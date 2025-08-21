Pepeto (PEPETO) on Ethereum could surpass Dogecoin (DOGE) gains in 2025

By: Coin Journal
2025/08/21 07:30
  • Pepeto presale raises $6M with zero-fee trading and staking rewards, eyeing DOGE’s market.
  • Built on Ethereum, Pepeto offers PepetoSwap, a cross-chain bridge, and 242% APY staking.
  • DOGE holds $0.21 support, but Pepeto’s ecosystem makes it a stronger 2025 bull run play.

Pepeto (PEPETO) is gaining momentum as the meme coin many are now watching, setting up to challenge Dogecoin (DOGE) in the 2025 bull market.

Unlike projects that only thrive on hype, Pepeto is built directly on Ethereum, not a Layer-2, and delivers working features including a zero-fee exchange, a cross-chain bridge, and live staking at high rewards.

Its presale, priced at $0.000000148, has already raised more than $6 million, showing strong traction before listings.

While Pepeto is surging, DOGE continues to test the patience of its community.

DOGE sits around the $0.21 support zone, a level that has triggered rebounds in the past.

Should it hold here, analysts believe a 30 percent climb could be in play, but the bigger excitement is shifting toward presales like Pepeto where the upside is far more explosive.

Pepeto’s infrastructure edge

Pepeto is more than a simple ERC-20 token. It is building a broad ecosystem on Ethereum that directly addresses the common struggles traders face in every meme cycle. The project is creating:

  • A zero-fee trading hub for meme coins through PepetoSwap
  • A secure cross-chain bridge to connect top blockchains without third parties
  • A fair presale model that reduces sniper bot interference
  • A cultural and trading center built by experienced meme coin developers

These pillars put Pepeto apart from hype-driven projects. With scalability, security, and meme culture built into the same package, Pepeto has the potential to attract fast-moving traders and long-term holders who are betting on real growth.

Why Pepeto could outperform DOGE in 2025

DOGE benefits from strong brand awareness and a loyal following, with extra fuel from Elon Musk’s attention, but its chain is outdated compared to newer challengers. Pepeto brings several advantages:

  • Utility Beyond Popularity – DOGE is carried mainly by community and brand, while Pepeto positions itself as a meme ecosystem with practical tools like PepetoSwap and PepetoBridge.
  • Fair and Transparent Model – With no trading tax, no team wallets, and audits completed by Coinsult and SolidProof, Pepeto delivers trust and fairness DOGE has not offered.
  • Cheaper and Faster Trading – PepetoSwap’s zero-fee structure and its bridge allow trading and transfers at low cost, solving long-time frustrations for DOGE traders.
  • Built-In Growth Incentives – Pepeto’s staking program offering 242% APY and its fair listing model for tokens ensure adoption and participation over time.

At today’s presale price of $0.000000148, the room for growth is enormous.

Even a move to $0.00000148 would already equal a 10x return, far more potential than DOGE’s expected range from $0.21 to $0.26 in 2025.

Sentiment and social media buzz

Pepeto has quickly built a strong online presence. Its playful brand and meme-driven identity resonate with the culture, while its real-world tools capture serious investors.

Influencers in the meme coin space are comparing it to the early stages of Shiba Inu and PEPE Coin, both of which saw huge rallies.

DOGE still gets attention, but without new upgrades or fresh tools, its hype risks fading.

In contrast, Pepeto’s mix of culture and infrastructure is drawing the spotlight as the bull market heats up.

2025 bull run outlook

If the 2025 market rallies, both DOGE and Pepeto are set to benefit, but their paths may diverge:

  • DOGE – Expected to move with the broader market, but gains may be capped due to its maturity. Quick spikes remain possible, but consistent growth would need deeper upgrades.
  • Pepeto – As a new project with working tools like PepetoSwap, PepetoBridge, and a meme-first identity, it has a much higher ceiling. By combining utility and speculation, Pepeto’s returns could multiply well beyond the average market run.

If Pepeto manages to capture even a small share of DOGE’s current $30 billion market cap, the gains from its presale level of $0.000000148 could be exponential.

BUY PEPETO FROM THE OFFICAL WEBSITE

Final thoughts

Dogecoin could stage a bounce from its $0.21 base, with bulls pushing toward $0.26.

That would be a solid short-term move, but for those looking for bigger upside in the 2025 cycle, Pepeto is the stronger play.

With its Ethereum foundation, meme coin appeal, zero-fee trading, audited contracts, and a presale close to selling out, Pepeto is not just chasing a trend.

It is building the infrastructure for the next wave of meme coin momentum, giving it the chance to surpass DOGE’s next rally.

At $0.000000148 during presale, the time is short for early buyers before the next price increase.

If sentiment continues and the 2025 bull run plays out, Pepeto could equal DOGE’s returns and even go beyond them.

Disclaimer :

To buy PEPETO, make sure to use the official website: https://pepeto.io/As the listing draws closer, some are attempting to capitalize on the hype by using the name to mislead investors with fake platforms.

Stay cautious and verify the source.

Media links :

Website: https://pepeto.io/

X (Twitter): https://x.com/Pepetocoin

YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/@Pepetocoin

Telegram Channel: https://t.me/pepeto_channel

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/pepetocoin/

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@pepetocoin

