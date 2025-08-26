Pepe Price Forecast: On-chain, derivatives data signal downside risk

By: Fxstreet
2025/08/26 14:03
Pepe
PEPE$0.00000994-3.49%
Memecoin
MEME$0.003288-11.32%
  • Pepe dropped nearly 10% on Monday, losing a crucial support level. 
  • The Open Interest has dropped by 8% with funding rates turning negative, signaling sell-side dominance in PEPE derivatives.
  • Pepe’s total supply in profit and the holdings of large wallet investors decline, reflecting an underlying weakness.

Pepe (PEPE) edges higher by nearly 1% at press time on Tuesday, after the 9.88% drop on Monday. The meme coin fell under the $0.00001000 psychological level on Monday, with bears anticipating an extended downfall. Both the on-chain and derivatives suggest an underlying weakness that could promote further selling. 

Large investors' support declines as the total supply in profit drops

Santiment data shows the large wallet investors, commonly referred to as whales, are decreasing in numbers, which is a sign of lowered support from large investors. The declining count of investors holding 100 million to 1 billion PEPE has reached 41,058, from 41,506 (monthly high) on August 9. 

Similarly, cohorts with over 1 billion PEPE have declined to 9725, from the monthly high of 9815 on August 15.

 

PEPE supply distribution by addresses. Source: Santiment

As whales exit, the percentage of total supply in profit, tokens purchased at prices lower than the current market price, has dropped to a two-month low of 37.63%. This decline in “in the money” token share highlights increased overhead pressure. 

Percent of total supply in profit. Source: Santiment

Capital moves out of PEPE derivatives

CoinGlass data indicates that the PEPE Open Interest has declined by 8% over the last 24 hours, reaching $556.95 million. A capital outflow of such a degree, due to liquidations or the closing of PEPE futures or options contracts, suggests declining investor confidence, as market sentiment shifts to risk-off. 

The negative shift in funding rates to -0.0168% indicates a sell-side dominance as bearish players are willing to pay the premium required to balance spot and swap prices. Additionally, the long/short ratio is down to 0.8975, indicating a greater number of active short positions. 

PEPE Open Interest. Source: CoinGlass

PEPE risks further losses to a crucial demand zone

PEPE recovers by 1% at press time on the day, after three consecutive days of losses, which peaked on Monday with a 9.88% decline. The frog-themed meme coin retested the $0.00000986 support-turned-resistance level. 

The path of least resistance indicates an extension of the downtrend. A further decline in PEPE could test the $0.00000900 support zone, marked by the green band on the daily chart. 

The possibility of death cross looms over PEPE's daily chart as the declining  50-day and 100-day Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs) move closer to the 200-day EMA.

Similarly, the momentum indicators on the daily chart hold a bearish bias. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) and its signal line extend the declining trend in negative territory after a short-lived merger, reflecting resurfaced bearish momentum. 

Furthermore, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) reads 40 on the same day, inching closer to the oversold zone as buying pressure wanes. 

PEPE/USDT daily price chart.

A revival in PEPE will require a decisive close above this level, which could potentially target the 200-day EMA at $0.00001115.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

A smart money investor sold OKB bought a year ago for a profit of 394% and switched to MNT.

A smart money investor sold OKB bought a year ago for a profit of 394% and switched to MNT.

According to PANews on August 26th, Lookonchain monitoring revealed that a smart money investor at address 0xEB8d sold 3,516 OKB tokens worth $658,900. The investor had previously purchased the tokens a year prior, generating a profit of $525,500, a 394% return. Subsequently, the trader purchased 79,984 MNT tokens for $99,200.
OKB
OKB$169.683-7.23%
Smart Blockchain
SMART$0.006737-2.74%
Mantle
MNT$1.1511+0.38%
Share
PANews2025/08/26 16:38
Share
XRP Price Today: Can XRP Hold $2.90 As Price Compression Tightens?

XRP Price Today: Can XRP Hold $2.90 As Price Compression Tightens?

The price of XRP is holding steady around $2.92 today after a period of volatility that saw it drop to $2.85 and then quickly rise again. Sellers have consistently limited the price increase to around $3.05, creating a narrowing wedge pattern as volatility diminishes. Spot inflows show a small net gain of $20.9 million on August 26, which suggests that dip buyers are carefully entering the market even though it is generally weak. What’s Happening With XRP’s Price? XRP price dynamics (Source: TradingView) On the 4-hour chart, XRP continues to trade inside a descending channel, with price currently mid-range between $2.85 support and $3.05 resistance. The Bollinger Bands remain wide, with price leaning toward the lower half of the bands, signaling pressure but also room for rebound if liquidity builds. On-Balance Volume has stabilized around 3.23B, showing no significant exodus despite recent downside. XRP price dynamics (Source: TradingView) Volume Profile shows heavy activity near $2.66, which remains a strong accumulation base if current levels break down. The daily Fibonacci retracement highlights $3.08 (0.382) as the key upside level to reclaim, while…The post XRP Price Today: Can XRP Hold $2.90 As Price Compression Tightens? appeared first on Coin Edition.
NEAR
NEAR$2.412-4.36%
Sunrise Layer
RISE$----%
XRP
XRP$2.905-1.32%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/26 15:01
Share
Hemi Network Airdrop: Mainnet Opportunities Await

Hemi Network Airdrop: Mainnet Opportunities Await

The Hemi Network Airdrop launched alongside the project’s mainnet on March 12, 2025. Early adopters can claim rewards through... The post Hemi Network Airdrop: Mainnet Opportunities Await appeared first on CoinChapter.
Share
Coinstats2025/08/26 15:30
Share

Trending News

More

A smart money investor sold OKB bought a year ago for a profit of 394% and switched to MNT.

XRP Price Today: Can XRP Hold $2.90 As Price Compression Tightens?

Hemi Network Airdrop: Mainnet Opportunities Await

Generational Event – The Haust Network TGE Marks Web3’s New Era

Fidelity Buys $87.4M in Ethereum Amid Market Weakness