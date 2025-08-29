Pepe Price Prediction; BONK Coin Latest News & Why Top Crypto Presale Remittix Is Stealing The Show

Pepe price prediction for the remainder of 2025 remains mixed amid last week’s crypto scare, triggered by a Bitcoin whale dumping 24,000 BTC and causing $940 million in liquidations. Investors are taking note and now favor altcoins with tangible payment solutions over hype-driven assets that are prone to market manipulation. These emerging Payfi tokens like
Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected]
for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.