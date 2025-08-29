Pepe Price Prediction: Pepe To Be Outshone By Layer Brett, Analysts Think It Could Flip Floki Inu By 2026

When looking at the top meme coins to invest in right now, Pepe Coin (PEPE) and Floki Inu (FLOKI) are among the top options for many investors. Both cryptocurrencies have had the market spotlight over the past few years, returning massive gains to their earliest investors. Also, expert FLOKI and PEPE price predictions were optimistic.

However, now in 2025, the market has matured, and investors are looking for the next viral token that could rally by 100% or more this year. Analysts are increasingly spotlighting Layer Brett, a new ERC-20 token, as the ideal contender. Having raised over $1.6 million in its early presale days, let’s find out if Layer Brett has the momentum to outshine PEPE and FLOKI.

Layer Brett is poised for life-changing gains

Meme coins have come and gone, many rising fast and falling even faster. However, the biggest winners have a history of returning life-changing gains to their earliest investors. For instance, when PEPE and FLOKI rallied, some crypto millionaires were reportedly made. However, as new meme coins emerge in the crypto market, Layer Brett is the one causing FOMO among investors in 2025.

What sets Layer Brett apart from other meme tokens is its combination of meme hype and essential real-world utility. While it proudly embraces the meme culture that made PEPE and FLOKI phenomenal, Layer Brett also has an Ethereum Layer 2blockchain aimed at processing faster transactions with cheaper fees and higher throughput than most meme altcoins.

While these could position LBRETT investors for significant short-term and long-term gains, there’s a stronger feeling among investors because of its staking feature, with returns reportedly up to 3,000%. This makes Brett the best crypto to buy now for those chasing exponential upside.

PEPE may be done rallying

PEPE captured the entire crypto market after it launched in 2023. The meme coin also rallied to a new all-time high of $0.000028 in December 2024, surging into the multi-billion-dollar market cap club faster than most of its rivals. However, the PEPE price has only been declining in 2025. In the past month alone, the PEPE price has dipped by nearly 14%. The PEPE price chart also shows a trajectory that indicates that the meme coin could be on a constant decline.

Although the PEPE price prediction suggests that analysts think Pepe Coin could rise again if the meme coin market heats up again, the lack of utility on PEPE could leave it outpaced by shinier competitors like Layer Brett. In other words, PEPE feels like yesterday’s big thing, while Layer Brett is the future of the meme coin ecosystem.

Why could LBRETT flip Floki Inu in 2025?

FLOKI is another notable meme coin with a track record of offering investors a playful experience in the crypto market. Like most meme coins, FLOKI is famous for its community-driven growth and previous virality. It also offers exciting features like Valhalla (a play-to-earn game).

However, despite these efforts and features, Floki Inu still relies heavily on branding and internet hype rather than seeking a technological edge like Layer Brett. By offering Ethereum Layer 2 scalability plus staking rewards up to 3,000%, Layer Brett matches FLOKI’s strong community energy and also provides something worthwhile for investors seeking passive income to look forward to.

Conclusion

Floki’s declining momentum and Pepe Coin’s slow growth despite a bold PEPE price prediction have left the door open for Layer Brett to steal the spotlight in the meme coin market.

Now poised to outshine PEPE and FLOKI, investors searching for the best crypto to buy now have a massive underdog in Layer Brett.

