Pepe Price Prediction: Massive “Triangle Pattern” Signals Big Move – This Breakout Could Start Meme Coin Season

By: Coinspeaker
2025/09/23 00:13
According to popular crypto analyst Ali Martinez, PEPE is ready for a 78% price move, indicating that the frog-themed meme coin could soon see explosive volatility in either direction.

PEPE Price Analysis: Giant Triangle Formation

A chart shared by Martinez shows PEPE consolidating within a descending triangle, where both lower highs and higher lows have compressed price action into a narrow range.

This structure often acts as a precursor to strong price expansion once the asset chooses a direction.

As per the chart below, Martinez’s 78% target comes from measuring the height of the initial triangle formation and projecting it from the potential breakout point.

If PEPE breaks upward, this implies a surge toward $0.000018–$0.000022, nearly doubling its value from current levels.

On the other hand, a downward break could send the coin tumbling by as much as 44%, dragging it back toward the $0.0000055–$0.0000060 support region.

Technical Indicators for Further Insight

According to CoinMarketCap, PEPE is trading at $0.000009728, down 7.3% in the last 24 hours and over 14% in the past month. Despite the price correction, trading volume surged 104.38%.

Meanwhile, the RSI currently sits at 46.65 while the MACD shows compressed signals, with the MACD line and signal line nearly overlapping.

Source: TradingView

It is important to note that the immediate resistance lies near $0.000012, with the larger upside target sitting above $0.000016 if the breakout sustains.

Meanwhile, critical support rests at $0.000009, with deeper retracement targets near $0.0000055.

A Massive PEPE Rally Incoming?

If PEPE bulls manage to push through the triangle’s upper trendline, a breakout rally toward $0.000016–$0.000022 could ignite renewed hype around meme coins, potentially kick-starting a broader “Meme Coin Season”.

However, failure to hold the triangle’s support zone could invite a steep correction, wiping nearly half the token’s recent gains.

As PEPE Approaches Critical Price Point, New PEPENODE Presale Raises $1.3 Million

While PEPE eyes a massive price rally, PEPENODE ($PEPENODE) lets holders create virtual mining rigs to earn rewards in a gamified, meme-fueled world.

No need for expensive gear or technical skills – just build digital server rooms, deploy miner nodes, and upgrade your virtual facilities to start collecting tokens.

Before the token officially launches, early participants can set up rigs, earn rewards, and climb leaderboards. The project has also added anti-bot protections to keep things fair.

The project runs on Ethereum using the ERC-20 token standard, making it compatible with most wallets and exchanges.

Its tokenomics are designed to be deflationary, as about 70% of tokens spent on nodes and upgrades are burned, cutting down supply over time.

Early $PEPENODE buyers can also stake their tokens for a massive 965% per annum in staking rewards.

To buy the token at the current price of $0.00010702, visit the official PEPENODE website and connect a compatible wallet (such as Best Wallet).

You can use a debit/credit card or existing crypto to buy $PEPENODE.

The post Pepe Price Prediction: Massive "Triangle Pattern" Signals Big Move – This Breakout Could Start Meme Coin Season appeared first on Coinspeaker.

