Pepenode Tipped as 2025’s 100x Token

As the cryptocurrency market struggles to maintain momentum, those looking for the best crypto to buy now are exploring alternative options among crypto ICOs. Pepenode, with its unique virtual mining paradigm, has become favored among many investors.

With close to $1 million raised already, analysts are saying that Pepenode could be the next 100x asset thanks to its unique themes and use cases.

Cryptonews has even gone as far as to call it the next 1000x crypto, noting its ability to provide users with the opportunity to mine blue chip meme coins. However, does this token have what it takes to actually explode? This article highlights whether it truly could be one of the best crypto picks of this year.

Focusing on the Gamified Aspect of Mining

Cryptocurrency mining has always been under the hegemony of the few who could afford the technology to make it run. Furthermore, the technical aspects of the ecosystems have been enough to make people step back from the prospect. That is where Pepenode changes things.

Mining here is not the same on-chain mining, but instead has an off-chain gamified approach.

The entire premise is built around buying “Meme nodes” by spending $PEPENODE tokens.

These nodes can be bought together to create mining rigs within a virtual environment. Beyond the initial building stage, these rigs can also be upgraded.

The official website gives a simple layout of how this game could look. It has the same strategic style as games like Roller Coaster Tycoon, but within the cryptocurrency mining domain.

$PEPENODE tokens can be used to power these mining rigs to mine more tokens. However, in special instances and through unique upgrades, tokens like Pepe and Fartcoin can also be mined.

A Blue-Chip Mining Ecosystem

One of the biggest strengths pushing Pepenode to the top of many investors’ “best crypto to buy now” lists is the fact that it supports mining for blue-chip meme coins like Pepe and Fartcoin. This ability allows Pepenode to capture the community of both.

Pepe, a crypto that was released during the time of the crypto crisis, has been attributed to single-handedly bringing back the crypto market from the winter. At the time of writing, this frog-themed token is trading at exactly $0.000001 and has a market cap of more than $4.2 billion.

The price chart shows that the meme coin is consolidating, and its current trend could lead to a parabolic price increase.

Crypto analyst TradingShot has recently posted that since Pepe is continuing to trade alongside a rising channel, it could rise to $0.0001 before the end of the cycle.

Another token that Pepenode reportedly allows mining is Fartcoin. Fartcoin has also been a major success story in the AI-agent crypto niche. Currently trading just above $0.75, the cryptocurrency has a market cap of $759.2 million. While not exactly a high-cap asset, it has historically outperformed many high-cap cryptos.

Analyst Tenzu has called Fartcoin’s latest chart beautiful, stating that it is in a position to tap directly into Bitcoin’s rally, which means it has massive upside potential.

Access to these blue-chip tokens makes Pepenode a strong bet among investors wanting to dive into the meme economy in a more creative way.

Pepenode’s Presale Perks Differ From the Norm

Pepenode has also been able to generate a buying rush among the cryptocurrency community because its presale is gamified. Presale investors are introduced to an off-chain mining mechanism (gamified), which allows them to craft more powerful mining rigs and gain an upper hand when it comes to mining rewards.

Furthermore, there is also staking, which offers upwards of 1660% APY at the time of writing. This creates a dual identity for Pepenode: one as a miner and the other as a staking protocol. This adds to the value of the presale, which already promises early mover gains that can go as high as 100x, according to some analysts’ claims.

Should Pepenode Be Considered the Best Crypto to Buy Now?

There are many reasons Pepenode could be considered the best crypto to buy now. Here are some of the notable ones.

Presale Action

The fact that Pepenode’s uniqueness is available for the public to experience during the presale gives it the potential to outperform many of the high-caps available on the market. With a presale comes the promise of early mover opportunities, which could lead to 5x to 10x gains when the listing day arrives.

Meme Coin Mining Economy

There has been no crypto in the past that provides an ecosystem to mine meme coins, especially those that use a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism. But Pepenode, with its gamified protocol, makes it possible.

Its mining approach is essentially a game where the underlying mechanics are not revealed but on the surface appear like mining. That is enough to attract beginners who want to entertain the idea of mining but do not have the time to deal with the technicalities associated with it.

Pepe Themes

While much of what Pepenode is trying to do is based around its mining game, it is also focusing on Pepe-like imagery in a unique manner. A Pepe miner, which shows off a short Pepe with a pickaxe in hand, gives the crypto an adventurous appeal, making it suitable for social crypto seekers.

Highly Focused Marketing

Multiple publications, ranging from NewsBTC to CoinSpeaker, have spoken positively about the mining aspect of Pepenode. All of them agree that Pepenode has value. This gives the project the marketing boost to accumulate more followers than it already has.

The “World’s First” Narrative

Pepenode’s narrative also makes it stand out. By establishing itself as the world’s first “Mine to Earn” meme coin, it gives users a unique experience. Investors who have grown bored with the same old memes and use cases that overpromise and underdeliver might find something of value in Pepenode’s ecosystem.

The Verdict: Pepenode is a Good Crypto Pick for this Year

The memes, the use cases, and the unique narrative focused around the “mine to earn” meme coin experience make Pepenode a top contender for the “best crypto to buy now” list in 2025. Its appeal is evident from the project raising upwards of $800K, closer to $1 million to date.

With staking, users gain additional rewards from the ecosystem, and the fact that presale investors get better mining rigs means that Pepenode could gain enough momentum to deliver a 5x, or even 100x, boost once it goes live on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Those who want to explore the platform and learn more should visit the official website using the link below.

