PENGU price slides 35% from local top, analyst eyes next leg higher in September

PENGU price has fallen sharply from its late-July peak, yet analysts suggest the decline could set the stage for a stronger rebound in September.
The Pudgy Penguins (PENGU) token is trading at $0.027 as of press time, down roughly 35% from its July 28 local high of $0.043. After declining 13% over the past week and 20% over the past 30 days, the token is nearly 60% below its peak of $0.068 set in December 2024.
Despite the price decline, trading activity is still strong. PENGU recorded $214.8 million in spot volume over the past 24 hours, up 15% from the day before. Derivatives data from Coinglass show futures turnover rising 24% to $586 million, while open interest dropped 5.3% to $275 million.
During a pullback, rising volume combined with declining open interest often shows that traders are closing positions rather than building new leverage, indicating cautious sentiment.
PENGU’s drop is a reflection of the overall cooling of the NFT market, whose monthly volume dropped from a peak of $8.2 billion on Aug. 14 to $6 billion as of press time. Ethereum’s (ETH) price retreat also weighed on valuations despite positive ecosystem developments.
The transition of PENGU from an NFT-linked token to a utility-driven brand has been taking place. The launch of Pudgy Party, a Web3 mobile game on Aug. 29 that quickly surpassed 50,000 downloads and ranked in the top 10 of the App Store, introduced direct utility for the token through in-game purchases and staking rewards.
Short-term on-chain demand, including activity tied to Pudgy Penguins’ mobile game downloads, has not offset profit-taking and portfolio rebalancing by holders.
Still, analyst Ali Martinez suggested in a Sept. 1 post on X that the correction looks like a healthy pause before the next leg higher, pointing to September as a potential turning point for momentum.
Chart indicators point to consolidation at current levels. The relative strength index, which is presently trading at about 41, a neutral zone just above oversold territory, suggests that there may be room for growth if buyers step in. The Williams %R has already entered deep oversold conditions, historically a reversal zone for PENGU.
Momentum and MACD levels remain negative, and most short- and mid-term moving averages are skewed downward, suggesting short-term bearish pressure. However, the 100-day and 200-day averages continue to be supportive and could sustain the longer-term trend.
If $0.027 continues to be a support base, the next upward target is near $0.032, which is consistent with the 20-day moving average. If current levels are not defended, there may be a retest of the $0.025 region.
Given that Q4 usually signifies periods of peak momentum and September is believed to be a historically active month for cryptocurrency markets, the token’s position around significant support levels may determine its next move.