principal Token (PT) investors gain the chance to secure higher fixed rates.

The announcement follows Plasma’s mainnet beta earlier this month, which launched with over $2 billion in stablecoin liquidity and over 100 integrations. Plasma positioned itself as a stablecoin-native Layer 1 with sub-second finality and Bitcoin-secured DeFi. On day one, Ethena integrated its USDe and sUSDe stablecoins across Aave, Curve, Balancer, and Fluid, establishing them as core dollar assets.

Now, Pendle joins the network, building on this foundation to expand their adoption through its fixed- and variable-yield products. USDe is particularly noteworthy, having reached a circulating supply of over $13 billion, highlighting the scale of liquidity that both Plasma and Pendle can leverage for yield generation.