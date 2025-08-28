PEPE To Outpace Dogecoin In The Next Market Rally, But Layer Brett Has Been Tipped As 2025’s 100x Meme Coin

By: Blockchainreporter
2025/08/28 20:20
The so-called “smart money” isn’t waiting around for tired plays. While Dogecoin (DOGE) and PEPE (PEPE) still dominate headlines, whales and early-stage investors are piling into the Layer Brett ($LBRETT) crypto presale—a hybrid meme coin–meets–Ethereum Layer 2 that analysts are already calling one the most tantalizing opportunities of 2025. 

On CT and Reddit, the sentiment is blunt: the boomer memes have peaked, and liquidity is flowing toward new narratives with 100x upside potential. With its presale already breaking past $1.5 million, Layer Brett is looking the goods to become the next 100x meme coin to go boom this year. Here’s why.

Dogecoin: Nostalgia-driven pumps no longer sustainable

Dogecoin still carries household recognition. And granted, if Elon Musk ties it deeper into X (and that’s a big if), there could be bursts of retail-driven momentum. But the math doesn’t lie: for Dogecoin to cross $1, tens of billions in fresh liquidity would need to pour in. That’s not realistic in today’s capital markets. Institutions are increasingly seeing Dogecoin as a relic from bull runs past—no smart contracts, no DeFi coin integration, no serious utility. It’s become an index for nostalgia and no longer a ticket to outsized ROI. FACTS.

PEPE: Can it perform better than Dogecoin?

PEPE has done better at riding the Ethereum narrative. PEPE price prediction chatter points to a potential 3x–5x surge in the next rally, which could outpace Dogecoin. But the ceiling is visible. With multi-billion-dollar market cap inertia, PEPE won’t be able to recreate its 2023-2024 chart. On-chain data shows whales quietly reallocating into projects like Layer Brett, which combine meme virality with Ethereum L2 infrastructure—a narrative that institutions and retail alike can actually get behind.

Layer Brett: Where meme meets mechanism for 100x gains 

What separates Layer Brett from its meme coin predecessors is that it’s not just hype. It’s a crypto presale backed by Ethereum Layer 2 blockchain scaling, delivering near-zero gas fees, high-speed throughput, and staking rewards north of 1,600% APY during presale. It’s designed for both the degen chasing 100x gains and the institutional allocator looking for scalable ETH exposure.

At just $0.005 per $LBRETT token, Layer Brett offers a vastly higher ROI ceiling than DOGE or PEPE. Its memetic energy and real, tangible Ethereum core infrastructure utility also positions it to capture a portion of billions in institutional capital that are expected to flow into ETH and its ecosystem, priming $LBRETT for a massive run in 2025 and beyond. 

Markets reward narrative + capital efficiency. Dogecoin and PEPE require outsized inflows just to deliver modest gains. Layer Brett, by contrast, is lean, low-cap, tied directly into Ethereum’s scaling roadmap, and community-powered with memecoin appeal. It’s exactly the blend of Web3 fundamentals and FOMO-driven meme culture that fuels parabolic runs.

$LBRETT primed to outperform DOGE and PEPE in 2025

Yes, PEPE could still edge out Dogecoin in the next rally. But neither represents the best crypto to buy now if the goal is life-changing ROI. That mantle belongs to Layer Brett, the Ethereum-adjacent project drawing both whales and retail into its presale. With Ethereum institutional flows set to pump billions into the ecosystem, Layer Brett is perfectly positioned to capture the upside—and unlike DOGE or PEPE, it’s got the narrative, the utility, and the positioning to deliver a true 100x in 2025.

$LBRETT is now available at $0.005. Don’t miss out on the next 100x—join the Layer Brett crypto presale today.

Website: https://layerbrett.com

Telegram: https://t.me/layerbrett

X: (1) Layer Brett (@LayerBrett) / X

This article is not intended as financial advice. Educational purposes only.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
