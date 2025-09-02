Pepe Coin News: PEPE Holders Are Going Big on a New Boys Club Meme Eyeing Up to 150x Gains in 2025

By: Blockonomi
2025/09/02 21:15
TokenFi
TOKEN$0,01243+%1,13
GAINS
GAINS$0,02644-%2,36
Solayer
LAYER$0,5112+%0,33
Major
MAJOR$0,15083+%1,09
Pepe
PEPE$0,00000967+%0,72
Pixel Canvas
CLUB$0,008088+%0,17
Memecoin
MEME$0,002541-%2,86

In the fast-moving world of meme coins, staying ahead of the curve is everything. The latest Pepe coin news shows that while the iconic frog-themed token remains a major player, savvy investors are already looking for the next breakout star. A growing number of PEPE holders are turning their attention to Layer Brett ($LBRETT), a new presale coin in the “Boys Club” crypto narrative that blends viral meme culture with powerful Layer 2 technology.

Pepe helped start a meme coin revolution

For many, PEPE was a life-changing investment, proving that a strong community and a great meme can create incredible value. However, as the token’s market cap has grown into the billions, the potential for another 100x surge has diminished. It remains a giant, but its days of explosive, parabolic gains may be in the past. It’s leading experienced traders to seek out new, low-cap crypto gems that offer the kind of ground-floor opportunity that PEPE once did.

The search for the next big crypto has led them to $LBRETT. This project not only shares its meme lineage with PEPE, Andy, and Landwolf as part of the viral “Boys Club” characters, but it also offers something its predecessors never could: real utility.

From pure meme to high-utility machine

The key difference that’s causing a stir is Layer Brett’s foundation. Unlike PEPE, which exists purely as a cultural asset on the often-congested Ethereum mainnet, $LBRETT is a fully-fledged Ethereum Layer 2 blockchain. This isn’t just a technical detail—it’s a game-changer. By processing transactions off-chain, it lightens the load on the main network, delivering near-instantaneous speeds and dramatically lower gas fees.

For anyone who has tried to trade meme coins during peak hype, the frustration of failed transactions and sky-high fees is all too familiar. Layer Brett solves this problem, creating a seamless and affordable ecosystem for its users. It takes the viral energy that made tokens like PEPE famous and injects it into a high-performance engine built for the future of decentralized finance.

The path to explosive gains: Staking and presale access

What truly sets Layer Brett apart for those seeking massive returns is its powerful staking protocol and limited-time crypto presale. While PEPE holders can only profit from price appreciation, $LBRETT investors can put their tokens to work immediately. Early participants in the crypto presale are locking in an incredible 1,210% APY, generating a substantial passive income stream on top of any potential price gains.

This early access is critical. With over $2.1 million already raised, the momentum behind the $LBRETT crypto presale is undeniable. It offers a low entry point into a project with a market cap that is a tiny fraction of PEPE’s, giving it an enormous runway for growth. While a 10x for PEPE from here is a monumental task, a 100x or even 150x gain for $LBRETT is well within the realm of possibility as the crypto bull run of 2025 approaches.

Adjust your portfolio where the smart money is headed

As the latest Pepe coin news circulates, the smart money is making its move. They understand that while PEPE created a generation of crypto millionaires, the landscape is evolving. The future belongs to projects like Layer Brett that merge culture with utility. The opportunity to get in on the $LBRETT crypto presale is a rare chance to be early on what could be the next titan of the memecoin world. Don’t miss your chance to join the next chapter of the Boys Club legacy.

Get in now to stake, earn massive rewards, and ride what could be the most scalable meme project ever to launch on Ethereum Layer 2.

Website: https://layerbrett.com

Telegram: https://t.me/layerbrett

X: (1) Layer Brett (@LayerBrett) / X

The post Pepe Coin News: PEPE Holders Are Going Big on a New Boys Club Meme Eyeing Up to 150x Gains in 2025 appeared first on Blockonomi.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Pi Network News: Does Pi Coin Need a $1 Peg to Stay Relevant?

Pi Network News: Does Pi Coin Need a $1 Peg to Stay Relevant?

The post Pi Network News: Does Pi Coin Need a $1 Peg to Stay Relevant? appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Pi Network has had a tough year with big ups and downs. Many investors left after the price dropped, raising doubts about its future. But crypto analyst Dr. Altcoin is still positive. He says Pi doesn’t need to be a $1 stablecoin to work for peer-to-peer (P2P) payments. The question is, can it really succeed …
Threshold
T$0,01602+%1,32
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0,0006051+%5,67
Pi Network
PI$0,34244-%0,39
Share
CoinPedia2025/09/02 21:28
Share
Interview | Cosmos CEO Mareneck: interoperability will drive stablecoin adoption

Interview | Cosmos CEO Mareneck: interoperability will drive stablecoin adoption

Maghnus Mareneck, co-CEO of Interchain Labs, explains why interoperability is the only way forward for stablecoins.
Forward
FORWARD$0,0001849-%2,63
WHY
WHY$0,00000002755-%0,97
Share
Crypto.news2025/09/02 21:05
Share
Jack Ma-Linked Yunfeng Financial Buys 10,000 $ETH ($44M)

Jack Ma-Linked Yunfeng Financial Buys 10,000 $ETH ($44M)

The post Jack Ma-Linked Yunfeng Financial Buys 10,000 $ETH ($44M) appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Yunfeng Financial, a Hong Kong-listed investment firm, has added 10,000 ETH to its strategic reserves, investing $44 million from internal cash reserves. Closely linked with Alibaba founder Jack Ma, the company views this move as a key step towards expanding its presence in digital assets and Web3 technologies. The ETH assets support Yunfeng’s focus on …
Movement
MOVE$0,1179-%0,50
Mind-AI
MA$0,0005634+%7,06
Ethereum
ETH$4.328,17-%1,36
Share
CoinPedia2025/09/02 21:22
Share

Trending News

More

Pi Network News: Does Pi Coin Need a $1 Peg to Stay Relevant?

Interview | Cosmos CEO Mareneck: interoperability will drive stablecoin adoption

Jack Ma-Linked Yunfeng Financial Buys 10,000 $ETH ($44M)

[Our AI Business Services] — [Advertise with Us!]

Bunni DEX Drained in $2.3M Smart Contract Exploit