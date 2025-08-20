PEPE, BONK & PENGU Traders Are Turning to PEPENODE for Early Meme Coin Gains

By: 99Bitcoins
2025/08/20 20:25
Bonk
BONK$0.00002119-4.20%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Pudgy Penguins
PENGU$0.029213-7.25%
GAINS
GAINS$0.0272-2.01%
Pepe
PEPE$0.00001015-4.60%
Memecoin
MEME$0.002506+25.42%

The meme coin market is lit up again, with PEPE, BONK, and PENGU turning vivid green.

However, it must be noted that it has been a while since these trending coins made triple-digit gains. Not shocking, since they already have gigantic market caps.

As charming as they are, top meme coins are not enough for degens hungry for another parabolic run. This season, they are hoarding $PEPENODE tokens, a new altcoin that brings virtual mining to the meme coin niche.

Let’s have a closer look at the project and why it could be the next to top the trending charts.

PEPENODE’s Mine-to-Earn System: An Introduction

PEPENODE transforms the idea of mining into a fully virtual, gamified experience.

Here, instead of plugging in real GPUs, users buy digital Miner Nodes using $PEPENODE tokens and install them inside a virtual “server room” dashboard.

Each Miner Node contributes hash power, which determines how much you mine over time. The more nodes you stack, and the smarter you upgrade them, the faster your mining output grows.

Players can also combine node types to optimize performance, much like building a balanced crypto mining farm, but without the technical headaches.

The mining experience starts off-chain during the presale phase, and rewards are tracked instantly without on-chain gas fees. After the Token Generation Event (TGE) hits, the system transitions fully on-chain with verifiable mining activity that players can carry over from their early setups.

Multi-Layered Reward Structure for Early Players

In PEPENODE, rewards start raining right from the presale phase, whether it is through staking or mining. Here is how it works:

Sturdy Tokenomics With Deflationary Mechanics

PEPENODE’s tokenomics is designed for project endurance, and here is how.

The token allocation is strategic, with 35% each going to protocol development and the treasury. In other words, PEPENODE doesn’t pin all its hopes on hype. When the hype subsides, which it will from time to time, the project will anchor its relevance in its mine-to-earn machine.

The rest is split between infrastructure, node rewards, and growth initiatives.

But it’s not just the allocation that makes the tokenomics interesting. Around 70% of every $PEPENODE spent on node purchases and upgrades is permanently burned, steadily reducing the circulating supply.

While miners are growing their stacks, the overall token pool is shrinking, owing to the burn-and-earn model. The setup can drive upward price pressure if demand scales as expected.

Conclusion: PEPENODE is the Next Obvious Move for PEPE, BONK & PENGU Holders

For PEPE, BONK, and PENGU holders, it is time to diversify into turbocharged, younger coins. As a project that offers something rare in the niche, blending meme culture with tangible, interactive rewards right from the beginning, PEPENODE clearly stands out.

The best part about the project is that holders can build mining rigs and earn rewards even before the TGE. Very few crypto projects offer that privilege.

The $PEPENODE presale is live now, with progressive pricing that rewards early participation. Buyers can join using ETH, BNB, USDT (ERC-20 or BEP-20), or even a card.

Tokens can be staked instantly for high APYs (now at a massive 16,000% APY) or used in the off-chain mining dashboard ahead of the TGE.

Security hasn’t been left behind, either. Manual purchase steps for mining facilities create friction for bots, ensuring fairer access for real participants. And a Coinsult audit is in progress to reinforce trust ahead of major exchange listings.

As always, do your own research before making any investment moves. But with its gamified approach to mining, PEPENODE is on the path to an early presale sell-out.

BUY $PEPENODE IN PRESALE

X | Telegram

The post PEPE, BONK & PENGU Traders Are Turning to PEPENODE for Early Meme Coin Gains appeared first on 99Bitcoins.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Cardano & Chainlink Can’t Keep Up, Remittix (RTX) Just Became the $20M PayFi Phenomenon

Cardano & Chainlink Can’t Keep Up, Remittix (RTX) Just Became the $20M PayFi Phenomenon

ADA struggles near $1, LINK remains 54% off ATH, yet Remittix secures $20M and PayFi buzz, with analysts eyeing 100x growth in this bull cycle.
NEAR
NEAR$2.444-2.12%
Threshold
T$0.01577-2.95%
Chainlink
LINK$25.07+2.70%
Share
Blockchainreporter2025/08/20 20:20
Share
Trump-Connected Thumzup Media Dives Into Crypto Mining With Dogehash Deal

Trump-Connected Thumzup Media Dives Into Crypto Mining With Dogehash Deal

The post Trump-Connected Thumzup Media Dives Into Crypto Mining With Dogehash Deal appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Thumzup Media plans to acquire Dogehash Technologies in an all-stock deal. Dogehash CEO emphasises strategic advantages of dedicated mining infrastructure for decentralized technology opportunities The Nasdaq-listed company Thumzup Media Corporation has announced plans to enter the digital asset mining ecosystem as it continues to build on its success in the digital marketing service industry. Thumzup revealed an all-stock transaction to acquire Dogehash Technologies, and expanded into the quickly growing cryptocurrency infrastructure domain. Thumzup Heads To Dominate Crypto Mining Space  The planned acquisition will unite two companies that have complementary experiences in the blockchain technology industry. Dogehash has about 2,500 industrial-level ASIC mining devices in several facilities in North America. These are specialized computers that are used to mine Scrypt-based cryptocurrencies, especially Dogecoin and Litecoin tokens. The merged company will be renamed Dogehash Technologies Holdings after the completion of the merger. The new company will be listed on large stock markets with the ticker symbol XDOG. To undertake the transaction with Dogehash investors, Thumzup shareholders will offer 30.7 million stock shares. Robert Steele, the chief executive officer of Thumzup, termed the deal a transformational one for the company. He highlighted the role of the acquisition in transforming traditional digital marketing into an all-inclusive asset management. The merger offers access to renewable energy sources and advanced mining hardware capabilities. Parker Scott, the CEO of Dogehash, has emphasized the strategic benefits of having its own dedicated mining infrastructure. He stated that the mainstream use of decentralized technologies presents huge opportunities to established operators. The deal must be approved by shareholders before it is finalized, and it is expected to be completed in the fourth quarter of 2025. Thumzup had earlier raised $50 million in public offerings to invest in cryptocurrencies and buy equipment. The reaction of the market was volatile after the announcement,…
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.71-2.11%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.0221+1.25%
PUBLIC
PUBLIC$0.05806-0.24%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/20 20:12
Share
Solana and ADA Consolidate While Rollblock’s Presale Momentum Accelerates

Solana and ADA Consolidate While Rollblock’s Presale Momentum Accelerates

Solana, Cardano, and Rollblock are starting to move in very different directions, and that’s why investors are paying attention. While Solana and Cardano consolidate near important levels, Rollblock’s presale has been catching fire, with some analysts saying it could rally up to 50x this year. Here’s what has caught their eye. Rollblock (RBLK): Becoming the [...] The post Solana and ADA Consolidate While Rollblock’s Presale Momentum Accelerates appeared first on Blockonomi.
NEAR
NEAR$2.444-2.12%
Movement
MOVE$0.1254-4.34%
SphereX
HERE$0.000407--%
Share
Blockonomi2025/08/20 20:30
Share

Trending News

More

Cardano & Chainlink Can’t Keep Up, Remittix (RTX) Just Became the $20M PayFi Phenomenon

Trump-Connected Thumzup Media Dives Into Crypto Mining With Dogehash Deal

Solana and ADA Consolidate While Rollblock’s Presale Momentum Accelerates

Fed Official Pushes Staff Crypto Ownership to Improve Oversight

Yuxin Technology: In-depth contact with the stablecoin issuer and signed a confidentiality agreement