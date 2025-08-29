Pepe Price Prediction: Pepe To Be Outshone By Layer Brett, Analysts Think It Could Flip Floki Inu By 2026

By: Blockchainreporter
2025/08/29 22:30
THINK Token
THINK$0,01849-%2,11
FLOKI
FLOKI$0,00009142-%6,71
Solayer
LAYER$0,5304-%5,11
Pepe
PEPE$0,00000959-%5,33
Memecoin
MEME$0,002791-%9,79

pepe frog 8 AD 4nXfmWaioABR4eopttdNEJdFjtDmrkHCsFfyr77FnuofiiE8KkO0TXg79sWqJP6YG0djidE7udyn2iQ88h8Ta5q6Vmr1kBNkc9XQ35MgkyABEaM CLN7ima7CfmfOnZ1xZGT8QseELQ?key= yEFSrK LEpzU4H0f 0qdg

When looking at the top meme coins to invest in right now, Pepe Coin (PEPE) and Floki Inu (FLOKI) are among the top options for many investors. Both cryptocurrencies have had the market spotlight over the past few years, returning massive gains to their earliest investors. Also, expert FLOKI and PEPE price predictions were optimistic. 

However, now in 2025, the market has matured, and investors are looking for the next viral token that could rally by 100% or more this year. Analysts are increasingly spotlighting Layer Brett, a new ERC-20 token, as the ideal contender. Having raised over $1.6 million in its early presale days, let’s find out if Layer Brett has the momentum to outshine PEPE and FLOKI. 

Layer Brett is poised for life-changing gains

Meme coins have come and gone, many rising fast and falling even faster. However, the biggest winners have a history of returning life-changing gains to their earliest investors. For instance, when PEPE and FLOKI rallied, some crypto millionaires were reportedly made. However, as new meme coins emerge in the crypto market, Layer Brett is the one causing FOMO among investors in 2025. 

What sets Layer Brett apart from other meme tokens is its combination of meme hype and essential real-world utility. While it proudly embraces the meme culture that made PEPE and FLOKI phenomenal, Layer Brett also has an Ethereum Layer 2blockchain aimed at processing faster transactions with cheaper fees and higher throughput than most meme altcoins.

While these could position LBRETT investors for significant short-term and long-term gains, there’s a stronger feeling among investors because of its staking feature, with returns reportedly up to 3,000%. This makes Brett the best crypto to buy now for those chasing exponential upside.

AD 4nXdJdvsihOKPQwxkgJPuyjj0QWIWsZjs Qw7ToIY1GxxuC0E gzoXez 3pVqaYWpEzuu9QoKl6naeWmUBgS5BzTeQMhmK3t9HXCikD2Z4FzTgeHcl7qM8ZXUcrYxMx2nT2Gq0oT62A?key= yEFSrK LEpzU4H0f 0qdg

PEPE may be done rallying 

PEPE captured the entire crypto market after it launched in 2023. The meme coin also rallied to a new all-time high of $0.000028 in December 2024, surging into the multi-billion-dollar market cap club faster than most of its rivals. However, the PEPE price has only been declining in 2025. In the past month alone, the PEPE price has dipped by nearly 14%. The PEPE price chart also shows a trajectory that indicates that the meme coin could be on a constant decline. 

Although the PEPE price prediction suggests that analysts think Pepe Coin could rise again if the meme coin market heats up again, the lack of utility on PEPE could leave it outpaced by shinier competitors like Layer Brett. In other words, PEPE feels like yesterday’s big thing, while Layer Brett is the future of the meme coin ecosystem. 

Why could LBRETT flip Floki Inu in 2025?

FLOKI is another notable meme coin with a track record of offering investors a playful experience in the crypto market. Like most meme coins, FLOKI is famous for its community-driven growth and previous virality. It also offers exciting features like Valhalla (a play-to-earn game). 

However, despite these efforts and features, Floki Inu still relies heavily on branding and internet hype rather than seeking a technological edge like Layer Brett. By offering Ethereum Layer 2 scalability plus staking rewards up to 3,000%, Layer Brett matches FLOKI’s strong community energy and also provides something worthwhile for investors seeking passive income to look forward to.

AD 4nXfKSgk7ew7oDg 3lI8ompfZ ZCdDTrcRqDs583oHBVZvU i6bLA nAqfgi6ILgq neubi9 lL6Nk8nwhFga73YWa3aN9fOtwZC8VNIk67Wcql5EbvN7IYySE 1fueLttxiW51ds2A?key= yEFSrK LEpzU4H0f 0qdg

Conclusion

Floki’s declining momentum and Pepe Coin’s slow growth despite a bold PEPE price prediction have left the door open for Layer Brett to steal the spotlight in the meme coin market. 

Now poised to outshine PEPE and FLOKI, investors searching for the best crypto to buy now have a massive underdog in Layer Brett. 

Website: https://layerbrett.com 

Telegram: https://t.me/layerbrett 

X: Layer Brett (@LayerBrett)

This article is not intended as financial advice. Educational purposes only.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Death, divorce and lost keys: The question of succession in tokenized property

Death, divorce and lost keys: The question of succession in tokenized property

Blockchain’s promise of democratized property ownership faces a potential roadblock. Integrating automated, blockchain-native succession protocols is essential to protect digital assets and enable true democratization of RWA ownership.
Allo
RWA$0,005039-%6,23
Share
PANews2025/06/20 18:32
Share
South Korean payment giant Kakao Pay officially launches Korean won stablecoin business layout

South Korean payment giant Kakao Pay officially launches Korean won stablecoin business layout

PANews reported on June 23 that according to Seoul Economy, South Korean payment giant Kakao Pay has officially launched its Korean won stablecoin business layout and has submitted 18 combined
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0,0721+%3,44
Share
PANews2025/06/23 08:53
Share
The Ethereum Foundation announced that it will optimize the focus areas and implementation paths of the Ecosystem Support Program (ESP).

The Ethereum Foundation announced that it will optimize the focus areas and implementation paths of the Ecosystem Support Program (ESP).

PANews reported on August 29th that the Ethereum Foundation announced that it is optimizing the focus areas and implementation paths of the Ecosystem Support Program (ESP). As part of the transition, it has temporarily suspended public grant applications. This adjustment will buy the Foundation time to redesign its funding model, shifting its focus to strategic initiatives, from reactive to proactive, while also supporting the priorities of other teams within the Ethereum Foundation. The Foundation mentioned that it has continuously optimized its processes and improved efficiency over the past three years, but as a public grant program with limited resources and a wide coverage, the influx of applications has consumed a large portion of its time and energy, making it difficult to free up resources to explore new strategic opportunities. The Foundation will continue to fund Ethereum public products and accept applications, but will adopt a new approach, with specific details to be announced in a future announcement. The optimized focus areas and implementation path for the ESP will be announced in Q4 2025.
FUND
FUND$0,02-%12,43
PUBLIC
PUBLIC$0,05685-%0,33
Particl
PART$0,1866+%0,10
Share
PANews2025/08/29 22:11
Share

Trending News

More

Death, divorce and lost keys: The question of succession in tokenized property

South Korean payment giant Kakao Pay officially launches Korean won stablecoin business layout

The Ethereum Foundation announced that it will optimize the focus areas and implementation paths of the Ecosystem Support Program (ESP).

21Shares Prepares for SEI Token ETF with SEC Application

Flare’s XRP Yield-Bearing Structure Adopted by Everything Blockchain Inc.