Pepe Price Forecast: On-chain, derivatives data signal downside risk

Pepe (PEPE) edges higher by nearly 1% at press time on Tuesday, after the 9.88% drop on Monday. The meme coin fell under the $0.00001000 psychological level on Monday, with bears anticipating an extended downfall. Both the on-chain and derivatives suggest an underlying weakness that could promote further selling.
Santiment data shows the large wallet investors, commonly referred to as whales, are decreasing in numbers, which is a sign of lowered support from large investors. The declining count of investors holding 100 million to 1 billion PEPE has reached 41,058, from 41,506 (monthly high) on August 9.
Similarly, cohorts with over 1 billion PEPE have declined to 9725, from the monthly high of 9815 on August 15.
PEPE supply distribution by addresses. Source: Santiment
As whales exit, the percentage of total supply in profit, tokens purchased at prices lower than the current market price, has dropped to a two-month low of 37.63%. This decline in “in the money” token share highlights increased overhead pressure.
Percent of total supply in profit. Source: Santiment
CoinGlass data indicates that the PEPE Open Interest has declined by 8% over the last 24 hours, reaching $556.95 million. A capital outflow of such a degree, due to liquidations or the closing of PEPE futures or options contracts, suggests declining investor confidence, as market sentiment shifts to risk-off.
The negative shift in funding rates to -0.0168% indicates a sell-side dominance as bearish players are willing to pay the premium required to balance spot and swap prices. Additionally, the long/short ratio is down to 0.8975, indicating a greater number of active short positions.
PEPE Open Interest. Source: CoinGlass
PEPE recovers by 1% at press time on the day, after three consecutive days of losses, which peaked on Monday with a 9.88% decline. The frog-themed meme coin retested the $0.00000986 support-turned-resistance level.
The path of least resistance indicates an extension of the downtrend. A further decline in PEPE could test the $0.00000900 support zone, marked by the green band on the daily chart.
The possibility of death cross looms over PEPE's daily chart as the declining 50-day and 100-day Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs) move closer to the 200-day EMA.
Similarly, the momentum indicators on the daily chart hold a bearish bias. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) and its signal line extend the declining trend in negative territory after a short-lived merger, reflecting resurfaced bearish momentum.
Furthermore, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) reads 40 on the same day, inching closer to the oversold zone as buying pressure wanes.
PEPE/USDT daily price chart.
A revival in PEPE will require a decisive close above this level, which could potentially target the 200-day EMA at $0.00001115.