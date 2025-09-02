Pepe coin Millionaire Adds Pepe Dollar (PEPD) to Holdings, Will Pepe Burn More PEPE? Top Analyst Says PEPD Will Burn More

By: Cryptodaily
2025/09/02 22:55
Moonveil
MORE$0.09791-0.36%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Pepe
PEPE$0.00000961+0.83%

In 2023, Pepe Coin (PEPE) shocked the crypto world. Early buyers who got in with just a few hundred dollars saw their investments balloon into millions. One such whale recently revealed that he has added Pepe Dollar (PEPD) to his holdings, calling it the “next evolution” of meme tokens. His reasoning? While Pepe Coin has relied heavily on community strength, Pepe Dollar has actual deflationary burn mechanics built into its design.

PEPD’s Federal Burn Allocation

By contrast, Pepe Dollar (PEPD) has a built-in Federal Burn Allocation of 29%, making burning part of its DNA rather than an afterthought. Every stage of the project’s growth includes programmed reductions in supply, ensuring that long-term holders benefit from scarcity. This mechanic, according to analysts, could make PEPD a far more reliable investment vehicle than PEPE, whose burns are largely event-driven.

Pepe Coin’s Burn Question

Burning tokens — permanently removing them from circulation — has long been a way to create scarcity and drive value. Pepe Coin (PEPE) has teased community-driven burn events, but the results have been inconsistent. Analysts warn that while symbolic burns attract headlines, they haven’t been significant enough to alter the tokenomics of PEPE in a meaningful way.

Why the Whale Chose PEPD

The PEPE millionaire explained his move bluntly: “You don’t get the same asymmetry with Pepe anymore. Pepe Dollar (PEPD) is earlier, cheaper, and better designed for exponential returns.” By moving a portion of his fortune into PEPD’s presale, he’s betting that its combination of presale momentum, staking, and automatic burns could replicate — or even surpass — the 2021-style meme coin explosion.

Comparing Market Outlooks

  • Pepe Coin (PEPE): Stable community, $4 billion market cap, but limited ability to multiply from here.

  • Pepe Dollar (PEPD): Stage 2 presale at $0.006495 with a fixed launch price of $0.03695. Automatic burn allocation plus meme-wallet integration creates asymmetric upside.

For investors, the math is simple: the smaller the market cap at entry, the greater the potential upside.

Conclusion: Burn Mechanism Tips the Scale

Pepe Coin (PEPE) may still hold cultural dominance, but Pepe Dollar (PEPD) has designed tokenomics that could give it the edge in 2025. By embedding a federal burn directly into its roadmap, PEPD provides long-term scarcity and value protection that PEPE can’t match. With whales now rotating profits into PEPD, the momentum is building fast. For investors chasing the next generational meme coin, the presale offers a chance to ride the wave before it crests.

Join Pepe Dollar Presale:Pepe Dollar Website: https://pepedollar.io/

Pepe Dollar Telegram: https://t.me/pepedollarcommunity

PEPD Coinmarketcap: https://coinmarketcap.com/currencies/pepe-dollar

Disclaimer: This is a sponsored article and is for informational purposes only. It does not reflect the views of Crypto Daily, nor is it intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, or financial advice.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

BUIDL VIETNAM 2023 is coming back stronger than ever to HCMC this June 2023

BUIDL VIETNAM 2023 is coming back stronger than ever to HCMC this June 2023

BUIDL VIETNAM 2023 will be held at Hong Bang International University, Ho Chi Minh City on June 16-17, 2023.
Manchester City Fan
CITY$0.9992-1.64%
Everscale
EVER$0.00942-4.46%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0784+9.95%
Share
PANews2023/05/11 13:45
Share
Microsoft reportedly ready to abandon high-stakes talks with OpenAI

Microsoft reportedly ready to abandon high-stakes talks with OpenAI

PANews reported on June 19 that Microsoft (MSFT.O) is ready to abandon high-stakes negotiations with OpenAI on the future of its alliance, according to the Financial Times. The report quoted
READY
READY$0.003438-2.60%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0784+9.95%
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.15316+9.80%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 07:31
Share
Traders Watch XRP This Week for Bearish Retest, This New ETH L2 Token Just Hit an All-Time High

Traders Watch XRP This Week for Bearish Retest, This New ETH L2 Token Just Hit an All-Time High

As the crypto market navigates a period of consolidation, many traders have their charts focused on XRP. The veteran altcoin is being closely watched for a decisive move, with some analysts cautioning a bearish retest could be in the cards. While XRP holders wait in anticipation, a different kind of story is unfolding in the [...] The post Traders Watch XRP This Week for Bearish Retest, This New ETH L2 Token Just Hit an All-Time High appeared first on Blockonomi.
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0006009+1.53%
Movement
MOVE$0.1169-0.93%
XRP
XRP$2.7925+1.53%
Share
Blockonomi2025/09/02 23:15
Share

Trending News

More

BUIDL VIETNAM 2023 is coming back stronger than ever to HCMC this June 2023

Microsoft reportedly ready to abandon high-stakes talks with OpenAI

Traders Watch XRP This Week for Bearish Retest, This New ETH L2 Token Just Hit an All-Time High

Jack Ma-Linked Yunfeng Stashes $44M in Ethereum for Web3 Push

Nearly 600 economists signed an open letter in support of Cook and called for the defense of the Federal Reserve's independence