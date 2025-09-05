PEPE GAMES launches the first batch of MEME token staking and lock-up products, including $Redbit, $JOKER and $BOSS

PANews reported on September 5th that PEPE GAMES, the Solana ecosystem's MEME-themed game aggregation platform, announced the launch of its first batch of token staking and lock-up products, starting September 3, 2025. Strategic partnerships include $Redbit, $JOKER, and $BOSS. According to the official introduction, users holding relevant MEME tokens can stake them on the official website to earn Weighted Points (WP). The platform will distribute high-value airdrops based on WP rankings. Users can also actively consume WP to redeem official token incentives. Currently, the total locked-up amount of these first batches of staking and lock-up products has exceeded 100 million tokens.

PEPE GAMES stated that with the launch of its staking and lock-up products, its unique "customized games + token burn + staking and lock-up" combined empowerment model has officially formed a closed loop. With the launch of more customized games and staking products, PEPE GAMES will continue to accelerate the construction of a closed ecosystem that deeply empowers MEME tokens, bringing more application scenarios and growth opportunities to global players and investors.