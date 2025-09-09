Pepe Coin Latest News: Once Dubbed The Crypto King Investors Are Now Turning To Remittix For Similar Gains

While Pepe coin continues to post modest gains, many traders are redirecting their focus toward Remittix, a PayFi altcoin that has already raised over $24.6 million with more than 652 million tokens sold. The project is building a reputation as one of the best cryptocurrencies to buy now, especially for investors seeking real-world use cases beyond speculation.

Pepe Coin Latest News Shows Signs Of Pressure

Source: TradingView

Pepe coin is facing a key test on the daily chart as it pushes against the upper resistance of a falling wedge pattern. Traders are watching closely to see if it can break above the 50-day moving average at $0.000011. A breakout here could set Pepe coin on course to target $0.000015.

At the same time, trading volume has spiked to $295 million in 24 hours, surpassing Shiba Inu’s $120 million, showing that investor activity is still strong. However, without sustained confirmation, Pepe coin risks getting stuck in consolidation for weeks. While hype supports short-term bursts, long-term stability remains uncertain, leaving many questioning if Pepe coin can deliver sustainable growth in 2025.

Why Remittix Is Pulling Attention Away From Meme Coins

Unlike Pepe coin, which relies heavily on community-driven hype, Remittix is gaining traction because of its PayFi model that merges crypto with traditional finance. It appeals to both early-stage crypto investors and institutions who want more than meme-driven volatility. Analysts believe it could be the next 100x crypto, placing it firmly among the best DeFi projects of 2025.

Here are some of the reasons why Remittix is drawing such strong attention:

Raised over $24.6 million, making it one of the fastest-growing projects live now

Mobile-first wallet launch on September 15, enabling cross-border payments instantly

Strong DeFi project utility with 40+ cryptos and 30+ fiat currencies supported

Partnerships are being explored for business API integration with freelancers and SMEs

Traders see it as a high-growth crypto with real-world utility, not just speculation

Why Investors May Prefer Remittix Over Pepe Coin

The difference between Pepe coin and Remittix lies in fundamentals. Pepe coin is making headlines in meme culture and social buzz, but Remittix is solving real-world problems in global payments. With its growing traction and PayFi framework, Remittix is positioning itself as not just another token but the best long-term crypto investment for 2025. As more whales and retail investors back Remittix, the shift away from meme coins could become even stronger this year.

