Pepe Coin News Sparks Debate As Traders Hint Layer Brett Could Become Bigger Than Shiba Inu In 2026

By: Blockonomi
2025/09/05 18:15
The market is hyping with the latest Pepe coin news, but the real story might be unfolding elsewhere. While PEPE continues to trend, traders are increasingly pointing to Layer Brett, an Ethereum Layer 2 memecoin in presale at just $0.0053, as the project with real breakout potential.

Some analysts are even suggesting it could grow bigger than Shiba Inu by 2026. Yes, SHIB had its glory days, but it’s time for LBRETT to shine now.

Where meme meets mechanism

So why is Layer Brett getting attention while Pepe coin news dominates headlines? The answer is simple: scalability and rewards. Ethereum Layer 1, while secure, is often slow and expensive, with gas fees spiking into double digits.

Layer Brett escapes that problem by processing transactions off-chain, delivering speeds of up to 10,000 TPS and gas fees as low as $0.0001. That’s accessibility at a level meme coins like PEPE and SHIB simply can’t offer.

But it’s not just speed. The presale is rewarding early buyers with some of the most eye-catching staking rates in crypto, APYs running into the tens of thousands for those who move early. Compare that to the limited staking options of older tokens, and the opportunity becomes clear.

Highlights include:

  • Ethereum Layer 2 power: Lightning-fast transactions, ultra-low costs.
  • Explosive staking rewards: Huge APYs for early presale participants.
  • Meme energy with utility: Viral appeal backed by real blockchain function.
  • Presale access: Buy LBRETT at $0.0053 before the wider market gets in.
  • $1 million giveaway: Driving strong community growth.

Why Layer Brett could dwarf PEPE and SHIB

Every fresh round of Pepe coin news gets attention, but the ceiling for PEPE and SHIB is getting harder to ignore. Both already sit at multi-billion-dollar market caps, making another 100x move nearly impossible without astronomical demand.

Layer Brett, on the other hand, is starting small. At $0.0053 with a total supply of 10 billion tokens, it’s a true low-cap crypto gem with room to grow.

This isn’t just about hype, it’s about design. Unlike PEPE, which is powered almost entirely by community sentiment, Layer Brett is building on Ethereum Layer 2 with real infrastructure. Its roadmap includes cross-chain interoperability, NFT integrations, and community-first governance. That mix of meme energy and utility is what traders believe could push it past SHIB in the coming years.

Beyond headlines, toward sustainability

The problem with relying solely on hype is that cycles come and go. While Pepe coin news might keep PEPE trending for now, sustainable growth needs more. Layer Brett addresses that by offering staking from day one, gamified rewards, and clear tokenomics with transparency baked in.

It’s building an engaged ecosystem, not just riding a wave.

The presale also sets the tone. By letting early buyers stake instantly through the dApp using ETH, USDT, or BNB, it delivers immediate utility. Add in a $1 million giveaway and strong community campaigns, and you have a project built to last beyond initial hype.

Conclusion: A chance to act early

With the market eyeing every new piece of Pepe coin news, savvy traders are looking beyond the noise. Layer Brett, still in crypto presale at $0.0053, combines meme power with the scalability of Ethereum Layer 2. It’s a mix that older tokens like PEPE and SHIB can’t match.

This is a top gainer meme token in the making, and it’s already getting more love than SHIB or PEPE.

Don’t wait until 2026 to find out you missed it. Get in early, stake your tokens, and join the project that could redefine what meme coins are capable of.

Website: https://layerbrett.com

Telegram: https://t.me/layerbrett

X: (1) Layer Brett (@LayerBrett) / X

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
