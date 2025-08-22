Pennsylvania lawmakers attempt to restrict officials’ crypto dealings

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/22 23:33
SIX
SIX$0.02234+3.71%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10302+2.67%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.021888+2.14%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000073-1.35%
Housecoin
HOUSE$0.019695+9.53%

Pennsylvania lawmaker Ben Waxman, a Democrat, has introduced a bill that would prevent public officials from owning or transacting in digital assets while in office.

The proposal, known as the House Bill 1812 (HB1812), aims to amend the state’s ethics and financial disclosure laws and extend those restrictions to officials’ immediate families.

The legislation covers a broad spectrum of digital assets, including cryptocurrencies, memecoins, NFTs, and stablecoins, and would apply both during an official’s term and for one year after leaving office.

Under the proposal, public officials must divest any digital holdings within 90 days of assuming office or from the bill’s effective date. The prohibition would extend beyond direct ownership, applying to assets held through companies, trusts, funds, or financial products such as derivatives and ETFs.

Lawmakers must also disclose any digital asset holdings worth more than $1,000 in their annual financial statements.

Meanwhile, violations of the proposed law could trigger significant consequences.

Ethics breaches in Pennsylvania can carry felony charges, meaning that public officials who fail to comply could face civil penalties of up to $50,000 or even prison time.

According to the crypto legislation tracking platform Bitcoin Laws, HB1812 has only cleared the first committee stage, the second of six steps required before it could become law.

Democrats raise efforts to curb digital asset conflicts

Waxman’s proposal aligns with a growing effort among Democratic lawmakers to curb potential conflicts of interest tied to digital assets.

Earlier this year, Congressman Sam Liccardo proposed legislation to prevent government officials and their families from profiting from cryptocurrencies, including memecoins.

His bill sought to ban elected officials, spouses, and dependent children from issuing, promoting, or financially benefiting from digital securities and commodities, calling the measure “a way to make corruption criminal again.”

Over the years, the Democratic Party has taken a consistently cautious stance toward crypto.

Senior lawmakers such as Senator Elizabeth Warren and Representative Maxine Waters have argued that public officials’ involvement in digital asset markets, illustrated most recently by figures like President Donald Trump, raises ethical and legal concerns.

They have also continued highlighting risks tied to the industry, ranging from market volatility to the potential for misuse in illicit finance.

Mentioned in this article
Latest Alpha Market Report

Source: https://cryptoslate.com/pennsylvania-bill-could-jail-officials-who-hold-crypto-after-90-days/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Financing Weekly Report | 13 public financing events; Privacy blockchain Miden completes $25 million seed round, led by a16z Crypto and others

Financing Weekly Report | 13 public financing events; Privacy blockchain Miden completes $25 million seed round, led by a16z Crypto and others

Funds are mainly concentrated in RWA, payment and infra; crypto venture capital firm dao5 completed the fundraising of US$222 million for its second fund.
SEED
SEED$0.001033+0.09%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000073-1.35%
FUND
FUND$0.02282-7.23%
Share
PANews2025/05/05 11:31
Share
ETF Divergence, Geopolitics, Options Re‑Pricing Weigh on BTC

ETF Divergence, Geopolitics, Options Re‑Pricing Weigh on BTC

Your daily access to the back room.
Bitcoin
BTC$116,172.71+3.18%
Backroom by Virtuals
ROOM$0.00971+10.59%
Share
Blockhead2025/08/22 23:42
Share
Philippines Proposes Strategic Bitcoin Reserve Bill to Accumulate 10,000 BTC

Philippines Proposes Strategic Bitcoin Reserve Bill to Accumulate 10,000 BTC

A lawmaker in the Philippines has submitted a bill seeking to establish a strategic Bitcoin Reserve (SBR) in the country.  In June, Rep. Miguel Luis R. Villafuerte introduced House Bill 421, known as the Strategic Bitcoin Reserve Act, which proposes the establishment of a national BTC stockpile. Although the bill was introduced in June, the public only recently learned about it.  Philippines Strategic Bitcoin Reserve proposalPhilippines Strategic Bitcoin Reserve proposal Philippines’ Bitcoin Reserve Proposal  Notably, the bill proposed that the Philippine government should direct the country’s central bank, Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP), to establish an SBR. Under the program, the BSP governor is mandated to acquire up to 2,000 BTC per year over five years, building a total reserve of 10,000 BTC.  The bill proposes that the acquisition must be transparent and strategic to minimize any potential market disruption. According to the bill, the entire 10,000 BTC will be held in a strategic reserve for a minimum of 20 years.  If the legislation is enacted, the central bank governor shall publish an annual report highlighting the progress of the SBR program throughout the 20-year holding period.  A year before the minimum holding period ends, the BSP governor shall inform Congress on whether the country should continue with the SBR program. Upon expiration of the 20-year holding period, the governor can recommend selling the Bitcoin in the reserve. However, only 10% of the total holdings can be sold over two years to prevent large sell-offs.  Rationale Behind Establishing an SBR in the Philippines  While the Philippines currently holds gold and U.S. dollar reserves, Miguel argued that establishing an SBR is crucial to safeguard the country’s financial standing and tackle its rising debt.  In the explanatory note, Rep. Miguel presented key arguments why the Philippine government should consider creating an SBR. It mentioned Bitcoin’s remarkable growth over the years, with Jerome Powell, the U.S. Federal Reserve Chair, characterizing it as digital gold.  The explanatory note pointed out that Bitcoin has outperformed other financial instruments, boasting a 40% CAGR over the past five years. According to Miguel, Bitcoin’s remarkable performance coincides with President Trump’s endorsement of establishing a national Bitcoin stockpile in the United States.  He also pointed out that other countries, including El Salvador and Brazil, have established their Bitcoin Reserve initiatives. With the U.S. and other countries showing interest in Bitcoin, Miguel emphasized that the trend could trigger a wave of BTC acquisition globally. Hence, he suggests that the Philippines should also get involved in the strategic Bitcoin reserve initiative.
U
U$0.0156+7.58%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.844+5.72%
Bitcoin
BTC$116,172.71+3.18%
Share
The Crypto Basic2025/08/22 22:44
Share

Trending News

More

Financing Weekly Report | 13 public financing events; Privacy blockchain Miden completes $25 million seed round, led by a16z Crypto and others

ETF Divergence, Geopolitics, Options Re‑Pricing Weigh on BTC

Philippines Proposes Strategic Bitcoin Reserve Bill to Accumulate 10,000 BTC

Today, 10 Bitcoin ETFs saw a net outflow of $234 million in BTC, while 9 Ethereum ETFs saw a net inflow of $299 million in ETH.

Ten Web3 games worth watching in May