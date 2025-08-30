Pepeto emerges as the memecoin to watch in 2025

By: Crypto.news
2025/08/30 01:36
Just Memecoin
MEMECOIN$0.0027-1.17%
ZeroLend
ZERO$0.00004366-6.02%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02698-2.77%
Hive AI
BUZZ$0.011147-4.88%

Disclosure: This article does not represent investment advice. The content and materials featured on this page are for educational purposes only.

Pepeto’s presale buzz, zero fees, and audited security could offer bigger gains in 2025.

Table of Contents

  • Pepeto: A memecoin built on real infrastructure
  • Pepeto tokenomics and staking power
  • Where the bigger opportunity lies
  • Conclusion
Summary
  • Pepeto presale surges with $6.4m raised, aiming to outpace Dogecoin in the next bull run.
  • Built on Ethereum with zero-fee trading, Pepeto offers utility that most memecoins lack.
  • It’s ecosystem, security, and early demand position it for massive 2025 upside.

Which memecoin is most likely to deliver the biggest gains in 2025? As Bitcoin and Ethereum climb to new highs, attention is shifting to altcoins. 

Meme tokens are back in focus, with Dogecoin (DOGE) still holding its title as the original giant, while Pepeto (PEPETO) is quickly gaining attention as one of the most talked-about presales of the year. 

Dogecoin continues to benefit from the $10 price narrative, while Pepeto is entering with audited security, a zero fee exchange, and a presale model built for rapid adoption. The real question is, which one of these two memecoins has the best chance to give investors the strongest upside in the next bull run?

Pepeto: A memecoin built on real infrastructure

If Dogecoin’s size limits its upside, which project has the right mix of timing and tools to lead the next wave? Pepeto enters at ground level, built directly on Ethereum and not on a Layer 2. 

It introduces features that directly solve key problems for traders. PepetoSwap allows zero fee trading with fast execution, and PepetoBridge supports secure cross chain transfers without middlemen. This gives Pepeto the credibility of Ethereum’s mainnet while offering speed and efficiency meme coins have never had before.

Unlike most memecoins that only rely on hype, Pepeto is creating a full hub for meme tokens inside one ecosystem. The setup has no trading tax, no hidden team wallets, and delivers a smooth user experience that fixes the flaws of earlier meme coins on Ethereum. 

With more than $6.4 million raised already in presale and clear signs that whales are entering early, Pepeto is showing strong demand and trust even before launch. That is why many believe, if Dogecoin cannot deliver the next explosive move, Pepeto could be the one to take center stage in this bull run.

Pepeto tokenomics and staking power

How does Pepeto plan to stay strong in a market where most memecoins crash after launch? The answer is in its tokenomics. 

Out of the 420 trillion total supply, 30% goes to presale, ensuring wide distribution and strong liquidity. Another 30% is for staking, which is live during presale and offers 237% APY, encouraging holders to stay invested. 

Liquidity receives 12.5% to secure smooth trading across exchanges, while 20% is allocated to global marketing campaigns to drive adoption. The last 7.5% supports ongoing development and ecosystem growth.

On top of that, Pepeto avoids the usual risks. There is no trading tax, no team wallets, and every contract has been audited by SolidProof and Coinsult. This gives investors a rare level of transparency and protection in the meme coin market. Many see this structure as the foundation for Pepeto’s breakout in 2025.

Where the bigger opportunity lies

Pepeto is still at presale with a price of $0.000000149, giving true ground floor entry. A $10,000 allocation today secures about 67 billion tokens, positioning buyers where even small moves in price can create huge returns. 

If Pepeto rises to $0.00001, that investment would be worth around $670,000. If it climbs to $0.0001, it would reach $6.7 million. This is the kind of asymmetric opportunity other coins cannot offer anymore. It is the type of rare setup that can truly change lives in a single cycle.

Conclusion

Dogecoin may always be the pioneer of memecoins, but the future belongs to projects that combine culture with working tools, and that is where Pepeto stands out. With zero fee trading, a secure cross chain bridge, and fully audited contracts, it is positioned as the memecoin ready to capture new liquidity as it moves out of Bitcoin and Ethereum. 

At its presale price, the entry point is as low as it gets, and once major listings begin, that chance will disappear quickly. For investors chasing high upside, Pepeto is the clear contender of this bull run. Even a $2,000 buy at today’s presale level could turn into seven figures, making it one of the rare opportunities of 2025.

To learn more about PEPETO, visit its website, Telegram, Instagram, and Twitter.

Disclaimer: To buy PEPETO, use only the official website. As the listing date approaches, beware of scams using the project’s name to mislead investors. Always confirm the source before investing.

Disclosure: This content is provided by a third party. Neither crypto.news nor the author of this article endorses any product mentioned on this page. Users should conduct their own research before taking any action related to the company.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

DeFi Platform dYdX To Launch Telegram Trading in Strategic Update

DeFi Platform dYdX To Launch Telegram Trading in Strategic Update

TLDR dYdX plans Telegram-based trading starting in September to boost user engagement. The platform plans software upgrades including partner fee shares and faster trading options. dYdX’s earnings have slid 84% in Q2 2025, signaling challenges despite ambitious updates. The addition of Telegram trading could help dYdX strengthen its competitive position in DeFi. Decentralized exchange dYdX [...] The post DeFi Platform dYdX To Launch Telegram Trading in Strategic Update appeared first on CoinCentral.
DeFi
DEFI$0.001575-5.63%
dYdX
DYDX$0.6027-4.36%
Share
Coincentral2025/08/30 01:36
Share
Bitcoin Miner IREN Posts Record $187M Revenue, Expands AI Strategy

Bitcoin Miner IREN Posts Record $187M Revenue, Expands AI Strategy

TLDR IREN posted $187.3 million in revenue, marking a 226% YoY growth. IREN’s pivot into AI saw a 132% increase in GPU capacity for machine learning. The company surpassed MARA with 728 BTC mined in July, generating $1B annually. IREN’s stock surged 312% in the last four months, reaching a $5.4 billion market cap. Bitcoin [...] The post Bitcoin Miner IREN Posts Record $187M Revenue, Expands AI Strategy appeared first on CoinCentral.
Bitcoin
BTC$108,386.77-3.59%
Capverse
CAP$0.07079-0.79%
NodeAI
GPU$0.2701-4.52%
Share
Coincentral2025/08/30 01:12
Share
New ETH Token Below $0.004 to Outrank Shiba Inu (SHIB) Within 100 Days

New ETH Token Below $0.004 to Outrank Shiba Inu (SHIB) Within 100 Days

A rising Ethereum-based token is capturing widespread investor attention as projections suggest it could challenge Shiba Inu’s market position in under 100 days. Little Pepe (LILPEPE) has now surged into stage 12 at $0.0021, representing a 110% gain from its initial offering.
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.00001207-3.90%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01254-5.28%
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.000000000554-2.29%
Share
Cryptodaily2025/08/30 00:49
Share

Trending News

More

DeFi Platform dYdX To Launch Telegram Trading in Strategic Update

Bitcoin Miner IREN Posts Record $187M Revenue, Expands AI Strategy

New ETH Token Below $0.004 to Outrank Shiba Inu (SHIB) Within 100 Days

PA Daily | Moonshot launches New XAI gork ($gork); analysis shows that Trump’s crypto assets account for about 40% of his total assets

Ripple CEO Eyes $25 Trillion Crypto Market by 2030: XRP’s Role