Pepe and Dogecoin Holders Surprised by Layer Brett’s Virality as Analysts Hint at 12,000% Upside

By: Blockonomi
2025/09/03 18:15
The meme coin market is shifting fast—and not in the direction most expected. While Pepe Coin and Dogecoin prices continue to stall or drop, a new Ethereum Layer 2 project called Layer Brett is rapidly gaining traction. Analysts are starting to whisper what retail traders are beginning to believe: this might be the next 100x play. With some forecasts calling for over 14,000% upside, is it time for Pepe and Dogecoin holders to rotate into something fresher?

Dogecoin (DOGE): Still popular, still stagnant

Dogecoin remains the original meme coin—fun, friendly, and deeply ingrained in crypto culture. But lately, the Dogecoin price hasn’t reflected that popularity. Volatility has dropped, volume is down, and excitement is fading. Even ongoing ETF rumours haven’t moved the needle much.

That’s the issue: Dogecoin runs on sentiment, and the market has become more utility-focused. There’s no real DeFi integration, no native staking, and no functional roadmap for expansion. For investors who got in early, it’s been a wild ride. For new buyers? DOGE looks more like a nostalgia token than a growth opportunity.

In a market now full of altcoins offering staking rewards, gamified ecosystems, and on-chain utility, Dogecoin feels a little left behind. Traders watching DOGE hover around the same range for months are starting to look at newer options that move faster and offer more.

Pepe Coin (PEPE): High-risk hype struggling to hold

Pepe Coin exploded onto the scene with pure meme energy—and it worked, for a while. The token pulled massive gains in a short period, fueled by hype, Twitter memes, and retail FOMO. But the burn was quick. Pepe Coin’s price has since retraced heavily, and while the community remains loyal, the buzz isn’t what it used to be.

The Pepe Coin price is also being dragged down by market saturation. New meme coins launch daily, and unless a project evolves fast, it’s forgotten even faster. Pepe Coin hasn’t delivered much beyond the original meme. There’s no staking, no dApp ecosystem, and no real-world functionality.

It’s not dead, but it’s definitely slowing. Volume is slipping, and listings haven’t triggered much upside. Unless the team surprises everyone with new features or partnerships, Pepe Coin looks more like a short-term memory than a long-term hold.

Layer Brett (LBRETT): The ETH layer 2 meme coin with real upside

This is where things get interesting. Layer Brett is built on Ethereum Layer 2 architecture—but unlike most meme coins, Layer Brett’s live. Its staking dApp works right now, offering over 1,000% APY to early users. There’s no vague roadmap, no hype without substance. It’s working tech with meme coin DNA.

Layer Brett is fast, gas-efficient, and primed for expansion. Features like NFT tie-ins, gamified staking, and referral bonuses create real engagement. And since Layer Brett’s still priced under a cent, the runway for growth is wide open. That’s where the 12,000% upside talk comes in—low entry point, viral mechanics, and functionality that actually delivers.

For Pepe Coin and Dogecoin holders, Layer Brett is the logical pivot: same meme energy, but with speed, yield, and real-time use. Analysts are calling it one of the best meme coins to buy right now—and not just because it’s new. Because it works.

Conclusion

Dogecoin has legacy. Pepe Coin had its moment. But right now, neither has the energy they used to. Layer Brett, on the other hand, is moving fast. With a live dApp, real rewards, and a sub-cent price, it’s where the action is. The 12,000% upside? It’s not just hype—it’s the reason traders are switching lanes.

Presale: Layer Brett | Fast & Rewarding Layer 2 Blockchain

Telegram: Telegram: View @layerbrett

X: (1) Layer Brett (@LayerBrett) / X

The post Pepe and Dogecoin Holders Surprised by Layer Brett’s Virality as Analysts Hint at 12,000% Upside appeared first on Blockonomi.

Exclusive interview with Sherry, the founding engineer of Aptos: Meta Blockchain "OG"'s technical journey to build a "global trading engine"

Exclusive interview with Sherry, the founding engineer of Aptos: Meta Blockchain "OG"'s technical journey to build a "global trading engine"

Against the backdrop of increasingly fierce competition in the public chain, Aptos is steadily moving towards its strategic positioning as a “global trading engine” through technological innovation and ecological expansion.
OG
OG$13.785+0.72%
PANews2025/05/01 11:00
