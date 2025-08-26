Pepe Coin (PEPE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) Rival Set For Explosive 80x Gains In The Next 12 Weeks

By: Blockchainreporter
2025/08/26 19:10
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.00001226-1.44%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$45.53-0.17%
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.000000000549-0.90%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02644-3.25%
Solayer
LAYER$0.5308-2.76%
Pepe
PEPE$0.00000994-2.92%

pepe-pp main AD 4nXeVbjf2ZoQEjRU0bwkMWuYNOPQW0GI wU189 ZkOPj1wY1bkh IdIhmc1Q2HUEWurrQX31fX

The meme coin market is once again heating up as traders look for the next project that could mirror the breakout success of Pepe Coin (PEPE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB). Both tokens have proven that community strength and viral momentum can turn a playful idea into serious returns. 

Now, attention is shifting toward a new rival, Layer Brett ($LBRETT), an Ethereum Layer 2 meme project already attracting buzz during its presale. With staking rewards in the thousands of percent APY and a roadmap that blends utility with meme culture, analysts believe it could be one of the most talked-about launches of 2025.

Pepe coin still drives hype

When Pepe Coin exploded onto the scene, it showed how quickly a viral meme could capture market attention. The token rode waves of online culture and speculative buying, hitting billions in market cap at its peak. Its success also reignited interest in meme coins overall, reminding traders that a strong cultural hook can sometimes outperform traditional fundamentals. 

While critics argue PEPE lacks long-term utility, its liquidity and active trading base have kept it in the spotlight. Many traders still view PEPE as a fast-moving play for volatility, proving that pure meme energy can carry a token further than most expect.

AD 4nXdl6nmCmgn0X1uo1PtxDf5HQqXx9U6JWcjgDkYtmhHEtcA4gOJQff3NEDH sg6EDBMdlm03Tz

Shiba Inu proves ecosystem growth matters

Shiba Inu (SHIB) took the meme coin model a step further by building an entire ecosystem around its community. The launch of Shibarium, SHIB’s Layer 2 scaling solution, has added more utility by reducing fees and increasing transaction speed. On top of that, decentralized exchanges, NFT collections, and regular token burns have given SHIB staying power well beyond its meme origins. 

Still, price action has struggled to match the pace of its development, leaving some traders frustrated. Even so, Shiba Inu’s ability to expand into real utility has kept its community engaged, and it remains one of the most influential meme projects in the space.

Why Layer Brett is catching attention

Unlike many meme coins that rely purely on culture, Layer Brett is being built with Ethereum Layer 2 scalability at its core. That means faster transactions, ultra-low fees, and a structure that can support real growth. The presale is already generating strong participation, with investors locking in tokens early while staking rewards reach eye-catching levels. Plans for NFT tie-ins, gamified staking, and cross-chain functionality give it more substance than most meme projects entering the market.

With a capped supply of 10 billion tokens and a community-first approach, $LBRETT is positioning itself as both a cultural phenomenon and a scalable blockchain asset. Early backers see it as a chance to catch a potential 80x mover before wider adoption and exchange listings drive prices higher.

AD 4nXe33Q3pvkO1bgtvpElLMykRUZaRVNh IGdEKvcYiZMv4P jpvKnL3tv7jM 63UfTvTKSEy0dMDhMd uhQM

Final thoughts

Pepe Coin proved how fast a meme can rise. Shiba Inu showed that ecosystems can keep meme coins relevant long after the initial hype. Now, Layer Brett ($LBRETT) is combining those lessons with Ethereum Layer 2 power, staking rewards, and long-term plans that go beyond hype. For traders scanning the market for the next 80x opportunity in the meme coin space, $LBRETT may be the project to watch closely over the next 12 weeks.

Visit the website before this opportunity passes you by.

Website: https://layerbrett.com

Telegram: https://t.me/layerbrett

X: (1) Layer Brett (@LayerBrett) / X

This article is not intended as financial advice. Educational purposes only.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

A Mathematical Model for Extreme Programming Software Development

A Mathematical Model for Extreme Programming Software Development

This paper presents a Bayesian Network model for Extreme Programming (XP) that predicts project finish time and defect rates. The model integrates key XP practices like Pair Programming, TDD, and Onsite Customer to forecast project success or failure.
Wink
LIKE$0.012118-1.44%
Xphere
XP$0.01389-0.43%
Share
Hackernoon2025/08/26 09:48
Share
Malaysian regulator proposes easing crypto asset listing process

Malaysian regulator proposes easing crypto asset listing process

Malaysia’s securities regulator is seeking public feedback on a proposal to allow certain cryptocurrencies to be listed on exchanges without prior approval.
Share
PANews2025/07/01 16:53
Share
A whale deposited 6 million USDC with Hyperliquid to avoid liquidation of his BTC short position, currently suffering a $12.5 million loss.

A whale deposited 6 million USDC with Hyperliquid to avoid liquidation of his BTC short position, currently suffering a $12.5 million loss.

PANews reported on August 11th that according to Lookonchain monitoring, whale 0x5D2F deposited $6 million in USDC with Hyperliquid to avoid liquidation of his BTC short position. His current holdings
Share
PANews2025/08/11 12:39
Share

Trending News

More

A Mathematical Model for Extreme Programming Software Development

Malaysian regulator proposes easing crypto asset listing process

A whale deposited 6 million USDC with Hyperliquid to avoid liquidation of his BTC short position, currently suffering a $12.5 million loss.

Hyperscale Data increased its holdings of XRP by 8,420 last week through its subsidiary Sentinum

Chainlink ETF: Bitwise Files Crucial S-1 Application with SEC