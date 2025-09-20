The conversation around the Pepe coin price has turned cautious, with many analysts warning of a possible decline in the coming years. While PEPE remains one of the top meme coins by market cap, new projects like Layer Brett (LBRETT) are offering something different.  Built as an Ethereum Layer 2 memecoin, Layer Brett combines speed, […] The post Pepe Coin Price Set To Nose Dive Over 20% In 2026 But Layer Brett Could See Exponential Gains appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.The conversation around the Pepe coin price has turned cautious, with many analysts warning of a possible decline in the coming years. While PEPE remains one of the top meme coins by market cap, new projects like Layer Brett (LBRETT) are offering something different.  Built as an Ethereum Layer 2 memecoin, Layer Brett combines speed, […] The post Pepe Coin Price Set To Nose Dive Over 20% In 2026 But Layer Brett Could See Exponential Gains appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.

Pepe Coin Price Set To Nose Dive Over 20% In 2026 But Layer Brett Could See Exponential Gains

By: LiveBitcoinNews
2025/09/20 04:30
Capverse
CAP$0.15167-2.48%
Just Memecoin
MEMECOIN$0.002198-11.33%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Wink
LIKE$0.009278-4.96%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02433-3.41%
Solayer
LAYER$0.528-2.42%
Pepe
PEPE$0.00001072-3.33%

The conversation around the Pepe coin price has turned cautious, with many analysts warning of a possible decline in the coming years. While PEPE remains one of the top meme coins by market cap, new projects like Layer Brett (LBRETT) are offering something different. 

Built as an Ethereum Layer 2 memecoin, Layer Brett combines speed, scalability, and staking rewards in a way older tokens can’t. Its crypto presale is live at $0.0058, with rewards around 692% APY and close to $4 million already raised.

Where Pepe stands today

Pepe (PEPE) is trading at about $0.00001102, with a market cap of around $4.63 billion and a 24-hour trading volume of more than $750 million. Its all-time high was $0.00002825 in December 2024, meaning it’s down over 60% since then. With more than 420 trillion tokens in circulation, supply pressure remains a major factor for price action.

The Pepe coin price has always been sentiment-driven, thriving on community buzz and social media waves. But as newer meme coins push into utility-driven models, PEPE risks being left behind if it doesn’t evolve beyond hype.

Why Layer Brett is getting attention

Nobody is watching Layer Brett ($LBRETT) just because it’s sitting at $0.0058 in presale. The real hype is about what it’s building. As an Ethereum Layer 2 blockchain, it offers transaction speeds much faster than Ethereum and fees that drop to fractions of a cent. This makes it far more scalable and usable than older meme tokens.

The project has already raised about $3,7M in its presale, and early stakers are locking in rewards of roughly 692% APY. More importantly, its social presence is exploding, with a community-first approach that includes a $1 million giveaway and gamified staking features on the horizon.

Market mood: PEPE vs $LBRETT

The current Pepe coin price still reflects strong community enthusiasm. PEPE sits in the top 100 cryptocurrencies with a market cap of more than $4.5 billion. Its resilience shows that meme power alone can hold value, but the lack of deeper utility keeps long-term predictions uncertain.

Layer Brett, meanwhile, has built strong early traction. Its presale has raised close to $4 million and includes a $1 million giveaway campaign to boost adoption. By positioning itself as both fun and functional, Layer Brett is quickly gaining recognition as one of the more interesting new crypto coins of 2025.

Technical analysis and price trends

For PEPE, recent performance has been volatile. The Pepe coin price has bounced up and down depending on market sentiment, with social media activity playing a big role. Analysts expect it could decline by more than 20% in 2026 if momentum weakens.

Layer Brett, on the other hand, is still in presale at $0.0058. That makes its price less about short-term charts and more about early adoption and presale demand. With such a small market cap compared to PEPE, even modest inflows could drive major gains once it launches.

Price predictions

Analysts looking at the Pepe coin price warn that without utility upgrades, PEPE could struggle to maintain its value, especially as competition grows. A 20% drop in 2026 is one scenario being discussed.

Layer Brett offers the opposite outlook. Backed by Ethereum Layer 2 infrastructure, staking rewards of nearly 692%, and low-cost transactions, it has the fundamentals to grow rapidly. For investors hunting for the next meme token with utility, $LBRETT is positioned as a high-upside option.

Conclusion: Meme hype vs. real utility

PEPE has already proven the power of meme energy, but the Pepe coin price may face pressure if market enthusiasm fades. Layer Brett (LBRETT) offers a fresh alternative, combining meme appeal with the scalability of Ethereum Layer 2. 

Don’t sleep on this meme token. It’s an opportunity that’s hard to ignore. 

Website: https://layerbrett.com

Telegram: https://t.me/layerbrett

X: (1) Layer Brett (@LayerBrett) / X

Disclaimer: This is a paid post and should not be treated as news/advice. LiveBitcoinNews is not responsible for any loss or damage resulting from the content, products, or services referenced in this press release.

The post Pepe Coin Price Set To Nose Dive Over 20% In 2026 But Layer Brett Could See Exponential Gains appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

SOL Faces Pressure, DOT Climbs 2.3%, While BullZilla Presale Rockets Past $460K as the Top New Crypto to Join Now

SOL Faces Pressure, DOT Climbs 2.3%, While BullZilla Presale Rockets Past $460K as the Top New Crypto to Join Now

What if the next meme coin wasn’t just about culture but also structure? It’s the question many investors ask as meme coin volatility rises. Communities demand more than hype, and the search for the Top New cryptos to join now is heating up. In the past 24 hours, Solana fell 0.75% to $236.52 while Polkadot […] Continue Reading: SOL Faces Pressure, DOT Climbs 2.3%, While BullZilla Presale Rockets Past $460K as the Top New Crypto to Join Now
Threshold
T$0.01675-0.71%
Solana
SOL$238.28-2.20%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$55.93-2.16%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/18 05:15
Share
MoonBull Sets Pace as Q4’s Best Upcoming Crypto, While Mog Coin And Official TRUMP Lose Steam – Snag It Before It Vanishes Away

MoonBull Sets Pace as Q4’s Best Upcoming Crypto, While Mog Coin And Official TRUMP Lose Steam – Snag It Before It Vanishes Away

Which meme coin could be the next giant bull charging across the crypto arena? With so many coins fighting for attention, it takes a special mix of hype, tokenomics, and market positioning to stand tall. MoonBull, Mog Coin, and Official Trump are three names dominating conversations, each bringing its own flair to the table. Over […]
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.439-0.79%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$55.93-2.16%
Tron Bull
BULL$0.002428-15.19%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/20 09:15
Share
Former SEC Chairman Gensler Says He's "Proud" of Cryptocurrency Law Enforcement

Former SEC Chairman Gensler Says He's "Proud" of Cryptocurrency Law Enforcement

PANews reported on September 20th that, according to Cointelegraph, former U.S. SEC Chairman Gary Gensler admitted in an interview on Wednesday that he has no regrets about his approach to cryptocurrency law enforcement during his four years at the agency. Gensler expressed "proud" of the correct decisions he made regarding the regulation of digital assets during his tenure at the SEC and reiterated his view that cryptocurrency is a "highly speculative, extremely risky asset." Speaking about enforcement actions against cryptocurrency companies, Gensler stated, "We have always worked hard to ensure investor protection. However, during this time, we have also encountered many fraudsters: look at Sam Bankman-Fried; he's not the only one."
Union
U$0.013998-3.38%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001848-3.34%
Share
PANews2025/09/20 09:57
Share

Trending News

More

SOL Faces Pressure, DOT Climbs 2.3%, While BullZilla Presale Rockets Past $460K as the Top New Crypto to Join Now

MoonBull Sets Pace as Q4’s Best Upcoming Crypto, While Mog Coin And Official TRUMP Lose Steam – Snag It Before It Vanishes Away

Former SEC Chairman Gensler Says He's "Proud" of Cryptocurrency Law Enforcement

BitGo Revenue Skyrockets: Quadruples Year-Over-Year in Astounding H1

Based Eggman $GGs Grabs Ethereum Investors’ Focus in 2025 Institutional Presale Rally