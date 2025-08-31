Pepe Coin (PEPE) Turned $500 Into $50,000 in Under 12 Weeks in 2023, AI Identifies the Next Token Set to Repeat It.

By: Blockonomi
2025/08/31 02:30
A few moments in crypto history feel almost unreal, and the rise of Pepe Coin (PEPE) in 2023 is one of them. The token shocked the market when early buyers saw life-changing gains, with just $500 turning into as much as $50,000 in under 12 weeks; that explosive move, which translated into over 2,100,000% growth from its launch level to peak.

Fast forward to today, analysts ask the same question everyone is quietly wondering: could another token be ready to spark that kind of momentum again? The answer may be Little Pepe (LILPEPE), which is already showing signs of strength in its presale, with early investors sitting on 110% gains and a projected 42% gain potential still on the table before launch.

How Pepe Coin (PEPE) Created Crypto Millionaires

In 2023, PEPE launched as yet another meme coin but quickly separated itself from the pack. Trading at fractions of a cent, the token suddenly caught traders’ attention on Twitter, Reddit, and Telegram. Within weeks, Pepe’s price jumped from around $0.0000013 to nearly $0.00002825. That run translated into a 2,100,000% surge.  Anyone with the foresight, or the luck, to drop $500 early on could have cashed out over $50,000 in weeks. Some even sold later at higher peaks, where a $500 bet could have been worth over $200,000.

Why AI Now Points Toward Little Pepe (LILPEPE)

This year, attention has shifted again; much of it is driven by data. With artificial intelligence tools analyzing trading trends, presale demand, and on-chain momentum, Little Pepe (LILPEPE) is highlighted as the next project that may echo Pepe’s 2023 breakout. Unlike PEPE, which was purely community-driven, LILPEPE has an actual foundation. It is built on a next-generation Layer 2 EVM chain that offers ultra-low fees, fast transactions, and stronger security. This makes it more than just a meme; it is designed as an ecosystem where other meme tokens and DeFi applications can launch and grow. This combination of meme culture with real technical infrastructure is a big reason why AI-powered analysis and market observers believe LILPEPE could stand out from Dogecoin and Shiba Inu.

Presale Momentum Is Hard To Ignore

The current numbers speak volumes. Little Pepe has just entered stage 12 of its presale after stage 11 sold out early. The price now sits at $0.0021, up from $0.0020 in the last round, marking a 10% jump. Stage 1 buyers are already enjoying 110% returns on paper. At the current stage, investors can still see around 42% potential upside when the token launches at $0.0030.

The presale has raised over $22.65 million out of a $25.47 million target for the stage, with over 14.4 billion tokens sold out of 15.75 billion allocated. That level of demand clearly reflects investor confidence, and it is not just retail hype driving this. The project has been listed on CoinMarketCap and audited by Certik, which gives it an extra layer of credibility many meme projects lack. One of the most significant signs that Little Pepe is more than a passing trend came from ChatGPT 5 search volume data between June and August 2025. LILPEPE was the most asked about memecoin, peaking above PEPE, Dogecoin, and Shiba Inu.

Conclusion

The story of PEPE turning $500 into $50,000 in just weeks will always be one of crypto’s defining moments. It captured what makes this market so unpredictable and so rewarding. With AI analysis pointing toward Little Pepe (LILPEPE), many see an opportunity that blends that same viral energy with stronger fundamentals. The presale is already in stage 12, raising over $22 million with tokens at $0.0021. Early investors are sitting on 110% gains, and current buyers still have around 42% potential upside when the launch price hits $0.0030. If the last bull cycle taught us anything, the next breakout could come from where we least expect it. And right now, many believe the signs are pointing directly at Little Pepe.

For more information about Little Pepe (LILPEPE) visit the links below:

Website: https://littlepepe.com

Whitepaper: https://littlepepe.com/whitepaper.pdf

Telegram: https://t.me/littlepepetoken

Twitter/X: https://x.com/littlepepetoken

