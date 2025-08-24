Pepeto Crosses $6,287,248 as Presale Funding Closes Stage 10

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/24 19:59
Pepeto has surpassed $6.28 million in presale funding as the project approaches the close of stage 10. This also marks the sale of a significant portion of the project’s tokens, with millions already sold.

The progress made in the presale doesn’t come as a surprise, because the project has several factors in place that ensure its popularity. 

First, it is built on Ethereum and so is backed by the security and recognition of the leading proof-of-stake network while introducing unique utilities. The project also has a growing community of over 100,000 active followers across socials that continue to amplify Pepeto’s story, making it one of the most discussed presales of 2025.

Another thing about Pepeto is its strategic tokenomics, which separates it from every other meme coin project. With a fixed supply of 420 trillion tokens, it mirrors Pepe, with allocations for presale, staking (242% APY), marketing, and liquidity, designed to support sustainable growth.

The most notable thing about Pepeto is its utility-backed ecosystem that offers a trading platform with zero fees, swap tech, and a cross-chain bridge. Finally, the project has gone through two audits by SolidProof and Coinsult.

With real utility, Pepeto sets itself apart as a project that offers the frenzy of meme coins but with a genuine purpose. Also, the $6,287,248 in total places Pepeto among the most notable meme coins gaining significant backing. 

With the funding, the team is set to drive global marketing efforts, secure top-tier listings, and expand ecosystem functions that strengthen long-term adoption.

Already, the team has released its demo exchange ahead of listing, as well as its story being derived from the frog-themed project PEPE. The demo showcases the platform’s functionality and marks the opening of the exchange for legitimate projects to apply for listing.


