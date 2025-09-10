People From 130 Countries Onboard vs Polkadot’s Theory: BlockDAG Takes 2025’s Best Coin Spot

By: LiveBitcoinNews
2025/09/10 10:00
CROSS
CROSS$0.22813-1.62%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.02076+3.12%
ConstitutionDAO
PEOPLE$0.02013+0.04%
Forward
FORWARD$0.0002553+1.91%
Everclear
CLEAR$0.01797+19.40%

Polkadot started with a big technical blueprint. It was built on parachains, relay chains, and cross-chain messaging. The focus was clear: scalability and interoperability from day one. Developers liked this structure, and protocol builders saw it as a forward-looking design.

But complexity came at a cost. Onboarding slowed, and regular users faced steep barriers. Incentives weren’t always clear, and everyday participation lagged. BlockDAG (BDAG), however, flipped the script.

Instead of releasing dense whitepapers, it began by building a user base. From the X1 mining app going viral to over 19,600 miners now being shipped and a community of more than 3 million daily participants, BlockDAG is moving with something Polkadot didn’t have at the start: active users ready to engage now.

Polkadot’s Technical Strength Meets User Hurdles

Polkadot’s structure is impressive and shows real engineering depth. Its relay chain acts as the central hub, linking multiple specialized parachains that can run side by side. This setup promised scalability, as tasks could be distributed and processed in parallel. The addition of XCM, or Cross-Consensus Messaging, was designed to make chain-to-chain communication smooth and efficient. From a technical viewpoint, it was a carefully built system that solved many scaling problems on paper.

But design alone did not guarantee adoption. After its coin launch, Polkadot’s progress leaned heavily toward developers. The parachain auctions demanded staking, bonding periods, and locked coins, steps that confused casual users. Wallet compatibility and tools differed across parachains, which created a fragmented experience and slowed traction.

Today, the network remains advanced but still lacks one simple entry point that appeals to everyday participants. It works as infrastructure, but for many people, it feels distant rather than a product they can easily use.

BlockDAG’s Community-First Push

BlockDAG skipped the long route of theory and began with direct access for people. Its aim has always been straightforward: make it possible for anyone to join without having to study mining details or deal with complicated setups.

At the center of this approach is the X1 mobile app, which has quickly become the easiest way to be part of the network. More than 3 million people now use the app every single day. No special hardware is required, and there are no staking or bonding hurdles. All it takes is opening the app and starting to earn BDAG. Mining feels simple, almost like a daily game, which encourages consistent use and builds a sense of connection long before people dig into deeper mechanics.

BlockDAG also added hardware to strengthen the ecosystem. More than 19,600 X-series miners, including the X10, X30, and X100 models, have been sold and are now being shipped. Distribution has now reached a pace of 2,000 units per week. These machines are not idle devices; they are actively powering the early structure of a network that is still in presale. This proves that BlockDAG is operating in real time, not just planning on paper.

The presale is another striking part of the story. With nearly $404M raised and over 26.1 billion coins already sold, BlockDAG has delivered clear traction. Early pricing was locked at $0.0013, while the current Batch 30 coin price stands at $0.03. The BDAG coin represents a growth of 2900% since the first batch. Unlike many projects that speak only about potential, BlockDAG is already expanding, delivering products, and building usage every day.

Execution vs Planning: What Works Better in 2025?

Polkadot put its energy into building elegant systems for the future. Its vision was designed to be long-term, with infrastructure ready to support growth once the ecosystem caught up. BlockDAG, on the other hand, focused on tools people can use today. This contrast shows how priorities in the crypto space have shifted. Many people no longer want to wait years for a network to build momentum. They want a system that is live, simple to access, and ready for daily use right now.

The results are clear. With active presence in more than 130 countries and a community that has already grown past 325,000 online members, BlockDAG demonstrates the power of accessibility. Polkadot built a strong architecture aimed at developers, while BlockDAG built direct entry points for people everywhere. By placing community before final specifications, it reshaped the usual model of crypto adoption. Engagement came first, technical fine-tuning came second.

That strategy is paying off as the rollout gets closer. A full ecosystem is already being tested, including the BlockDAG Dashboard V4, the BlockDAG Explorer, the Academy, and the TRADEBDAG module. These are not distant concepts or early mockups. They are real tools being scaled, refined, and prepared for mass usage. The shift from presale to live network activity looks immediate and tangible.

This difference matters in 2025. Projects that keep users waiting may lose attention, while those with real entry points will thrive. BlockDAG is showing that execution, not only planning, is what drives adoption today.

Why the Onramp Beats the Roadmap

Polkadot built the path. BlockDAG built the car that people are already driving. That’s the key difference. One prioritized technical architecture, while the other focused on mass entry.

With nearly $404M raised, a flat presale price of $0.0013 for a limited time, over 26.1 billion coins sold, and global rollout just weeks away, BlockDAG is proving that growth doesn’t need to be technical to be powerful. The Singapore Deployment Event is not just a launch. It’s the syncing of a network that already exists and thrives.

In 2025, the most used projects may not be the most complex ones. They will be the ones people can join today. And by that measure, BlockDAG is not waiting. It’s already moving.

  • Presale: https://purchase.blockdag.network
  • Website: https://blockdag.network
  • Telegram: https://t.me/blockDAGnetworkOfficial
  • Discord: https://discord.gg/Q7BxghMVyu

Disclaimer: LiveBitcoinNews does not endorse any content on this page. The content depicted in this Press Release does not represent any investment advice. LiveBitcoinNews recommends our readers to make decisions based on their own research. LiveBitcoinNews is not accountable for any damage or loss related to content, products, or services stated in this Press Release.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

MIIT's NVDB: Preventing High-Risk Out-of-Bounds Write Vulnerabilities in Apple's iOS/iPadOS/macOS

MIIT's NVDB: Preventing High-Risk Out-of-Bounds Write Vulnerabilities in Apple's iOS/iPadOS/macOS

PANews reported on September 10th that the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology's Cybersecurity Threat and Vulnerability Information Sharing Platform (NVDB) recently discovered a high-risk out-of-bounds write vulnerability in Apple's iOS/iPadOS/macOS, which has been exploited in cyberattacks. iOS/iPadOS/macOS are operating systems developed by Apple Inc. in the United States. Due to an out-of-bounds write vulnerability in their ImageIO framework, processing malicious image files can cause memory corruption.
Share
PANews2025/09/10 12:47
Share
Little Pepe haalt 25 miljoen dollar op en claimt een eigen blockchain te gaan bouwen

Little Pepe haalt 25 miljoen dollar op en claimt een eigen blockchain te gaan bouwen

i Kennisgeving: Dit artikel bevat inzichten van onafhankelijke auteurs en valt buiten de redactionele verantwoordelijkheid van BitcoinMagazine.nl. De informatie is bedoeld ter educatie en reflectie. Dit is geen financieel advies. Doe zelf onderzoek voordat je financiële beslissingen neemt. Crypto is zeer volatiel er zitten kansen en risicos aan deze investering. Je kunt je inleg verliezen. Little Pepe heeft inmiddels meer dan $25 miljoen opgehaald tijdens de presale, waarbij tokens voor $0,0021 per stuk zijn verkocht. Volgens de makers gaat het project verder dan de gebruikelijke memecoin speculatie. Hun ambitie is het bouwen van een eigen Layer-2 blockchain die wordt aangedreven door memes en geen enkele belasting kent. Wat is Little Pepe? In de cryptowereld zijn er genoeg tokens met kikker thema’s voorbijgekomen, maar Little Pepe ($LILPEPE) presenteert zich als de volgende stap in de evolutie van meme coins. Het team omschrijft de coin als een Layer-2 project dat snelheid, veiligheid en extreem lage kosten combineert, allemaal verpakt in een meme cultuur. Het hart van dit netwerk wordt gevormd door de $LILPEPE token, die als brandstof dient voor het volledige ecosysteem. In de whitepaper staat dat gebruikers zich nog steeds vroeg in de reis bevinden en de kans krijgen om getuige te zijn van een nieuw gouden tijdperk voor memecoins. Pepe blijft daarin de heerser, terwijl Little Pepe Layer-2 zich opstelt als koning van een nieuw rijk. $LILPEPE is de utility token binnen het ecosysteem en vormt de kern van een nieuwe generatie Layer-2 blockchains. Op dit moment draait het project nog op Ethereum als ERC-20 token met 18 decimalen en een totale voorraad van 100 miljard stuks. Het verhaal dat het team vertelt, schetst Pepe als de oer kikker die ooit heerste over de meme wereld, maar die te maken kreeg met stijgende gas fees, trage transacties en afhakers. Little Pepe presenteert zich als de erfgenaam van de troon, niet zomaar een nieuwe memecoin, maar de oplossing voor de problemen van het oude rijk. De belofte is duidelijk, weg met de oude web3 sprookjes en een frisse start met Little Pepe, een Layer-2 blockchain die lage kosten, hoge snelheid en meme magie combineert. Volgens de ontwikkelaars is het project ontstaan uit de moerassen van Solidity en de jungles van JavaScript, gewapend met memes en battle tested code om zijn rechtmatige plaats op de troon in te nemen. Wat maakt Little Pepe anders dan andere meme coins? Volgens de makers onderscheidt Little Pepe zich met vier pijlers die inspelen op bekende blockchain problemen. Zo is er Meme Culture Integration, de blockchain zelf draait volledig op meme cultuur, in tegenstelling tot andere Layer-2 oplossingen die alleen Ethereum schaalbaar maken. Een ander belangrijk punt is de belofte van ultra lage tarieven. Waar Ethereum bekendstaat om hoge fees, moet deze nieuwe chain juist extreem goedkoop worden. Tegelijk legt het team de nadruk op veiligheid en snelheid. Transacties zouden razendsnel verwerkt worden zonder problemen. Daarnaast belooft het netwerk fast finality, oftewel vrijwel directe afwikkelingstijden. In de whitepaper wordt het zelfs omschreven als “sneller dan een tweet van Elon.” Een opvallend kenmerk is ook de zero tax policy, geen belasting op aankopen en verkopen. Of zoals het team schrijft, “jouw baby kikker hoort niet belast te worden voor het rondspringen.” Tokenomics en giveaway De totale voorraad van 100 miljard tokens is verdeeld over zeven categorieën. Voor de presale is 26,5% weggezet, terwijl 30% gereserveerd blijft voor de chain zelf en toekomstige infrastructuur. Verder is 13,5% bestemd voor staking en beloningen, 10% voor marketing, nog eens 10% voor liquiditeit en 10% voor CEX reserves. Het grootste aandeel gaat naar de reserves, waarmee de basis van de blockchain kan worden opgebouwd. De presale allocatie geeft vroege investeerders toegang, terwijl de liquiditeit en exchange reserves ruimte scheppen voor toekomstige listings. Voor holders zijn er staking- en beloningsmechanismen, die volgens het team laten zien dat dit “niet zomaar een meme coin is, maar een project met een ziel.” Om de lancering kracht bij te zetten, organiseert Little Pepe een giveaway van $ 777.000. Tien winnaars ontvangen elk voor $77.000 aan $LILPEPE tokens. Meedoen kan door minimaal $100 te investeren in de presale en aanvullende acties te voltooien, zoals volgen, delen en vrienden taggen. Extra taken zorgen voor meer winkansen. Hoe doe je mee aan de presale Wie wil instappen, doorloopt drie stappen. Allereerst is er een wallet nodig die gekoppeld wordt aan de presale widget op de website van Little Pepe. Met ETH (ERC20) kunnen $LILPEPE tokens worden gekocht. Daarnaast is het mogelijk om met USDT in te stappen, zolang deze via het Ethereum netwerk wordt verstuurd en er genoeg ETH beschikbaar is om de gas fees te dekken. Ook creditcards of debitcards worden geaccepteerd, al is ook dan een DeFi wallet vereist. Het team heeft hiervoor een handleiding gepubliceerd. Volgens de whitepaper FAQ worden tokens pas na afloop van de presale verdeeld. Gebruikers hoeven alleen hun wallet te koppelen en kunnen daarna hun $LILPEPE claimen. Website | X (Twitter) | Telegram i Kennisgeving: Dit artikel bevat inzichten van onafhankelijke auteurs en valt buiten de redactionele verantwoordelijkheid van BitcoinMagazine.nl. De informatie is bedoeld ter educatie en reflectie. Dit is geen financieel advies. Doe zelf onderzoek voordat je financiële beslissingen neemt. Crypto is zeer volatiel er zitten kansen en risicos aan deze investering. Je kunt je inleg verliezen. Het bericht Little Pepe haalt 25 miljoen dollar op en claimt een eigen blockchain te gaan bouwen is geschreven door Redactie en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.
Just Memecoin
MEMECOIN$0.001885-14.62%
Dogelon Mars
ELON$0.00000009949-2.75%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001684-0.70%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/10 11:46
Share
Why BullZilla’s Top 100x Crypto Presale in 2025 Draws Early Buyers While Official Trump and Bonk Stay in the Spotlight

Why BullZilla’s Top 100x Crypto Presale in 2025 Draws Early Buyers While Official Trump and Bonk Stay in the Spotlight

Track the top 100x crypto presales in 2025 with BullZilla presale, Official Trump, and Bonk. Explore the latest prices, trading trends, predictions, and why BullZilla could be the next 1000x meme coin.
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.783+0.43%
Bonk
BONK$0.00002305-2.94%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Share
Blockchainreporter2025/09/10 13:15
Share

Trending News

More

MIIT's NVDB: Preventing High-Risk Out-of-Bounds Write Vulnerabilities in Apple's iOS/iPadOS/macOS

Little Pepe haalt 25 miljoen dollar op en claimt een eigen blockchain te gaan bouwen

Why BullZilla’s Top 100x Crypto Presale in 2025 Draws Early Buyers While Official Trump and Bonk Stay in the Spotlight

Aerodrome AERO DeFi Crypto Defies Gravity After Major JP Morgan Move

DWF Labs transferred $45 million USDT to ASI Alliance 9 hours ago