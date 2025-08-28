Pepe Price Forecast: $27 To $5 Million – Can History Repeat? Analysts Say Layer Brett Might Be The Next PEPE

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/28 02:37
DAR Open Network
D$0.03299+1.04%
Bonk
BONK$0.00002142+1.13%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$49.12+0.51%
Moonveil
MORE$0.1005-1.63%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.000585+2.61%
Solayer
LAYER$0.5507+1.45%
Pepe
PEPE$0.00001017+0.49%

While the crypto market watches PEPE and its volatile Pepe price action, a new contender is rapidly capturing investor attention. Analysts are buzzing about Layer Brett, an innovative Ethereum Layer 2 project that many believe could be the next PEPE, delivering explosive gains reminiscent of the original meme coin’s early days. 

This crypto presale is currently underway, positioning early backers for potentially massive returns by blending viral meme culture with significant blockchain utility.

From PEPE Hype to Layer Brett’s Purposeful Growth

The initial frenzy around PEPE demonstrated the incredible power of community-driven hype in the meme coin space. However, as the Pepe price consolidates, investors are looking for projects with more sustainable growth potential.

Layer Brett stands out as the next big crypto by building on Layer 2 Ethereum, offering a substantive alternative to traditional meme tokens like Shiba Inu or Bonk. This is not just another meme coin; it’s a Layer 2 crypto with purpose.

Scalability and Speed: Why Layer Brett Stands Out

Layer Brett makes it easy to avoid the high gas fees and constant slowdowns on Ethereum Layer 1. Built as a Layer 2 solution, it processes transactions in seconds and keeps costs down to just a few cents, instead of the $10–$20 you’d normally pay when the network gets busy.

This scalability positions Layer Brett strategically within the rapidly growing Ethereum Layer 2 ecosystem, which is projected to process over $10 trillion annually by 2027. Unlike pure meme tokens like Pepe coin, Layer Brett is engineered for performance, scale, and user rewards, making it a compelling altcoin.

25,000% APY Makes Layer Brett’s Presale a Must-Watch

The Layer Brett crypto presale is a golden opportunity for early adopters. Currently priced at $0.005 per LBRETT, participants can secure tokens at an early-entry valuation. Beyond just holding, Layer Brett offers robust staking crypto benefits, with advertised APY reaching an astonishing 25,000% for early stakers. 

This high-yield opportunity is made possible by the efficiency of its Layer 2 infrastructure. Buying and staking Layer Brett is simple, accepting ETH, USDT, or BNB via MetaMask or Trust Wallet, enabling immediate participation in this rewarding ecosystem. The total supply of Layer Brett tokens is fixed at 10 billion, ensuring scarcity as demand grows.

Why Layer Brett Outshines the Original Brett and Pepe coin

While Pepe price captured imaginations, Layer Brett aims to capture market share through tangible utility. This project combines meme coin energy with real-world blockchain scalability. It’s a DeFi coin with a clear roadmap that includes NFT integrations, gamified staking, and future crypto governance. 

Layer Brett is setting itself apart from the original Brett coin on Base by offering a purpose-built Layer 2 solution designed for performance and user rewards. 

From Hype to Long-Term Gains: Layer Brett’s Bull Run Advantage

Layer Brett isn’t merely aiming to replicate the success of PEPE; it’s building a foundation for sustainable growth. With a much smaller market cap compared to the established Pepe coin, Layer Brett offers greater room for explosive growth in the upcoming crypto bull run of 2025. 

This low-cap crypto gem promises to be a top gainer crypto, blending the fun of a meme coin with the robust technology of an Ethereum Layer 2 solution.

Conclusion

Don’t miss the chance to get in early on what analysts are calling the next 100x meme coin. Layer Brett is still in its presale stages, but not for long. Invest in a project that combines meme power with real speed and true utility, positioning itself to rival established Layer 2s like Optimism and Arbitrum.

Join the Layer Brett presale today at just $0.005 and stake for massive rewards, don’t miss out before prices climb!

Website: https://layerbrett.com

Telegram: https://t.me/layerbrett

X: (1) Layer Brett (@LayerBrett) / X

Source: https://www.cryptopolitan.com/pepe-price-forecast-27-to-5-million-can-history-repeat-analysts-say-layer-brett-might-be-the-next-pepe/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Google Cloud test eigen blockchain voor betalingen

Google Cloud test eigen blockchain voor betalingen

Connect met Like-minded Crypto Enthusiasts! Connect op Discord! Check onze Discord   Google Cloud zet een grote stap in de blockchain wereld met de ontwikkeling van een eigen Layer 1 blockchain, namelijk Google Cloud Universal Ledger (Ticker: GCUL). Het project bevindt zich momenteel in de private testnet fase en moet dienen als infrastructuur voor financiële instellingen wereldwijd. Daarmee positioneert Google zich niet alleen als aanbieder van cloud oplossingen voor bestaande blockchains, maar ook als bouwer van een volledig nieuw protocol. Doelen van het project Het belangrijkste doel van GCUL is het ondersteunen van tokenized assets, 24/7 settlements en Python gebaseerde smart contracts. Google wil hiermee financiële instellingen de mogelijkheid bieden om efficiënter betalingen en transacties af te wikkelen, zonder afhankelijk te zijn van een blockchain. Rich Widmann, hoofd Web3 strategie bij Google Cloud, benadrukt dat GCUL bedoeld is als neutrale oplossing waar elk financieel instituut mee kan bouwen. Volgens Google ligt de focus op het ontwikkelen van een systeem dat niet alleen transacties verwerkt, maar ook bredere toepassingen mogelijk maakt. Google dropping some details on its L1 blockchain (GCUL) over on LI Chain will feature python based smart contracts. Aims to be neutral infra built for finance w/ “native commercial bank money on-chain”, 24/7 cap markets infra, payments and agentic capabilities. Looks like they… pic.twitter.com/cB1vlq3Oyv — Omar (@TheOneandOmsy) August 26, 2025 Met dit project speelt Google in op de groeiende vraag naar snelle en goedkope betaaloplossingen in een tijd waarin traditionele systemen vaak traag en gefragmenteerd zijn. Concurrentie met bestaande netwerken De lancering van GCUL plaatst Google rechtstreeks naast andere grote spelers zoals Stripe en Circle, die ook werken aan eigen blockchains. Stripe ontwikkelt Tempo terwijl Circle met Arc de nadruk legt op stablecoin adoptie en kapitaalmarkten. Het grote verschil zit volgens Google in de neutraliteit van GCUL. Waar Stripe en Circle vooral hun eigen producten en ecosystemen versterken, wil Google een infrastructuur neerzetten die toegankelijk is voor meerdere banken en partners. Dat maakt het project aantrekkelijker voor een brede groep. Toch zijn er kritische geluiden. Sommige analisten vragen zich af in hoeverre een blockchain die volledig door Google wordt gebouwd werkelijk gedecentraliseerd kan zijn. Widmann stelt dat de opzet zo is gemaakt dat bedrijven GCUL zelfstandig kunnen draaien, zonder dat ze afhankelijk zijn van Google zelf. Adoptie door grote bedrijven De samenwerking met CME Group geldt als een vroege validatie van Google’s blockchain ambities. CME test momenteel het gebruik van GCUL voor tokenization en wholesale payments, met de belofte van goedkopere en snellere afwikkeling van onder meer margin, collateral en transactiekosten. Verdere testen met andere partijen staan gepland voor later dit jaar. TO TEST TOKENIZATION LATER THIS YEAR, THE DERIVATIVES TRADING GIANT CME GROUP HAS PARTNERED WITH THE U.S. IT GIANT GOOGLE CLOUD, WITH PLANS TO LAUNCH SERVICES IN 2026! CLASSIFIED FOR PAYMENTS AND STORES OF VALUE, CME GROUP HAS ALREADY LAUNCHED $XRP FUTURES AND LISTED #XRP! pic.twitter.com/JQPgmEDzAr — Tehseen Ahmed (@Tahseenahmed22) March 25, 2025 Daarnaast speculeert de markt dat ook andere grote bedrijven zoals Amazon of Microsoft zich in de toekomst kunnen aansluiten. Google zelf verwacht dat ondernemingen GCUL uiteindelijk zelfstandig gaan gebruiken om hun klanten directer en goedkoper te bedienen. Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Meer dan 60 chains beschikbaar voor alle crypto Vroege toegang tot nieuwe projecten Hoge staking belongingen Lage transactiekosten Best wallet review Koop nu via Best Wallet Let op: cryptocurrency is een zeer volatiele en ongereguleerde investering. Doe je eigen onderzoek.   Het bericht Google Cloud test eigen blockchain voor betalingen is geschreven door Timo Bruinsel en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.
U
U$0.00975-15.36%
Wormhole
W$0.07386+1.19%
LooksRare
LOOKS$0.014904-1.06%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/28 02:01
Share
Cardano (ADA) Price Forecast, Injective’s ETF Buzz, & Cold Wallet’s $6.4M Surge; Top Altcoins For August

Cardano (ADA) Price Forecast, Injective’s ETF Buzz, & Cold Wallet’s $6.4M Surge; Top Altcoins For August

Crypto markets are at a pivotal point, and three projects, Cardano, Injective, and Cold Wallet, are drawing investor focus for very different reasons. The Cardano (ADA) price forecast is heating up as ADA retests the $1.25 level, a resistance point that has historically defined the start of bull phases. Meanwhile, the Injective (INJ) market analysis
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Tron Bull
BULL$0.00229-2.76%
Hive AI
BUZZ$0.011507+6.35%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/28 02:00
Share
Ford Motor Company to Serve as Advisor to Cardano’s Decentralized Cloud Service Lagon

Ford Motor Company to Serve as Advisor to Cardano’s Decentralized Cloud Service Lagon

PANews reported on June 19 that according to Cointrust, Ford Motor Company announced that it will serve as an advisor to Lagon, a decentralized cloud service based on the Cardano
Cloud
CLOUD$0.07445-0.48%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0728+17.60%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 18:32
Share

Trending News

More

Google Cloud test eigen blockchain voor betalingen

Cardano (ADA) Price Forecast, Injective’s ETF Buzz, & Cold Wallet’s $6.4M Surge; Top Altcoins For August

Ford Motor Company to Serve as Advisor to Cardano’s Decentralized Cloud Service Lagon

Algorand Joins Forces with XBTO to Boost Liquidity and Trading Efficiency

Interview | Polygon Labs CEO Boiron: memecoin boom needs curation, not censorship