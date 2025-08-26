Pepe Coin (PEPE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) Rival Set For Explosive 80x Gains In The Next 12 Weeks

The meme coin market is once again heating up as traders look for the next project that could mirror the breakout success of Pepe Coin (PEPE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB). Both tokens have proven that community strength and viral momentum can turn a playful idea into serious returns.

Now, attention is shifting toward a new rival, Layer Brett ($LBRETT), an Ethereum Layer 2 meme project already attracting buzz during its presale. With staking rewards in the thousands of percent APY and a roadmap that blends utility with meme culture, analysts believe it could be one of the most talked-about launches of 2025.

Pepe coin still drives hype

When Pepe Coin exploded onto the scene, it showed how quickly a viral meme could capture market attention. The token rode waves of online culture and speculative buying, hitting billions in market cap at its peak. Its success also reignited interest in meme coins overall, reminding traders that a strong cultural hook can sometimes outperform traditional fundamentals.

While critics argue PEPE lacks long-term utility, its liquidity and active trading base have kept it in the spotlight. Many traders still view PEPE as a fast-moving play for volatility, proving that pure meme energy can carry a token further than most expect.

Shiba Inu proves ecosystem growth matters

Shiba Inu (SHIB) took the meme coin model a step further by building an entire ecosystem around its community. The launch of Shibarium, SHIB’s Layer 2 scaling solution, has added more utility by reducing fees and increasing transaction speed. On top of that, decentralized exchanges, NFT collections, and regular token burns have given SHIB staying power well beyond its meme origins.

Still, price action has struggled to match the pace of its development, leaving some traders frustrated. Even so, Shiba Inu’s ability to expand into real utility has kept its community engaged, and it remains one of the most influential meme projects in the space.

Why Layer Brett is catching attention

Unlike many meme coins that rely purely on culture, Layer Brett is being built with Ethereum Layer 2 scalability at its core. That means faster transactions, ultra-low fees, and a structure that can support real growth. The presale is already generating strong participation, with investors locking in tokens early while staking rewards reach eye-catching levels. Plans for NFT tie-ins, gamified staking, and cross-chain functionality give it more substance than most meme projects entering the market.

With a capped supply of 10 billion tokens and a community-first approach, $LBRETT is positioning itself as both a cultural phenomenon and a scalable blockchain asset. Early backers see it as a chance to catch a potential 80x mover before wider adoption and exchange listings drive prices higher.

Final thoughts

Pepe Coin proved how fast a meme can rise. Shiba Inu showed that ecosystems can keep meme coins relevant long after the initial hype. Now, Layer Brett ($LBRETT) is combining those lessons with Ethereum Layer 2 power, staking rewards, and long-term plans that go beyond hype. For traders scanning the market for the next 80x opportunity in the meme coin space, $LBRETT may be the project to watch closely over the next 12 weeks.

