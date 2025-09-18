The post Pepeto Attracts Capital As Early Shiba Inu And Pepe Investors Hunt Big Gains And The Next 100x Story appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News

Early Shiba Inu and PEPE stories are legendary. Some first movers turned $1,000 into well over $1,000,000 as SHIB ran more than 26,000% in 2021, while PEPE delivered multi-thousand % bursts for the earliest entries. After riding those arcs, many of those holders are hunting the next big move, shifting from SHIB to PEPE and now rotating into Pepeto.

That pivot has logic. Pepeto (PEPETO) is an Ethereum memecoin with working tools and an active presale at $0.000000153, already raising over $6.6 million and drawing whales. It brings audited utility with PepetoSwap for zero-fee trading, PepetoBridge for fast cross-chain transfers, and staking live at 228% APY. With momentum rising and real infrastructure in place, many now view Pepeto as the SHIB-and-PEPE successor that could lead the next bull run and the best crypto to buy now.

Shiba Inu And PEPE: What Past Peaks Tell Buyers Now

What can recent meme cycles teach new entrants? Shiba Inu (SHIB) ripped to $0.00008845 in November 2021, and (PEPE) spiked to $0.00002803 before surrendering more than half its value. Those blow-off tops marked their eras and now act as heavy resistance zones for both tokens.

Pepeto is charting a different course. Demand is strong even before the first listing or official launch. While SHIB and PEPE show slowing impulse, Pepeto arrives with a clean design and a clear roadmap. With more than $6.6 million secured at a presale price of $0.000000153, investors have a rare early window before Tier-1 listings and launch drive the next leg higher.

To spot the next breakout, return to basics. In crypto, two forces shape a project’s path:

• Community energy that fuels rapid discovery and sharp price spikes.

• Real utility that keeps a token alive long enough to deliver lasting gains.

We have watched both in action. PEPE, driven almost entirely by hype, still produced around 100× thanks to viral reach. Shiba Inu, backed by ShibaSwap and broader adoption, went even further, climbing more than 43,000% by blending meme power with usable features.

Best Crypto To Buy Now: Pepeto Where Meme Power Meets Real Utility

Why do analysts flag PEPETO as a likely leader for this cycle? Because it mixes hype, culture, and community with tools most meme coins lack.

Pepeto is already one of 2025’s standout presales. At $0.000000153, buyers can secure billions of tokens at entry levels. Over $6.6M has already flowed in, and staking rewards stand at 228% APY. Analysts caution this presale window will not stay open long because each stage steps the price higher.

Called the “God of Frogs” and rumored to be linked to an ex-PEPE founder, Pepeto blends PEPE’s viral spark with Shiba Inu’s utility, while adding audited tools neither had at launch. PepetoSwap enables zero-fee trading, and PepetoBridge allows secure cross-chain transfers. Tokenomics are fair and transparent with no tax, no team wallets, and contracts audited by Coinsult and SolidProof. Few meme projects reach this level of credibility.

The math strengthens the case. A $20,000 presale buy secures about 130.72 billion tokens. If Pepeto matches PEPE’s current price of $0.00001003, that position could be worth more than $1.31M. At double PEPE’s price it would reach about $2.62M, and at 5× it could exceed roughly $6.56M. Many analysts see that path as achievable in the coming bull run.

Analysts are calling Pepeto one of the best crypto to buy now, with 100×+ potential from this presale stage.

For anyone who missed Shiba Inu in 2021 or PEPE in 2023, Pepeto looks like a rare second chance, this time with audits, real products, and a fast-growing global community behind it.

Why Early Shiba Inu And PEPE Backers Are Moving Into PEPETO

SHIB and PEPE proved memes can mint millionaires, but both now carry massive caps. With Shiba Inu price predictions showing limited upside and PEPE price forecasts tied to short-term buzz, many early holders are rotating into Pepeto (PEPETO), where upside remains wide open. With a 420T supply, fair tokenomics, no taxes, over $6.6M raised at $0.000000153, and whales positioning before Tier 1 listings, momentum is accelerating fast. Backed by 100,000+ community members, staking at 228% APY, and full audits from SolidProof and Coinsult, Pepeto carries the same early energy SHIB and PEPE once had, now paired with stronger fundamentals. That is why smart money already tags it the best crypto to buy now.

Final Takeaway

Pepeto (PEPETO) is emerging as a top contender by fusing meme power with real blockchain value. That balance gives it more staying power than hype-only tokens. With over $6.6M raised, a 100,000+ community, and presale pricing at $0.000000153, Pepeto offers rare early access ahead of potential Tier-1 listings.

Unlike Shiba Inu (SHIB) and PEPE, which already printed their peak cycles, Pepeto still sits inside its growth window. Analysts highlight it as the best crypto to buy now, with life-changing upside possible for those who act before the presale window closes.

Disclaimer

To buy PEPETO, use only the official website: https://pepeto.io

As the listing date approaches, be aware of scams using the project’s name to mislead investors. Always verify sources before committing funds.

